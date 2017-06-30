Townsquare Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) ("Townsquare," the "Company," "we," "us," or "our") today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018.

"We are pleased to announce that our second quarter financial results exceeded our previously issued guidance, continuing the momentum we experienced in the first quarter of the year. In the first six months of 2018, net revenue increased 2.6%, and 2.2% excluding political revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA increased 6.6%," commented Bill Wilson, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Townsquare. "Our second quarter and year to date revenue growth was primarily the result of the continued stability in our broadcast products and the strong revenue growth of our digital solutions."

"Through internal reorganization and the divestiture of North American Midway Entertainment, we have concluded the strategic reset that we initiated in late 2017 and have largely reoriented the Company towards the stability, profitable growth, and cash generation of the advertising, marketing solutions, and live events businesses in our local market footprint," commented Dhruv Prasad, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Townsquare. "Our strong performance in the first half of this year reinforces that this was the right strategy, and we remain committed to this plan moving forward."

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share. The dividend will be payable on November 15, 2018 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 27, 2018.

Second Quarter Highlights*

As compared to the second quarter of 2017:

Net revenue increased 1.9%, or 1.3% excluding political revenue



Net income decreased 70.6%, and net income from continuing operations increased 29.2%



Adjusted EBITDA increased 1.3%



Townsquare Interactive net revenue increased 17.3%

Diluted net income per share from continuing operations and diluted Adjusted Net Income Per Share were $0.36 and $0.38 , respectively

and , respectively Townsquare Interactive added 850 net subscribers, ending the quarter with approximately 13,650 subscribers

Record breaking, sellout audience of nearly 70,000 at the 6th Annual Taste of Country Music Festival in Hunter, NY

Year to Date Highlights*

As compared to the six months ended June 30, 2017 :

: Net revenue increased 2.6%, and 2.2% excluding political revenue



Adjusted EBITDA increased 6.6%



Townsquare Interactive net revenue increased 16.6%

Repaid $9.5 million of long-term debt

* See below for discussion of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to GAAP measures.

Quarter Ended June 30, 2018 Compared to the Quarter Ended June 30, 2017

Net Revenue



Net revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 increased $2.3 million, or 1.9%, to $119.6 million, as compared to $117.3 million in the same period last year. Excluding political revenue, net revenue increased $1.5 million, or 1.3%, to $118.3 million, as compared to $116.7 million in the same period last year.

Net Income



Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 decreased $3.9 million, or 70.6%, to $1.6 million, as compared to $5.6 million in the same period last year. Net income from continuing operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 increased $2.3 million or 29.2%, to $10.1 million, as compared to $7.8 million in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA



Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 increased $0.4 million, or 1.3%, to $27.9 million as compared to $27.5 million in the same period last year.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Compared to the Six Months Ended June 30, 2017

Net Revenue



Net revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2018 increased $5.3 million, or 2.6%, to $207.6 million, as compared to $202.2 million in the same period last year. Excluding political revenue, net revenue increased $4.3 million, or 2.2%, to $205.5 million, as compared to $201.2 million in the same period last year.

Net (Loss) Income



Net (loss) income for the six months ended June 30, 2018 decreased $27.5 million, to a net loss of $25.0 million, as compared to net income of $2.6 million in the same period last year. Net income from continuing operations increased $4.4 million, or 52.4%, to $12.9 million, as compared to $8.5 million in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA



Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2018 increased $2.8 million, or 6.6%, to $44.8 million, as compared to $42.1 million in the same period last year.

Liquidity and Capital Resources



As of June 30, 2018, we had a total of $62.4 million of cash on hand and $50.0 million of available borrowing capacity under our revolving credit facility. As of June 30, 2018, we had $562.4 million of outstanding indebtedness, representing 5.7x and 5.4x gross and net leverage, respectively, based on Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended June 30, 2018 of $92.7 million.

The table below presents a summary, as of August 7, 2018, of our outstanding common stock and securities convertible into common stock, excluding options issued under our 2014 Omnibus Incentive Plan.

