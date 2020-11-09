Townsquare Reports Strong Improvement In Q3 2020 Powered By Digital Revenue, Growing +7% Year Over Year And Representing 44% Of Total Q3 Net Revenue

PURCHASE, N.Y., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) ("Townsquare," the "Company," "we," "us," or "our") announced today results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

"I am proud to share with you today that Townsquare's third quarter results exceeded our expectations, driven by sequential net revenue improvement throughout the quarter as our business continued to accelerate despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Third quarter net revenue improved to a decline of -15.3%, as compared to the third quarter of the prior year, which was up from a decline of -34.5% in the second quarter. This translated to a strong increase in Adjusted EBITDA from $2.1 million in the second quarter to $17.5 million in the third quarter. Our better than anticipated third quarter results were due to gains in both our Townsquare Interactive and Advertising segments," commented Bill Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of Townsquare. "Townsquare Interactive, our digital marketing subscription business, has delivered net subscription revenue and subscriber growth each and every month of 2020, demonstrating its recession-resistant characteristics and proving to be valuable and a tremendous resource to local businesses. In the third quarter, Townsquare Interactive's net revenue increased 14.5% over the prior year period, at an Adjusted Operating Income margin in excess of 30%, and added approximately 1,150 net subscribers, marking the 10th consecutive quarter of 850 (or more) net subscriber additions and the most quarterly net subscriber adds in nearly six years. Townsquare Interactive generated $5.5 million and $15.2 million of Adjusted Operating Income in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively."

Mr. Wilson added, "Improvement across our Advertising segment was broad based, as revenue declines improved from -37.5% in the second quarter to -17.2% in the third quarter, each as compared to the prior year. Broadcast advertising net revenue sequentially improved throughout the quarter, with and without political revenue, and digital advertising net revenue returned to growth in the third quarter, driven by positive net revenue growth from Townsquare Ignite (+10% year over year), our digital programmatic advertising solution, and AMPED (+9% year over year), advertising revenue associated with our owned and operated local websites. In total, our digital net revenue exceeded 44% of our total net revenue in Q3 2020, and we remain confident that Townsquare Interactive and Townsquare Ignite will each generate $100 million of annual net revenue in two to three years."

Mr. Wilson concluded, "The strong cash generation abilities of our assets and our careful expense management allowed us to generate $9.1 million of cash in the third quarter despite revenue declines, compared to the prior year, enhancing our strong liquidity position of $79.1 million of cash at the end of the third quarter. We will continue to carefully manage our expenses as we have throughout the pandemic with the goal of balancing cost reductions without sacrificing long-term growth. Although 2020 has been a challenging year, we are proud that we did not need to alter our core strategy. Rather, we believe the pandemic has allowed us to separate from our local media peers by placing a spotlight on the success of our strategy. Our focus on underserved small and mid-sized local markets, our investment and commitment to our "Local First" strategy, and our investment in world class personnel, technology and infrastructure that allowed us to build a strong digital platform with best of breed products, services and solutions that contributes 44% of our total revenue, have all contributed to our ability to mitigate revenue declines and manage quite effectively through this downturn. We believe these actions will position Townsquare to quickly emerge from this crisis and return to our market leading performance quickly once this crisis abates."

Third Quarter Highlights*

As compared to the third quarter of 2019:

Net revenue decreased 15.3%, and 18.8% excluding political revenue



Adjusted EBITDA decreased 37.8% to $17.5 million



Townsquare Interactive net subscription revenue increased 14.5% to $18.2 million



Townsquare Interactive Adjusted Operating Income increased 9.8% to $5.5 million



Advertising net revenue decreased 17.2% and 21.4% excluding political revenue



Live Events net revenue decreased 98.2%

Diluted income per share from continuing operations was $0.03 , and Adjusted Net Income per diluted share was $0.12

, and Adjusted Net Income per diluted share was Townsquare Interactive added approximately 1,150 net subscribers, ending the quarter with approximately 21,900 subscribers

Year to Date Highlights*

As compared to the nine months September 30, 2019 :

: Pro forma net revenue decreased 17.5%, and 19.2% excluding political revenue



Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA decreased 54.5% to $35.1 million



