Tower Hill Specialty Expands Southeastern Region

LOVELAND, Ohio, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tower Hill Specialty insurance products for homeowners are now available in Alabama, as the Ohio-based company expands its regional focus in the Southeast. Specializing in personal lines property products, Tower Hill Specialty offers homeowners, dwelling fire, manufactured housing and condominium coverages in six states: Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, Texas and Wisconsin.

Offered exclusively through its network of regional and national carriers, coverages will be available in additional Southeastern and Midwest states during the first quarter of 2019. The company's structure, size and specialized focus afford Tower Hill Specialty the opportunity to react quickly in a dynamically changing marketplace. By year-end 2019, the company's products are scheduled to be available in 30 states.

Tower Hill Specialty is led by Chief Executive Officer Manny Rios, a 30-year veteran of the property insurance industry. As Mr. Rios explains, "We offer high-demand coverages, such as for vacation homes and fixer-uppers, at competitive rates to underserved markets. It's a simple time-tested formula with win-win results. Customers receive the specialized coverages they want and need; agencies retain satisfied customers."

The company's Chief Operating Officer, John Spritzky, shares what he believes is the winning combination: "Offering affordable coverages and employing advanced technologies are our core strengths. Bottom line: we keep it simple for the agent and the customer."

Tower Hill Specialty products are available through Tower Hill Prime Insurance Company, which holds a Financial Strength Rating® of "A-" (Excellent) from A.M. Best Company. Founded in 2003 and with more than $110 million in surplus as of June 30, 2018, Tower Hill Prime offers both Personal Lines and Commercial Lines products throughout the Southeast and in the markets served by Tower Hill Specialty. Products are also available in select states through Tower Hill Signature Insurance Company, an affiliate carrier within the Tower Hill Family of Companies.

About Tower Hill: Ohio-based Tower Hill Specialty, LLC is a subsidiary of Tower Hill Insurance Group, LLC headquartered in Gainesville, Florida. Founded in 1972, Tower Hill Insurance, is a leader among residential and commercial property insurers in the Southeast. Financial strength, product expertise, a comprehensive reinsurance program and exceptional claims service are core business strategies of the organization.