Security Number Outstanding 1 Description Class A common stock 14,248,526 One vote per share. Class B common stock 3,011,634 10 votes per share.2 Class C common stock 1,636,341 No votes.2 Warrants 8,977,676 Each warrant is exercisable for one share of Class A common stock, at



an exercise price of $0.0001 per share. The aggregate exercise price for



all warrants currently outstanding is $898.3 Total 27,874,177 1 Each of the shares of common stock listed below, including the shares of Class A common stock issuable upon exercise



of the warrants, has equal economic rights. 2 Each share converts into 1 share of Class A common stock upon transfer or at the option of the holder, subject to certain



conditions, including compliance with FCC rules. 3 The warrants are fully vested and exercisable for shares of Class A common stock, subject to certain conditions,



including compliance with FCC rules.

Conference Call



Townsquare Media, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss certain second quarter 2018 financial results on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call dial-in number is 1-877-407-0784 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-201-689-8560 (International) and the confirmation code is 13681353. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the equity investor relations page of the Company's website at www.townsquaremedia.com .

A replay of the conference call will be available through August 15, 2018. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and enter confirmation code 13681353. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the above website for thirty days after the call.

About Townsquare Media, Inc.



Townsquare is a radio, digital media, entertainment and digital marketing solutions company principally focused on being the premier local advertising and marketing solutions platform in small and mid-sized markets across the U.S. Our assets include 320 radio stations and more than 330 local websites in 67 U.S. markets, a digital marketing solutions company (Townsquare Interactive) serving approximately 13,650 small to medium sized businesses, a proprietary digital programmatic advertising platform (Townsquare Ignite) and approximately 200 live events with over one million attendees each year. Our brands include local media assets such as WYRK, KLAQ, K2 and NJ101.5; iconic regional and national events such as the Taste of Country Music Festival, WE Fest, Country Jam, the Boise Music Festival, the Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival and Taste of Fort Collins; and leading tastemaker music and entertainment websites such as XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com and Loudwire.com. For more information, please visit www.townsquaremedia.com , www.townsquareinteractive.com , and www.townsquareignite.com .

Forward-Looking Statements



Except for the historical information contained in this press release, the matters addressed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often discuss our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "aim," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "outlook," "potential," "project," "projection," "plan," "intend," "seek," "believe," "may," "could," "would," "will," "should," "can," "can have," "likely," the negatives thereof and other words and terms. By nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied by the forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and currently available data and are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events or performance. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. See "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or about the date hereof, for a discussion of factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Townsquare Media, Inc. assumes no responsibility to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Definitions



In this press release, we refer to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Less Interest, Capex and Taxes, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Net Income Per Share which are financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP").

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before the deduction of income taxes, interest expense, net, transaction costs, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, business realignment costs, goodwill and other intangible impairment charges, net (loss) income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes, net gain (loss) on sale and retirement of assets, and other expense (income) net. Adjusted EBITDA Less Interest, Capex and Taxes is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less net cash interest expense, capital expenditures and cash paid for taxes. Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income (loss) before the deduction of income taxes, transaction costs, business realignment costs, goodwill and other intangible impairment charges, net (loss) income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes, and net (gain) loss on sale and retirement of assets. Adjusted Net Income Per Share is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by the weighted average shares outstanding. These measures do not represent, and should not be considered as alternatives to, net income (loss), or cash flows from operations, as determined under GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly-named measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are set forth in the tables below.

We use Adjusted EBITDA to facilitate company-to-company operating performance comparisons by backing out potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting interest expense), taxation and the age and book depreciation of facilities and equipment (affecting relative depreciation expense), which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to operating performance. We use Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share to assess total company operating performance on a consistent basis. We believe that these measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results, provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of our business operating results, including underlying trends, by excluding the effects of transaction costs, net (loss) gain on sale and retirement of assets, business realignment costs, certain impairments, and net income (loss) from discontinued operations. Further, while discretionary bonuses for members of management are not determined with reference to specific targets, our Board of Directors may consider Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Less Interest, Capex and Taxes, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Net Income Per Share when determining discretionary bonuses.

