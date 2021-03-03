Towne Health Mobilizes to Support COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts Nationwide

Leveraging the company's logistical expertise and trained healthcare services team members are supporting hospitals, large scale clinics, state and community-based vaccination programs to rapidly stand-up high-volume vaccine operations safe, efficiently and cost-effectively. VSS include appointment scheduling, registration, screening and verification assistance, greeter services, discharge lounge staffing, traffic management and light cleaning and sanitization. All services are delivered by experienced associates who have been fully trained in the healthcare environment of care, clinical safety, and facility sanitation. Importantly, these services free up caregivers to focus on delivering the best clinical care and helps alleviate pressure on healthcare providers already stretched by the pandemic.

"Towne Health has been an exceptional partner," said Bruce McLean, Salem Health Director of Safety, Security, Parking & Transportation. "They are flexible, deliver outstanding customer service and do whatever it takes to get the job done right. This is critical with any vaccine program where there is a great deal of variability and uncertainty on any given day. Every Towne Health team member knows healthcare and understands our patients and their needs, which leads to a better experience for all. "

With a long history of creating seamless experiences in the most complex healthcare environments—from large-scale parking operations to in-patient transport solutions — Towne Health's Vaccination Support Services assist healthcare providers, local governments, health departments and community organizations in creating the efficient, stress-free setting crucial to a successful mass vaccination operation. From Portland to Boston, Towne Health's operational support is helping high volume vaccination sites run smoothly.

"Vaccines are the greatest tool our country has in the fight against COVID-19. We couldn't be prouder to support the front-line healthcare workers in this critically important effort," said Roy Ritenour, Towne Park's Chief Operating Officer. "Our teams are uniquely suited for this mission thanks to their extensive customer service and safety training and experience operating in healthcare environments. We're able to mobilize our teams from coast-to-coast at a moment's notice to deliver cost-effective, efficient vaccine support solutions with the utmost compassion and efficiency."

Vaccine Support Services are part of Health Assure, the companies' health screening and temperature monitoring solution. Developed in partnership with leading healthcare institutions during the COVID-19 pandemic, Health Assure solutions are front-line tested and aligned with CDC and WHO guidelines. All associates have undergone rigorous customer service training, as well as Safe 360 health, safety and sanitization certification, to ensure everyone's health and wellbeing.

Towne Park is the premier multi-market, multi-service hospitality solutions provider supporting premier hotels and healthcare institutions nationwide. Our thousands of employees across the country deliver world class service experience for the clients and millions of guests, patients, and visitors we proudly serve.

To learn more about Towne Health's Vaccine Support Services, visit www.townepark.com/parking-solutions/health-assure-vaccines/.

SOURCE Towne Park

Related Links

http://www.townepark.com

