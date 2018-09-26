Townsquare Announces Conference Call To Discuss Third Quarter 2018 Results; To Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) announced today the date for the release of its third quarter 2018 financial results and its participation at several upcoming investor conferences.

Third Quarter 2018 Results

Townsquare Media, Inc. will release third quarter 2018 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6, 2018. The Company will host a conference call to discuss certain third quarter 2018 financial results on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call dial-in number is 1-877-407-0784 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-201-689-8560 (International) and the confirmation code is 13683816. A live webcast of the conference call as well as the press release disclosing the Company's results will be available on the equity investor relations page of the Company's website at www.townsquaremedia.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available through November 13, 2018. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and enter confirmation code 13683816. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the above website for thirty days after the call.

Upcoming Investor Conferences



On Wednesday, November 14, 2018, the Company will attend the RBC Capital Markets 2018 Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel in New York, NY.



On Thursday, November 15, 2018, the Company will attend the Wells Fargo Securities Media Forum 2018 at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel in New York, NY.



On Tuesday, December 4, 2018, the Company will attend the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Leveraged Finance Conference at The Boca Raton Resort & Club in Boca Raton, FL.



About Townsquare Media, Inc.

Townsquare is a radio, digital media, entertainment and digital marketing solutions company principally focused on being the premier local advertising and marketing solutions platform in small and mid-sized markets across the U.S. Our assets include 321 radio stations and more than 330 local websites in 67 U.S. markets, a digital marketing solutions company (Townsquare Interactive) serving approximately 13,650 small to medium sized businesses, a proprietary digital programmatic advertising platform (Townsquare Ignite) and approximately 200 live events with over one million attendees each year. Our brands include local media assets such as WYRK, KLAQ, K2 and NJ101.5; iconic regional and national events such as the Taste of Country Music Festival, WE Fest, Country Jam, the Boise Music Festival, the Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival and Taste of Fort Collins; and leading tastemaker music and entertainment websites such as XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com and Loudwire.com. For more information, please visit www.townsquaremedia.com, www.townsquareinteractive.com, and www.townsquareignite.com.

