Town of Indialantic, FL partners with Passport to offer contactless payment options

Beachgoers and residents can now use the Passport Parking app to pay for and manage parking

INDIALANTIC, Fla., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Town of Indialantic launches its first cashless option for parking with transportation software and payments company, Passport. The application, Passport Parking, is powered by Passport's platform and allows for a contactless experience where motorists pay for and manage their parking sessions conveniently through their smartphones.

With Passport Parking, paying to park is convenient and seamless. After downloading the free app, a user enters the respective zone number, parking space number and the desired length of time for parking. Users can receive notifications when their sessions are about to expire and view receipts and parking history directly from their smartphones.

"We were looking to add a cashless payment option for parking and chose Passport based on its presence in the Florida region and for its cutting-edge technology," says Mike Casey, Town Manager. "With Passport's platform, we can offer our parkers greater flexibility and convenience and our operations can gain access to more insights and reporting tools."

Passport helps municipalities, universities and private operators of all sizes streamline their parking operations in one place and use mobility data more efficiently and effectively. Other Florida destinations that trust Passport's platform include the City of Key West, the Town of Fort Myers Beach and the City of Destin.

"The demand for contactless payment options continues to rise – especially for everyday tasks, such as parking," says Darryl Davis, Passport sales executive. "We are thrilled to partner with the Town of Indialantic to simplify the parking experience for their residents and tourists and to help them innovate through our platform."

The Passport Parking app is free to download from the App Store and Google Play . Users can also manage their parking online at passportparking.com .

About Passport

Passport is a transportation software and payments company that builds technology to more efficiently manage streets and sidewalks. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is trusted by more than 800 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Miami. Passport's digital platform helps cities manage parking and mobility infrastructure, creating more livable, equitable communities. One of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, Passport was also named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

Media Contact:

Allison Guthrie

(818) 523-8581

[email protected]

SOURCE Passport