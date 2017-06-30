Townsquare Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) ("Townsquare," the "Company," "we," "us," or "our") today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018.

"We are pleased to announce that our second quarter financial results exceeded our previously issued guidance, continuing the momentum we experienced in the first quarter of the year.  In the first six months of 2018, net revenue increased 2.6%, and 2.2% excluding political revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA increased 6.6%," commented Bill Wilson, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Townsquare. "Our second quarter and year to date revenue growth was primarily the result of the continued stability in our broadcast products and the strong revenue growth of our digital solutions."

"Through internal reorganization and the divestiture of North American Midway Entertainment, we have concluded the strategic reset that we initiated in late 2017 and have largely reoriented the Company towards the stability, profitable growth, and cash generation of the advertising, marketing solutions, and live events businesses in our local market footprint," commented Dhruv Prasad, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Townsquare.  "Our strong performance in the first half of this year reinforces that this was the right strategy, and we remain committed to this plan moving forward."

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share. The dividend will be payable on November 15, 2018 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 27, 2018.

Second Quarter Highlights*

  • As compared to the second quarter of 2017:
    • Net revenue increased 1.9%, or 1.3% excluding political revenue
    • Net income decreased 70.6%, and net income from continuing operations increased 29.2%
    • Adjusted EBITDA increased 1.3%
    • Townsquare Interactive net revenue increased 17.3%
  • Diluted net income per share from continuing operations and diluted Adjusted Net Income Per Share were $0.36 and $0.38, respectively
  • Townsquare Interactive added 850 net subscribers, ending the quarter with approximately 13,650 subscribers
  • Record breaking, sellout audience of nearly 70,000 at the 6th Annual Taste of Country Music Festival in Hunter, NY

Year to Date Highlights*

  • As compared to the six months ended June 30, 2017:
    • Net revenue increased 2.6%, and 2.2% excluding political revenue
    • Adjusted EBITDA increased 6.6%
    • Townsquare Interactive net revenue increased 16.6%
  • Repaid $9.5 million of long-term debt

* See below for discussion of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to GAAP measures.

Quarter Ended June 30, 2018 Compared to the Quarter Ended June 30, 2017

Net Revenue

Net revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 increased $2.3 million, or 1.9%, to $119.6 million, as compared to $117.3 million in the same period last year.  Excluding political revenue, net revenue increased $1.5 million, or 1.3%, to $118.3 million, as compared to $116.7 million in the same period last year.

Net Income

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 decreased $3.9 million, or 70.6%, to $1.6 million, as compared to $5.6 million in the same period last year.  Net income from continuing operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 increased $2.3 million or 29.2%, to $10.1 million, as compared to $7.8 million in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 increased $0.4 million, or 1.3%, to $27.9 million as compared to $27.5 million in the same period last year.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Compared to the Six Months Ended June 30, 2017

Net Revenue

Net revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2018 increased $5.3 million, or 2.6%, to $207.6 million, as compared to $202.2 million in the same period last year.  Excluding political revenue, net revenue increased $4.3 million, or 2.2%, to $205.5 million, as compared to $201.2 million in the same period last year.

Net (Loss) Income

Net (loss) income for the six months ended June 30, 2018 decreased $27.5 million, to a net loss of $25.0 million, as compared to net income of $2.6 million in the same period last year.  Net income from continuing operations increased $4.4 million, or 52.4%, to $12.9 million, as compared to $8.5 million in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2018 increased $2.8 million, or 6.6%, to $44.8 million, as compared to $42.1 million in the same period last year.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2018, we had a total of $62.4 million of cash on hand and $50.0 million of available borrowing capacity under our revolving credit facility. As of June 30, 2018, we had $562.4 million of outstanding indebtedness, representing 5.7x and 5.4x gross and net leverage, respectively, based on Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended June 30, 2018 of $92.7 million.

The table below presents a summary, as of August 7, 2018, of our outstanding common stock and securities convertible into common stock, excluding options issued under our 2014 Omnibus Incentive Plan.

Security

Number Outstanding1

Description

Class A common stock

14,248,526

One vote per share.

Class B common stock

3,011,634

10 votes per share.2

Class C common stock

1,636,341

No votes.2

Warrants

8,977,676

Each warrant is exercisable for one share of Class A common stock, at

an exercise price of $0.0001 per share. The aggregate exercise price for

all warrants currently outstanding is $898.3

Total

27,874,177

1 Each of the shares of common stock listed below, including the shares of Class A common stock issuable upon exercise

of the warrants, has equal economic rights.