Net revenue decreased 17.7% and 19.4% excluding political revenue



Adjusted EBITDA decreased 54.7%



Townsquare Interactive net subscription revenue increased 13.7% to $51.6 million



Townsquare Interactive Adjusted Operating Income increased 5.5% to $15.2 million



Advertising net revenue decreased 19.4% and 21.5% excluding political revenue



Live Events net revenue decreased 83.6%



Pro forma Live Events net revenue decreased 82.8%

Repurchased $4.7 million of our 2023 Unsecured Senior Notes at a market price below par, plus accrued interest

of our 2023 Unsecured Senior Notes at a market price below par, plus accrued interest Repaid $9.9 million of our Term Loans due 2022

*See below for discussion of non-GAAP measures. As used in this release, the term "pro forma" means pro forma for the divestiture of our Arizona Bridal Shows business (consisting of two expositions) on March 18, 2019, giving effect to such divestitures as if they had occurred on January 1, 2019.

Segment Reporting

We have three reportable operating segments, Advertising, which includes broadcast and digital advertising products and solutions, Townsquare Interactive, our digital marketing solutions subscription business and Live Events, which is comprised of the Company's live events, including concerts, expositions and other experiential events.

Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 Compared to the Quarter Ended September 30, 2019

Net Revenue

Net revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 decreased $17.2 million, or 15.3%, to $95.4 million, as compared to $112.6 million in the same period last year. Townsquare Interactive net subscription revenue increased $2.3 million, or 14.5%, to $18.2 million, Advertising net revenue decreased $16.0 million, or 17.2%, to $77.1 million, and Live Events net revenue decreased $3.5 million, or 98.2%, to $0.1 million, each as compared to the same period last year. Excluding political revenue, net revenue decreased $21.0 million, or 18.8%, to $90.9 million, and Advertising net revenue decreased $19.8 million, or 21.4%, to $72.7 million.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 decreased $10.6 million, or 37.8% to $17.5 million, as compared to $28.1 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) decreased $13.9 million, or 50.3%, to $13.7 million, as compared to $27.6 million in the same period last year.

Net Income

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 decreased $6.0 million to $1.3 million, as compared to net income of $7.3 million in the same period last year. Net income from continuing operations decreased $7.2 million to net income of $1.3 million, as compared to net income from continuing operations of $8.5 million in the same period last year.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Compared to the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

Net Revenue

Net revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 decreased $56.5 million, or 17.7%, to $262.8 million, as compared to $319.3 million in the same period last year. Townsquare Interactive net subscription revenue increased $6.2 million, or 13.7%, to $51.6 million, Advertising net revenue decreased $50.1 million, or 19.4%, to $208.8 million, and Live Events net revenue decreased $12.6 million, or 83.6%, to $2.5 million, each as compared to the same period last year. Excluding political revenue, net revenue decreased $61.7 million, or 19.4%, to $256.2 million, and Advertising net revenue decreased $55.3 million, or 21.5%, to $202.1 million.

Pro forma net revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 decreased $55.8 million, or 17.5%, to $262.8 million, as compared to $318.6 million in the same period last year. Pro forma Townsquare Interactive net subscription revenue increased $6.2 million, or 13.7%, to $51.6 million, pro forma Advertising net revenue decreased $50.1 million, or 19.4%, to $208.8 million, and pro forma Live Events net revenue decreased $11.9 million, or 82.8% to $2.5 million, each as compared to the same period last year. Excluding political revenue, pro forma net revenue decreased $61.0 million, or 19.2%, to $256.2 million, and pro forma Advertising net revenue decreased $55.3 million, or 21.5%, to $202.1 million.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 decreased $42.4 million, or 54.7% to $35.1 million, as compared to $77.5 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) decreased $46.8 million, or 61.4%, to $29.4 million, as compared to $76.2 million in the same period last year.

Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 decreased $42.0 million, or 54.5%, to $35.1 million, as compared to $77.1 million in the same period last year. Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) decreased $46.5 million, or 61.2%, to $29.4 million, as compared to $75.9 million in the same period last year.

Net Loss

Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 increased $97.7 million to a net loss of $85.1 million, as compared to net income of $12.6 million in the same period last year. Net loss from continuing operations increased $105.8 million to a net loss of $85.1 million, as compared to net income from continuing operations of $20.7 million in the same period last year.

