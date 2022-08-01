Tower Crane Market, Increasing Demand For High-rise Buildings to Boost Market Growth, Market Segmentation by Enduser and Geography - Technavio

The potential growth difference for the tower crane market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 1.06 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Segmentation

By End-user

Infrastructure



Residential



Commercial



The infrastructure segment's share of the tower crane market will expand significantly. The enormous increase in investments in several construction projects in nations like India , China , Singapore , Hong Kong , and Thailand is attributed to the growth.

, , , , and is attributed to the growth. By Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



The Middle East and Africa

and

South America



APAC will account for 45% of market growth. The two biggest markets in APAC for tower cranes are China and Japan . This region's markets will expand more quickly than those in other areas.

The two biggest markets in APAC for tower cranes are and . This region's markets will expand more quickly than those in other areas.



Governments and private businesses will significantly boost their spending on infrastructure projects throughout the projected period, which will support the expansion of the tower crane market in APAC.

Download the sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Market Vendors

Action Construction Equipment Ltd.- The company offers tower cranes that are rugged, dependable, and cost-effective for big civil construction and erection jobs.

The company offers tower cranes that are rugged, dependable, and cost-effective for big civil construction and erection jobs. Fangyuan Group Co. Ltd.- The company offers tower cranes in addition to concrete mixing machinery for a complete construction solution.

The company offers tower cranes in addition to concrete mixing machinery for a complete construction solution. Liebherr International AG- The company offers tower cranes with advanced technology that enables the driver to control a crane more efficiently and optimize handling.

The company offers tower cranes with advanced technology that enables the driver to control a crane more efficiently and optimize handling. Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd- The company offers tower cranes that facilitate speedy completion by reducing fabrication site work, providing quicker lifts, and low downtime.

The company offers tower cranes that facilitate speedy completion by reducing fabrication site work, providing quicker lifts, and low downtime. SANY Group- The company offers various products such as concrete machinery, excavators, cranes, piling machinery, road machinery, port machinery, wind turbine, mining machinery, and petroleum drilling machinery.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Hydraulic Excavator Market by Technology, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The hydraulic excavator market share is expected to increase to USD 6.04 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.65%.

Rough Terrain Lift Truck (RTLT) Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 The rough terrain lift truck (RTLT) market share is expected to increase to 18937.36 units from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 8.57%.

Tower Crane Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.87% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.06 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.26 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Action Construction Equipment Ltd., Fangyuan Group Co. Ltd., FMGru Srl, Hyundai Everdigm Corp., Konecranes Plc, Liebherr International AG, Linden Comansa S.L., Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd, Raimondi Cranes SpA, SANY Group, Shandong Dahan Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Sichuan Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd., Terex Corp., The Manitowoc Co. Inc., Toppower General Trading LLC, WOLFFKRAN International AG, Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd., Yongmao Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Huba Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart of Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart of Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on the Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart of Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Infrastructure - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Infrastructure - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart of Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 the Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart of the Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on the Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on the Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on the Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on the US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on the US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on the US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on the UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on the UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on the UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on the UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview of Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview of factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Action Construction Equipment Ltd.

Exhibit 93: Action Construction Equipment Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Action Construction Equipment Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Action Construction Equipment Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Action Construction Equipment Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Fangyuan Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 97: Fangyuan Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Fangyuan Group Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Fangyuan Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Fangyuan Group Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 Liebherr International AG

Exhibit 101: Liebherr International AG - Overview



Exhibit 102: Liebherr International AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Liebherr International AG - Key news



Exhibit 104: Liebherr International AG - Key offerings

10.6 Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd

Exhibit 105: Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd - Overview



Exhibit 106: Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd - Segment focus

10.7 Terex Corp.

Exhibit 109: Terex Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Terex Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Terex Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 112: Terex Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Terex Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 The Manitowoc Co. Inc.

Exhibit 114: The Manitowoc Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: The Manitowoc Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: The Manitowoc Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 117: The Manitowoc Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: The Manitowoc Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 WOLFFKRAN International AG

Exhibit 119: WOLFFKRAN International AG - Overview



Exhibit 120: WOLFFKRAN International AG - Business segments



Exhibit 121: WOLFFKRAN International AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: WOLFFKRAN International AG - Segment focus

10.10 Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Zhejiang Huba Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 126: Zhejiang Huba Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Zhejiang Huba Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Zhejiang Huba Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Zhejiang Huba Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 130: Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 133: Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 135: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 136: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 137: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 138: Research methodology



Exhibit 139: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 140: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 141: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio