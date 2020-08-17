Tower Investments Inc. Names Chief Operating Officer Brandon Dixon as President

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tower Investments Inc. announced today Chief Operating Officer Brandon Dixon has been promoted to President, effective immediately. Mr. Dixon will remain as COO as he concurrently assumes the new role of President. Chief Executive Officer Bart Blatstein, who previously also held the title of President, will remain as the CEO.

"I am excited and energized to help lead Tower Investments with continued excellence and further success in my new position. It's rewarding—especially as an African American— to be a part of such an exceptional company that is committed to transformational development and improving communities often overlooked by other firms."

Dixon, 37, is a 16-year veteran of Tower Investments and has served as its COO since 2004. He oversees all operations, leasing, and marketing strategies for both residential and commercial properties. He coordinates all sales and marketing promotions for a portfolio in excess of $1 billion and consistently ensures an average occupancy of 97% plus. Dixon has been recognized for his ability to stimulate sales, maintain retention rates and improve occupancy throughout the Tower portfolio.

Dixon is also the head of operations at the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City. There he oversees the management of the hotel's on-site staff and is also responsible for leading the hotel's business development team. Under his guidance, the hotel has executed more than 100 large-scale conventions, trade-shows, food festivals and events on the former casino floor since Tower Investments purchased and reopened the hotel in 2016.

"Brandon is a valued and trusted leader who consistently delivers results," said Bart Blatstein, Chairman of Tower Investments. "With his demonstrated ability to lead new development, while overseeing and efficiently managing all operations, I am confident that Brandon will excel in his new role. He is highly respected among our team—and I look forward to continuing to work with him in the years ahead."

Along with his leadership at Tower, Dixon is also an incredibly active participant in the community. He is passionate about giving back to those in need. Over the last 10 years, he has become one of the region's most involved contributors and volunteers for the Toys for Tots program, creating his own annual event to distribute toys to underprivileged children in Philadelphia.

Dixon has received numerous awards throughout his career. One of his proudest was being named by Philadelphia Tribune as one of the city's Most Influential African Americans Under 40, in 2014, and one of Philadelphia Business Journal's 40 Under 40 in 2018. He credits his success to his company's founder, Bart Blatstein.

"I started with Bart as a recent graduate after receiving my MBA from the University of South Florida," said Dixon. "He taught me everything I know about business and how to be an effective leader. I know it's cliché but I truly have big shoes to fill and I don't take that lightly. I am excited to continue with the core values Bart has instilled in Tower Investments and to have the opportunity to take our already successful company to the next level."

About Tower Investments

Tower Investments, Inc. ("Tower") is a leading developer of retail, entertainment, mixed use, residential and commercial properties in the Philadelphia area. Since 1978, the company has distinguished itself as an innovator and pioneer, finding significant opportunities in areas overlooked and underserved by more traditional firms. Based in Philadelphia, Tower is a privately held development company with expertise in all aspects of planning, design, construction, financing and leasing. Tower is known for its aggressive and creative urban investments in major projects.