2 Each share converts into 1 share of Class A common stock upon transfer or at the option of the holder, subject to certain

conditions, including compliance with FCC rules.

3 The warrants are fully vested and exercisable for shares of Class A common stock, subject to certain conditions,

including compliance with FCC rules.

Conference Call

Townsquare Media, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss certain second quarter 2018 financial results on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call dial-in number is 1-877-407-0784 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-201-689-8560 (International) and the confirmation code is 13681353. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the equity investor relations page of the Company's website at www.townsquaremedia.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available through August 15, 2018. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and enter confirmation code 13681353. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the above website for thirty days after the call.

About Townsquare Media, Inc.

Townsquare is a radio, digital media, entertainment and digital marketing solutions company principally focused on being the premier local advertising and marketing solutions platform in small and mid-sized markets across the U.S. Our assets include 320 radio stations and more than 330 local websites in 67 U.S. markets, a digital marketing solutions company (Townsquare Interactive) serving approximately 13,650 small to medium sized businesses, a proprietary digital programmatic advertising platform (Townsquare Ignite) and approximately 200 live events with over one million attendees each year.  Our brands include local media assets such as WYRK, KLAQ, K2 and NJ101.5; iconic regional and national events such as the Taste of Country Music Festival, WE Fest, Country Jam, the Boise Music Festival, the Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival and Taste of Fort Collins; and leading tastemaker music and entertainment websites such as XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com and Loudwire.com.  For more information, please visit www.townsquaremedia.com, www.townsquareinteractive.com, and www.townsquareignite.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained in this press release, the matters addressed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often discuss our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "aim," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "outlook," "potential," "project," "projection," "plan," "intend," "seek," "believe," "may," "could," "would," "will," "should," "can," "can have," "likely," the negatives thereof and other words and terms. By nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied by the forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and currently available data and are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events or performance. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. See "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or about the date hereof, for a discussion of factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Townsquare Media, Inc. assumes no responsibility to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Definitions

In this press release, we refer to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Less Interest, Capex and Taxes, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Net Income Per Share which are financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP").

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before the deduction of income taxes, interest expense, net, transaction costs, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, business realignment costs, goodwill and other intangible impairment charges, net (loss) income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes, net gain (loss) on sale and retirement of assets, and other expense (income) net. Adjusted EBITDA Less Interest, Capex and Taxes is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less net cash interest expense, capital expenditures and cash paid for taxes. Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income (loss) before the deduction of income taxes, transaction costs, business realignment costs, goodwill and other intangible impairment charges, net (loss) income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes, and net (gain) loss on sale and retirement of assets.  Adjusted Net Income Per Share is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by the weighted average shares outstanding. These measures do not represent, and should not be considered as alternatives to, net income (loss), or cash flows from operations, as determined under GAAP.  In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly-named measures reported by other companies.  Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are set forth in the tables below.

We use Adjusted EBITDA to facilitate company-to-company operating performance comparisons by backing out potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting interest expense), taxation and the age and book depreciation of facilities and equipment (affecting relative depreciation expense), which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to operating performance. We use Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share to assess total company operating performance on a consistent basis.  We believe that these measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results, provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of our business operating results, including underlying trends, by excluding the effects of transaction costs, net (loss) gain on sale and retirement of assets, business realignment costs, certain impairments, and net income (loss) from discontinued operations.  Further, while discretionary bonuses for members of management are not determined with reference to specific targets, our Board of Directors may consider Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Less Interest, Capex and Taxes, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Net Income Per Share when determining discretionary bonuses.

Investor Relations

Claire Yenicay

(203) 900-5555

investors@townsquaremedia.com

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)

(unaudited)

June 30,

 2018

December 31,

 2017

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash

$

62,444

$

61,205

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,735 and $1,079, respectively

67,122

61,558

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

10,670

7,540

Current assets held for sale

879

Current assets of discontinued operations

256

7,222

Total current assets

140,492

138,404

Property and equipment, net

107,892

104,030

Intangible assets, net

494,723

495,501

Goodwill

241,888

241,888

Investments

11,292

8,092

Other assets

11,258

8,965

Long-term assets of discontinued operations

59,478

Total assets

$

1,007,545

$

1,056,358

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

19,478

$

13,442

Current portion of long-term debt

5

9,524

Deferred revenue

12,248

17,281

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

25,472

24,919

Accrued interest

4,631

5,699

Current liabilities of discontinued operations

3,038

2,440

Total current liabilities

64,872

73,305

Long-term debt, less current portion (net of deferred finance costs of $5,948 and $6,803, respectively)

