Township Capital and Lloyd Jones Acquire Senior Living Community in Lincoln, Nebraska

About Woodlands at Hillcrest

Woodlands at Hillcrest is the newest senior living community in Lincoln, opening its doors in 2018. The community offers modern luxury services to residents including transportation, a variety of classes and wellness programs, personal housekeeping, laundry and linen services and state-of-the-art amenities. The Lincoln market has seen high absorption, proven by Woodlands currently occupation of 94%.

About Township Capital, LLC

Township Capital, LLC is a leading co-GP real estate investment firm headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA. Founded by CEO Matthew Gorelik in 2014, the firm has experience investing across all major property types with a specialty in student housing, senior living, multifamily, and industrial. For more information on Township Capital, visit townshipinc.com

About Lloyd Jones

Lloyd Jones LLC is a real estate investment firm with 40 years in the industry under the continuous direction of Chairman/CEO, Christopher Finlay. Based in Miami, the firm specializes in multifamily and senior housing investment, development, and management. It has recently added a hotel acquisition division. Investment partners include private and institutional investors and family offices around the world. To learn more about Lloyd Jones, visit lloydjonesllc.com

