TOWARDS NEW DIMENSIONS! Worldwide Live Broadcast by Sedus

As of now, all Sedus showrooms offer the opportunity to experience and test the innovative product ideas. Customised appointments can be made with the Sedus specialists in Germany, other parts of Europe and Dubai.

The working environment is undergoing a constant change, which the current circumstances have accelerated considerably. Today, office work can take place anywhere. Even internationally staffed and networked teams are collaborating more easily, efficiently, creatively and faster. And with more satisfying results.

Rigid office structures are being replaced by new workplace concepts. The office is becoming a place of agile teamwork, an inspiring meeting place, a creative hotspot and a forum for knowledge exchange. In every sector, in every company and in every location, slumbering talents are awakened and previously unknown potentials released, opening up truly new dimensions.

The office is becoming a social hub, a place to meet and a space where people join to create great things together. The new concepts and product solutions are designed to meet these changes and new requirements. They are the result of user observations, research work and user tests with the aim of implementing this new dimension of the work space.

www.sedus.com

Use this link to download high resolution product images:

https://mediacenter.sedus.com/Go/IHYm4pcn/D

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1322407/Sedus_Dynamic_Workshop.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1322408/Sedus_Agile_Working.jpg

Sedus Presseagentur / Sedus press agency

Joachim Sparenberg, Phone. +49 7741 8355003, E-Mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Sedus Stoll AG

Related Links

https://www.sedus.com/