556,470

555,618

Deferred tax liability

26,887

26,283

Other long-term liabilities

8,975

9,390

Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations

10,682

Total liabilities

657,204

675,278

Stockholders' equity:

    Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 14,248,526

       and 13,819,639 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

138

138

    Class B common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 3,011,634 and

    3,022,484 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

30

30

Class C common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 1,636,341 shares

issued and outstanding

17

17

    Total common stock

185

185

    Additional paid-in capital

363,817

367,041

    Retained earnings (deficit)

(14,158)

13,265

    Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(532)

    Non-controlling interest

497

1,121

Total stockholders' equity

350,341

381,080

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,007,545

$

1,056,358

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

 June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017

Net revenue

$

119,577

$

117,303

$

207,568

$

202,232

Operating costs and expenses:

Direct operating expenses, excluding depreciation, amortization and stock-based

compensation

84,434

83,186

149,790

148,167

Depreciation and amortization

4,628

5,158

9,229

9,946

Corporate expenses

7,290

6,635

12,939

11,984

Stock-based compensation

246

175

436

356

Transaction costs

677

189

837

389

Net (gain) loss on sale and retirement of assets

(76)

716

(398)

715

    Total operating costs and expenses

97,199

96,059

172,833

171,557

    Operating income

22,378

21,244

34,735

30,675

Other expense:

Interest expense, net

8,532

7,990

16,960

16,243

Other expense, net

48

40

80

75

    Income from continuing operations before income taxes

13,798

13,214

17,695

14,357

Provision from income taxes

3,723

5,414

4,818

5,906

Net income from continuing operations

10,075

7,800

12,877

8,451

Net loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

(8,441)

(2,237)

(37,833)

(5,895)

Net income (loss)

$

1,634

$

5,563

$

(24,956)

$

2,556

Net (loss) income attributable to:

     Controlling interests

$

1,335

$

5,137

$

(25,510)

$

2,106

     Non-controlling interests

299

426

554

450

Basic income (loss) per share:

    Continuing operations

$

0.54

$

0.42

$

0.69

$

0.46

    Discontinued operations

$

(0.45)

$

(0.12)

$

(2.04)

$

(0.32)

Diluted income (loss) per share:

    Continuing operations

$

0.36

$

0.27

$

0.47

$

0.30

    Discontinued operations

$

(0.31)

$

(0.08)

$

(1.37)

$

(0.21)

Weighted average shares outstanding:

     Basic

18,633

18,470

18,563

18,450

     Diluted

27,611

28,445

27,541

28,498

Cash dividend declared per share

$

0.075

$

$

0.150

$

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in Thousands)

(unaudited)

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2018

2017

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income (loss)

$

(24,956)

$

2,556

Loss from discontinued operations

(37,833)

(5,895)

Income from continuing operations

12,877

8,451

Adjustments to reconcile income from continuing operations to net cash flows from operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

9,229

9,946

Amortization of deferred financing costs

761

851

Deferred income tax benefit

4,818

5,906

Provision for doubtful accounts

1,518

1,112

Stock-based compensation expense

436

356

Trade activity, net

(7,341)

(5,009)

Non-cash interest expense

(10)

Write-off of deferred financing costs

97

83

Net (gain) loss on sale and retirements of assets

(398)

715

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:

Accounts receivable

(3,845)

(5,905)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(2,891)

(2,294)

Accounts payable

2,244

(2,658)

Accrued expenses

(6,600)

1,484

Accrued interest

(1,037)

(5)

Other long-term liabilities

(416)

(416)

Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations

9,442

12,617

Net cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations

(8,208)

(11,190)

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,234

1,427

Cash flows from investing activities:

   Purchase of property and equipment

(8,760)

(8,415)

   Payments for acquisitions, net of cash received

(3,724)

(2,157)

   Acquisition of intangibles

(150)

   Proceeds from insurance settlement

   Proceeds from sale of assets

1,923

172

   Net cash used in investing activities - continuing operations

(10,561)

(10,550)

   Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities - discontinued operations

22,592

(3,919)

Net cash provided by (used) in investing activities

12,031

(14,469)

Cash flows from financing activities:

   Repayment of long-term debt

(9,519)

(6,662)

   Dividend payments

(2,061)

   Deferred financing costs

(2)

(432)

   Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options

346

   Cash distributions to non-controlling interests

(514)

