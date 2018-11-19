Town Sports International Locations in Philadelphia Join the Silver&Fit® Network

The Silver&Fit program is one of the nation's leading exercise and healthy aging programs for Medicare members. The program contracts with top-name national fitness chains, as well as smaller, local exercise centers, offering members a broad choice of affordable fitness options. Silver&Fit's national network includes more than 10,000 fitness centers nationwide.

"It's very important for older adults to establish and maintain a regular schedule of exercise to have the best quality of life," said Leah Molino, operations director with TSI. "By offering a truly affordable fitness membership through the Silver&Fit program, more Philly seniors can join our clubs and get active. We invite our senior community to come explore and experience our fitness programs, social opportunities and fun at any of our five Philadelphia locations."

"Silver&Fit is one of the fastest-growing fitness programs serving the Medicare market," said ASH Fitness Vice President Brett Hanson, MBA, MBF, DFSS, NASM-SFS. "We're pleased to add Town Sports International to our network and give local Medicare eligibles more options in their fitness center choices."

For information about the fitness centers, call TSI at 212-246-6700. For information about whether your Medicare plan includes the Silver&Fit program, please contact your health plan or 1-800-MEDICARE.

About Town Sports International Holdings, Inc.

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company with subsidiaries engaged in a number of business and investment activities. The Company's largest operating subsidiary has been involved in the fitness industry since 1973 and has grown to become one of the largest owners and operators of fitness clubs in the Northeast region of the United States. TSI's corporate structure provides flexibility to make investments across a broad spectrum of industries in order to create long-term value for shareholders.

About the Silver&Fit® Exercise & Healthy Aging Program

The Silver&Fit® program is an exercise and healthy aging program providing unique, evidence-based fitness and health education activities for Medicare beneficiaries and group retirees. Silver&Fit members have access to: no-cost or low-cost memberships at a participating, contracted fitness club or exercise center, or to the Silver&Fit Home Fitness program for those who prefer or need to work out at home; SilverandFit.com, a website providing health tools and resources specifically designed for older adults; The Silver Slate® newsletter; and a toll-free customer service hotline. For more information, visit www.ASHCompanies.com or call 800-848-3555. Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SilverandFit, YouTube at www.youtube.com/silverandfit, Pinterest at www.pinterest.com/silverandfit, Twitter at @SilverandFit and Instagram at @SilverandFit.

The Silver&Fit program is a product of American Specialty Health Fitness, Inc., a subsidiary of American Specialty Health Incorporated (ASH).