Investor Relations



Claire Yenicay



(203) 900-5555



investors@townsquaremedia.com

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)



(unaudited) June 30,



2018 December 31,



2017 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 62,444 $ 61,205 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,735 and $1,079, respectively 67,122 61,558 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,670 7,540 Current assets held for sale — 879 Current assets of discontinued operations 256 7,222 Total current assets 140,492 138,404 Property and equipment, net 107,892 104,030 Intangible assets, net 494,723 495,501 Goodwill 241,888 241,888 Investments 11,292 8,092 Other assets 11,258 8,965 Long-term assets of discontinued operations — 59,478 Total assets $ 1,007,545 $ 1,056,358 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 19,478 $ 13,442 Current portion of long-term debt 5 9,524 Deferred revenue 12,248 17,281 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 25,472 24,919 Accrued interest 4,631 5,699 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 3,038 2,440 Total current liabilities 64,872 73,305 Long-term debt, less current portion (net of deferred finance costs of $5,948 and $6,803, respectively) 556,470 555,618 Deferred tax liability 26,887 26,283 Other long-term liabilities 8,975 9,390 Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations — 10,682 Total liabilities 657,204 675,278 Stockholders' equity: Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 14,248,526



and 13,819,639 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 138 138 Class B common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 3,011,634 and



3,022,484 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 30 30 Class C common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 1,636,341 shares



issued and outstanding 17 17 Total common stock 185 185 Additional paid-in capital 363,817 367,041 Retained earnings (deficit) (14,158) 13,265 Accumulated other comprehensive loss — (532) Non-controlling interest 497 1,121 Total stockholders' equity 350,341 381,080 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,007,545 $ 1,056,358

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)



(unaudited) Three Months Ended



June 30, Six Months Ended



June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net revenue $ 119,577 $ 117,303 $ 207,568 $ 202,232 Operating costs and expenses: Direct operating expenses, excluding depreciation, amortization and stock-based



compensation 84,434 83,186 149,790 148,167 Depreciation and amortization 4,628 5,158 9,229 9,946 Corporate expenses 7,290 6,635 12,939 11,984 Stock-based compensation 246 175 436 356 Transaction costs 677 189 837 389 Net (gain) loss on sale and retirement of assets (76) 716 (398) 715 Total operating costs and expenses 97,199 96,059 172,833 171,557 Operating income 22,378 21,244 34,735 30,675 Other expense: Interest expense, net 8,532 7,990 16,960 16,243 Other expense, net 48 40 80 75 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 13,798 13,214 17,695 14,357 Provision from income taxes 3,723 5,414 4,818 5,906 Net income from continuing operations 10,075 7,800 12,877 8,451 Net loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (8,441) (2,237) (37,833) (5,895) Net income (loss) $ 1,634 $ 5,563 $ (24,956) $ 2,556 Net (loss) income attributable to: Controlling interests $ 1,335 $ 5,137 $ (25,510) $ 2,106 Non-controlling interests 299 426 554 450 Basic income (loss) per share: Continuing operations $ 0.54 $ 0.42 $ 0.69 $ 0.46 Discontinued operations $ (0.45) $ (0.12) $ (2.04) $ (0.32) Diluted income (loss) per share: Continuing operations $ 0.36 $ 0.27 $ 0.47 $ 0.30 Discontinued operations $ (0.31) $ (0.08) $ (1.37) $ (0.21) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 18,633 18,470 18,563 18,450 Diluted 27,611 28,445 27,541 28,498 Cash dividend declared per share $ 0.075 $ — $ 0.150 $ —

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(in Thousands)



(unaudited) Six Months Ended



June 30, 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (24,956) $ 2,556 Loss from discontinued operations (37,833) (5,895) Income from continuing operations 12,877 8,451 Adjustments to reconcile income from continuing operations to net cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 9,229 9,946 Amortization of deferred financing costs 761 851 Deferred income tax benefit 4,818 5,906 Provision for doubtful accounts 1,518 1,112 Stock-based compensation expense 436 356 Trade activity, net (7,341) (5,009) Non-cash interest expense (10) — Write-off of deferred financing costs 97 83 Net (gain) loss on sale and retirements of assets (398) 715 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (3,845) (5,905) Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,891) (2,294) Accounts payable 2,244 (2,658) Accrued expenses (6,600) 1,484 Accrued interest (1,037) (5) Other long-term liabilities (416) (416) Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations 9,442 12,617 Net cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations (8,208) (11,190) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,234 1,427 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (8,760) (8,415) Payments for acquisitions, net of cash received (3,724) (2,157) Acquisition of intangibles — (150) Proceeds from insurance settlement — — Proceeds from sale of assets 1,923 172 Net cash used in investing activities - continuing operations (10,561) (10,550) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities - discontinued operations 22,592 (3,919) Net cash provided by (used) in investing activities 12,031 (14,469) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of long-term debt (9,519) (6,662) Dividend payments (2,061) — Deferred financing costs (2) (432) Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options — 346 Cash distributions to non-controlling interests (514) (49) Repayments of capitalized obligations (3) (88) Net cash used in financing activities - continuing operations (12,099) (6,885) Net cash used in financing activities - discontinued operations (19) (563) Net cash used in financing activities (12,118) (7,448) Net effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes from discontinued operations 92 22 Net increase (decrease) in cash and restricted cash 1,239 (20,468) Cash and restricted cash: Beginning of period 61,205 51,540 End of period $ 62,444 $ 31,072

