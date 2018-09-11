Tower Hill Specialty Insurance Products Now Available In Illinois

LOVELAND, Ohio, Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tower Hill Specialty continues its steady expansion into the Midwest and Southeast by now offering property insurance in Illinois. Currently available in seven states, Ohio-based Tower Hill Specialty provides homeowners, dwelling fire, manufactured housing and condominium products. Insurance coverages for vacation homes, rental properties and fixer-uppers are some of the specialized products that the company offers.

Tower Hill Specialty will be available in 21 states across the continental U.S. by year-end 2019, with specific regions targeted at each phase of the expansion. CEO Manny Rios, a 30-year veteran of the property insurance industry, explains the company's strategic vision. "At the end of the day, it's all about supply and demand. Tower Hill Specialty provides quality, high-demand insurance products to underserved markets at competitive rates. Our targeted focus and business model afford us the opportunity to respond quickly in a dynamically changing marketplace."

The company's regional expansion now includes these key states: Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Texas and Wisconsin. COO John Spritzky, responsible for managing day-to-day operations at Tower Hill Specialty, shares what sets the company apart. "Providing excellent service is an integral element of our success, whether online or one-on-one. Employing advanced technologies keeps the process simple for agents, plus saves our customers both time and money."

Through a network of regional and national insurance carriers, the Tower Hill Specialty products are available exclusively through Tower Hill Prime Insurance Company. An affiliate in the Tower Hill Family of Companies, Tower Hill Prime currently holds a Financial Strength Rating® of "A-" (Excellent) from A.M. Best Company. Founded in 2003 and with more than $110 million in surplus as of June 30, 2018, Tower Hill Prime offers both Personal Lines and Commercial Lines products throughout the Southeast and in the markets served by Tower Hill Specialty.

About Tower Hill: Ohio-based Tower Hill Specialty, LLC is a subsidiary of Tower Hill Insurance Group, LLC headquartered in Gainesville, Florida. Founded in 1972, Tower Hill Insurance, is a leader among residential and commercial property insurers in the Southeast. Financial strength, product expertise, a comprehensive reinsurance program and exceptional claims service are core business strategies of the organization.

SOURCE Tower Hill Specialty