(49)

   Repayments of capitalized obligations

(3)

(88)

   Net cash used in financing activities - continuing operations

(12,099)

(6,885)

   Net cash used in financing activities - discontinued operations

(19)

(563)

Net cash used in financing activities

(12,118)

(7,448)

Net effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes from discontinued operations

92

22

Net increase (decrease)  in cash and restricted cash

1,239

(20,468)

Cash and restricted cash:

Beginning of period

61,205

51,540

End of period

$

62,444

$

31,072

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (continued)

(in Thousands)

(unaudited)

Six Months Ended

 June 30,

2018

2017

Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information from continuing operations:

   Cash payments:

Interest

$

17,176

$

15,314

Income taxes

1,449

552

Supplemental Disclosure of Non-cash Activities:

Dividends declared during the period

$

2,123

$

The following table reconciles on a GAAP basis net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Net Income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended

 June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017

Income from continuing operations

$

10,075

$

7,800

$

12,877

$

8,451

Loss from discontinued operations

(8,441)

(2,237)

(37,833)

(5,895)

Net income (loss)

1,634

5,563

(24,956)

2,556

  Provision for income taxes

3,723

5,414

4,818

5,906

Income (loss) before taxes

5,357

10,977

(20,138)

8,462

  Transaction costs

677

189

837

389

  Net (gain) loss on sale and retirement of assets

(76)

716

(398)

715

  Net loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

8,441

2,237

37,833

5,895

Adjusted income before taxes

14,399

14,119

18,134

15,461

   Provision for income taxes

3,922

5,769

4,940

6,317

Adjusted Net Income

$

10,477

$

8,350

$

13,194

$

9,144

Adjusted Net Income Per Share

   Basic

$

0.56

$

0.45

$

0.71

$

0.50

   Diluted

$

0.38

$

0.29

$

0.48

$

0.32

Weighted average shares outstanding

   Basic

18,633

18,470

18,563

18,450

   Diluted

27,611

28,445

27,541

28,498

The following table reconciles on a GAAP basis net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Less Interest, Capex and Taxes for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended

 June 30,

Six Months Ended

 June 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017

Income from continuing operations

$

10,075

$

7,800

$

12,877

$

8,451

Loss from discontinued operations

(8,441)

(2,237)

(37,833)

(5,895)

Net income (loss)

1,634

5,563

(24,956)

2,556

  Provision for income taxes

3,723

5,414

4,818

5,906

  Interest expense, net

8,532

7,990

16,960

16,243

  Transaction costs

677

189

837

389

  Depreciation and amortization

4,628

5,158

9,229

9,946

  Stock-based compensation

246

175

436

356

  Net loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

8,441

2,237

37,833

5,895

  Other (a)

(28)

756

(318)

790

Adjusted EBITDA

$

27,853

$

27,482

$

44,839

$

42,081

  Net cash paid for interest

(12,742)

(12,157)

(17,176)

(15,314)

  Capital expenditures

(4,340)

(4,522)

(8,760)

(8,415)

  Cash paid for taxes

(695)

(411)

(1,449)

(552)

Adjusted EBITDA Less Interest, Capex and Taxes

$

10,076

$

10,392

$

17,454

$

17,800

(a)

Other includes net (gain) loss on sale and retirement of assets and other (income) expense, net.

The following table reconciles net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA on a quarterly basis and for the twelve months ended June 30, 2018 (dollars in thousands):

Quarter Ended

Twelve

Months

Ended

September 30,

2017

December 31,

2017

March 31,

2018

June 30, 2018

June 30,

2018

Net income (loss)

$

14,292

$

12,746

$

(26,590)

$

1,634

$

2,082

Provision for income taxes

5,074

(18,331)

1,095

3,723

(8,439)

Interest expense, net

8,230

8,279

8,428

8,532

33,469

Transaction costs

218

569

160

677

1,624

Depreciation and amortization

4,833

4,220

4,601

4,628

18,282

Stock-based compensation

200

177

190

246

813

Business realignment costs

1,328

1,328

Goodwill and other intangible impairment charges

16,858

16,858

Net (income) loss from discontinued

operations, net of income taxes

(7,001)

(3,743)

29,392

8,441

27,089

Other (a)

187

(227)

(290)

(28)

(358)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

26,033

$

21,876

$

16,986

$

27,853

$

92,748

(a)

Other includes net (gain) loss on sale of assets and other expense (income), net.

SOURCE Townsquare Media, Inc.

