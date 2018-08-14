Tower Arch Capital Expands, Hires Steve Smith To Lead Business Development

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tower Arch Capital, L.P., a leading lower-middle market private equity fund that partners with entrepreneurs and family-owned companies to create long-term value for its management team and investors, announced today that Steve Smith has joined the firm as Vice President of Business Development.

Mr. Smith brings more than 18 years of experience in sales, private equity, investment banking, and management executive leadership. Prior to joining Tower Arch, he co-led the North American Self-Reliance operations for a large non-profit. Previously, he was a Vice President at private equity firm HGGC and worked in the M&A group at CIBC World Markets. Mr. Smith holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Utah.

Rhett Neuenschwander, a Partner at Tower Arch Capital, said, "We are thrilled to have Steve join us to expand our reach to investment bankers and deal intermediaries for entrepreneur and family-owned companies seeking the value-added capital and strategic resources Tower Arch provides. Steve will also focus on supporting deal sourcing for add-on investments for our existing portfolio companies."

Mr. Smith can be reached directly at 801-803-8099 or by email at ssmith@towerarch.com.

About Tower Arch Capital

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, Tower Arch Capital is a lower-middle market private equity fund with $272 million in capital commitments. They focus on partnering with and growing high-quality family and entrepreneur-owned companies to deliver long-term value for their management teams and investors. Tower Arch brings operational, consulting, and financial expertise to small companies to give them the tools they need to achieve their full potential. Tower Arch creates value in a range of industries and works with companies across the United States. Target investments include control positions in entrepreneur and family-owned businesses with revenue between $20 million and $150 million or EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million.

