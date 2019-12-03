Tower Arch Capital Partners with OSM Worldwide to Fuel Next Phase of Growth

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tower Arch Capital is pleased to announce its new partnership with OSM Worldwide ("OSM"), a leading global parcel management and logistics services company. The investment completes a recapitalization with the company's founding management team, including CEO Gaston Curk and President Jim Kelley.

Founded in 2003, OSM Worldwide is a tech-enabled global logistics management services company serving the e-commerce, publication, and fulfillment industries. The company's primary services include domestic and international parcel management for the operational delivery of packages ranging from bulk pick-up to last-mile delivery utilizing OSM's Premium Network® and proprietary tracking software system, OSMART®.

CEO Gaston Curk said, "On behalf of the OSM Worldwide team, we are very pleased to partner with Tower Arch Capital to support our continued growth and expansion. The Tower Arch team brings strategic support, capital, and a demonstrated commitment to delivering exceptional service to our customers. We look forward to expanding our business and our footprint through both organic investments and acquisition initiatives."

President Jim Kelley added, "I want to thank all of our employees at OSM for building a culture of excellence and for their commitment to the highest standards in the industry. We are proud of our team and their dedication to delivering high-quality service for our customers every day. Going forward, we anticipate building on that heritage to serve our existing customers, as well as many new customers, for their recurring and daily parcel management and logistics needs."

David Topham, a Partner at Tower Arch Capital, remarked, "Our partnership with OSM Worldwide brings another exceptional service-based company into our portfolio of founder and family-owned businesses. We are thrilled to partner with Jim Kelley, Gaston Curk, and the rest of the management team to fuel the next stage of OSM's growth. The company's innovative technology suite, world-class culture, and robust last-mile partner relationships are key differentiators in delivering exceptional value, reliability, and speed. We are committed to the team's vision of expanding their capabilities to new customers and geographies."

Terms of the transaction were undisclosed. Financing for the transaction was provided by SunTrust Bank, BNP Paribas, and Ally Bank. Advisors for Tower Arch Capital included Kirkland & Ellis LLP and BDO USA LLP. Advisors for OSM Worldwide included Triton Capital Partners LTD, Thompson Coburn LLP, and RSM US LLP.

About OSM Worldwide

Headquartered just outside of Chicago, Illinois, OSM Worldwide is a tech-enabled global logistics management services company. The company provides parcel delivery services for both domestic and international shipping. The exclusive OSM Premium Network® allows shippers to experience reliable, rapid and economical delivery of parcel packages worldwide. OSM utilizes a proprietary software system that was designed to provide detailed shipment tracking and give shippers the ability to holistically manage their logistics 24/7. For more information, please visit www.osmworldwide.com.

About Tower Arch Capital

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, Tower Arch Capital is a lower-middle market private equity firm. Tower Arch focuses on partnering with and growing high-quality family and entrepreneur-owned companies to deliver long-term value for their management teams and investors. Tower Arch brings operational, consulting, and financial expertise to small companies to give them the tools they need to achieve their full potential. Target investments include control positions in entrepreneur and family-owned businesses with revenue between $20 million and $150 million or EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. For more information, please visit www.towerarch.com.

