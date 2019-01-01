Town & Country Bridal and Formalwear Announces Opening of New Store in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Top-rated designer bridal and formalwear boutique, Town & Country Bridal and Formalwear, announces the opening of its new store in St. Louis, located at 2730 North Ballas Road, St. Louis, MO 63131. The new store features a diverse range of exclusive, customizable designer wedding, bridesmaids, flower girl and formal dresses by top bridal and formalwear designers such as Martina Liana, Legends by Romona Keveza, Lis Simon, WToo by Watters and many more. In addition, the new space includes the largest selection of accessories in St. Louis — veils, hairpieces, belts, shoes and jewelry — perfect additions to any wedding dress or formal gown. With this new location, T & C has expanded their social occasion dresses as well as added tuxedo rental and sales for their clients allowing the boutique to be all-inclusive destination for a bride and her wedding party.

The 5,000 square foot bridal store has a centerpiece of custom designed racks of bridal gowns and 6 dressing rooms, including 4 bridal suites. The boutique's subtle gold and floral design elements combined with natural light create an elegant ambiance. The brides-to-be enter the boutique doors to see floral wallpaper and a beautiful, ivory lampshade resembling a bride's wedding day bouquet. Other features include royal blue, blush and plum velvet love seats and bouquets of flowers atop modern furniture in the guest seating area. Full-length mirrors are located around the store for the inevitable "yes" when brides find their dream dress, and unique chandeliers hang from the ceiling, consistent with the golden accents throughout the store.

"We are thrilled and grateful to our amazing clients — past, present and future — to offer a bridal shopping experience that was designed with our brides in mind. We are honored to bring this one of a kind shopping experience to the entire St. Louis region."

Town & Country Bridal and Formalwear is a designer bridal and formalwear boutique that serves the entire St. Louis region, as well as brides from across the country. T & C is renowned for gowns and services with the bride and her family in mind. T & C has experienced great growth thanks to the boutique's attention to detail and focus on excellent customer service. The boutique offers unique, hand-picked designer wedding dresses curated for brides by our bridal stylists who personalize each appointment, with free storage and transportation of gowns and accessories. We are committed to delivering a memorable experience for our T & C bride as she shops for her once in a lifetime dress.

