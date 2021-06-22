Town Square® Perry Hall Reopens Interactive Adult Enrichment Center

"The pandemic has taken a toll on the mental health of many seniors and their families," said Peter Ross, Town Square Franchising CEO. "With the reopening of Town Square, we're offering our elderly community a safe and affordable location to gather, socialize and find a sense of belonging. Not only does Town Square support seniors but it also helps family members by allowing them to have some respite during the day while their loved one is cared for."

While Town Square was closed for the past 15 months, several improvements were made including refreshing every storefront with calming paint colors to further instill a comfortable, stress-free environment. Members can now also enjoy a feeling of being outdoors with newly added "lawn" and "clouds" features, as well as an expanded "Central Park" allowing more space for safe, engaging activities and a wide range of games.

"We look forward to reuniting with all of our regular members and meeting some new folks and their families," comments Pete Spillum, newly appointed Town Square Franchising VP of Operations. "Town Square provides a safe, comforting, and delightful environment where seniors can spend the day while family members are at work, running errands, or taking a much-needed break from daily routines."

Amid the pandemic closure, Town Square appointed a new leadership team to manage the Perry Hall location and deliver on its mission of providing a meaningful, engaging, and rewarding experience for all members. Joining Spillum with an impressive track record and extensive industry knowledge include Melanie Miranda-Lusby, Center Director; Lynsey R Geraghty, Training and Programs Manager; Crystal Schlee, Registered Nurse; Sara Kuhn, Franchise Operations Manager; Marc Bowers, Director of Construction; a full time activities manager and more. All staff receive continuous and extensive training on compassionate senior care methods, including expert-developed Alzheimer's and dementia care, reminiscing techniques, and how to lead engaging, inclusive, and enjoyable activities.

To celebrate the reopening, Town Square will welcome the community to its center on July 31, from 11 am – 2 pm for the first annual Town Square Community Day. Attendees will enjoy music, food from local food trucks, personal tours of Town Square and more.

The 11,000-square-foot center is open from Monday through Friday, from 8:30 am – 4:30 pm, and can accommodate approximately 100 members per day, for half- or full-days.

For more information about the re-opening of Town Square Perry Hall, located at 9708 Belair Road in Perry Hall, please visit https://www.townsquare.net/perryhall/ or call (410) 847-2150.

About Town Square®

Town Square® is an innovative adult day enrichment center which has been designed to be attractive to all seniors, and also accommodate those living with Alzheimer's and dementia. Operating with a mission to improve the quality of life of our members and their families, Town Square delivers safe and affordable care in a one-of-a-kind, interactive environment. Seniors receive quality and compassionate care through Town Square's immersive experiences which have been thoughtfully designed to include activities and experiences based on members interests, hobbies, and abilities. For more information, visit https://www.townsquare.net.

About Town Square Franchising

Town Square Franchising is accepting applications from qualified candidates who are looking for a unique, industry leading investment opportunity that will allow them to make a positive difference. Those who are interested should contact the franchise experts at Town Square. For more information, visit https://townsquarefranchise.net/.