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (continued)



(in Thousands)



(unaudited) Six Months Ended



June 30, 2018 2017 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information from continuing operations: Cash payments: Interest $ 17,176 $ 15,314 Income taxes 1,449 552 Supplemental Disclosure of Non-cash Activities: Dividends declared during the period $ 2,123 $ —

The following table reconciles on a GAAP basis net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Net Income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended



June 30, Six Months Ended



June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Income from continuing operations $ 10,075 $ 7,800 $ 12,877 $ 8,451 Loss from discontinued operations (8,441) (2,237) (37,833) (5,895) Net income (loss) 1,634 5,563 (24,956) 2,556 Provision for income taxes 3,723 5,414 4,818 5,906 Income (loss) before taxes 5,357 10,977 (20,138) 8,462 Transaction costs 677 189 837 389 Net (gain) loss on sale and retirement of assets (76) 716 (398) 715 Net loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 8,441 2,237 37,833 5,895 Adjusted income before taxes 14,399 14,119 18,134 15,461 Provision for income taxes 3,922 5,769 4,940 6,317 Adjusted Net Income $ 10,477 $ 8,350 $ 13,194 $ 9,144 Adjusted Net Income Per Share Basic $ 0.56 $ 0.45 $ 0.71 $ 0.50 Diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.29 $ 0.48 $ 0.32 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 18,633 18,470 18,563 18,450 Diluted 27,611 28,445 27,541 28,498

The following table reconciles on a GAAP basis net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Less Interest, Capex and Taxes for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended



June 30, Six Months Ended



June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Income from continuing operations $ 10,075 $ 7,800 $ 12,877 $ 8,451 Loss from discontinued operations (8,441) (2,237) (37,833) (5,895) Net income (loss) 1,634 5,563 (24,956) 2,556 Provision for income taxes 3,723 5,414 4,818 5,906 Interest expense, net 8,532 7,990 16,960 16,243 Transaction costs 677 189 837 389 Depreciation and amortization 4,628 5,158 9,229 9,946 Stock-based compensation 246 175 436 356 Net loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 8,441 2,237 37,833 5,895 Other (a) (28) 756 (318) 790 Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,853 $ 27,482 $ 44,839 $ 42,081 Net cash paid for interest (12,742) (12,157) (17,176) (15,314) Capital expenditures (4,340) (4,522) (8,760) (8,415) Cash paid for taxes (695) (411) (1,449) (552) Adjusted EBITDA Less Interest, Capex and Taxes $ 10,076 $ 10,392 $ 17,454 $ 17,800

(a) Other includes net (gain) loss on sale and retirement of assets and other (income) expense, net.

The following table reconciles net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA on a quarterly basis and for the twelve months ended June 30, 2018 (dollars in thousands):

Quarter Ended Twelve



Months



Ended September 30,



2017 December 31,



2017 March 31,



2018 June 30, 2018 June 30,



2018 Net income (loss) $ 14,292 $ 12,746 $ (26,590) $ 1,634 $ 2,082 Provision for income taxes 5,074 (18,331) 1,095 3,723 (8,439) Interest expense, net 8,230 8,279 8,428 8,532 33,469 Transaction costs 218 569 160 677 1,624 Depreciation and amortization 4,833 4,220 4,601 4,628 18,282 Stock-based compensation 200 177 190 246 813 Business realignment costs — 1,328 — — 1,328 Goodwill and other intangible impairment charges — 16,858 — — 16,858 Net (income) loss from discontinued



operations, net of income taxes (7,001) (3,743) 29,392 8,441 27,089 Other (a) 187 (227) (290) (28) (358) Adjusted EBITDA $ 26,033 $ 21,876 $ 16,986 $ 27,853 $ 92,748

(a) Other includes net (gain) loss on sale of assets and other expense (income), net.

SOURCE Townsquare Media, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.townsquaremedia.com