Pro forma net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 increased $97.4 million to a net loss of $85.1 million, as compared to net income of $12.3 million in the same period last year.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2020, we had a total of $79.1 million of cash on hand and $50.0 million of available borrowing capacity under our revolving credit facility. As of September 30, 2020, we had $545.8 million of outstanding indebtedness, representing 9.1x and 7.8x gross and net leverage, respectively, based on Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2020 of $60.0 million.

The table below presents a summary, as of November 6, 2020, of our outstanding common stock, and securities convertible into common stock, excluding options issued under our 2014 Omnibus Incentive Plan.

Security1

Number Outstanding

Description Class A common stock

14,330,220



One vote per share. Class B common stock

3,011,634



10 votes per share.2 Class C common stock

1,636,341



No votes.2 Warrants

8,977,676



Each warrant is exercisable for one share of Class A common stock, at an exercise price of $0.0001 per share. The aggregate exercise price for all warrants currently outstanding is $898.3 Total

27,955,871







1 Each of the shares of common stock, including the shares of Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants, have equal economic rights. 2 Each share converts into one share of Class A common stock upon transfer or at the option of the holder, subject to certain conditions, including compliance with FCC rules. 3 The warrants are fully vested and exercisable for shares of Class A common stock, subject to certain conditions, including compliance with FCC rules.

















Conference Call

Townsquare Media, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss certain third quarter 2020 financial results on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call dial-in number is 1-877-407-0784 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-201-689-8560 (International) and the confirmation code is 13712016. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the equity investor relations page of the Company's website at www.townsquaremedia.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available through November 16, 2020. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. and Canada) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and enter confirmation code 13712016. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the above website.

About Townsquare Media, Inc.

Townsquare is a radio, digital media, entertainment and digital marketing solutions company principally focused on being the premier local advertising and marketing solutions platform in small and mid-sized markets across the U.S. Our assets include 322 radio stations and more than 330 local websites in 67 U.S. markets, a digital marketing solutions company (Townsquare Interactive) serving approximately 21,900 small to medium sized businesses, a proprietary digital programmatic advertising platform (Townsquare Ignite) and numerous local live events each year. Our brands include local media assets such as WYRK, KLAQ, K2 and NJ101.5; iconic local and regional events such as WYRK's Taste of Country, the Boise Music Festival, the Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival and Taste of Fort Collins; and leading tastemaker music and entertainment websites such as XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com and Loudwire.com. For more information, please visit www.townsquaremedia.com , www.townsquareinteractive.com , and www.townsquareignite.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained in this press release, the matters addressed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often discuss our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "aim," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "outlook," "potential," "project," "projection," "plan," "intend," "seek," "believe," "may," "could," "would," "will," "should," "can," "can have," "likely," the negatives thereof and other words and terms. By nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied by the forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and currently available data and are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events or performance. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof or as of the date specified herein. Risks and uncertainties that could have a material impact on our business and financial results include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions in the United States, or in the specific markets in which we currently do business, industry conditions, legislative or regulatory requirements, the continuation or worsening of the effects from the COVID-19 pandemic, its scope, duration and impact on our business, financial results, cash flows and liquidity, as well as the impact on our clients and customers, the success of our mitigation efforts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, our performance in any recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, any civil unrest, violence or continuing uncertainty in connection with the 2020 election cycle, the performance of financial and credit markets, our ability to comply with the covenants and obligations under our outstanding debt, including meeting required payments of principal and interest, our ability to access debt or equity capital on attractive terms or at all, potential downgrades to our credit ratings, and certain other events, including future disease outbreaks and pandemics. See "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC on June 9, 2020, and subsequent filings with the SEC, for a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Townsquare Media, Inc. assumes no responsibility to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Definitions

In this press release, we refer to Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political), Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share which are financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP").

We define Adjusted Operating Income as operating income before the deduction of depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, corporate expenses, transaction costs, business realignment costs, impairment of goodwill, long-lived and intangible assets and net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before the deduction of income taxes, interest expense, net, repurchase of debt, transaction costs, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, business realignment costs, impairment of goodwill, long-lived and intangible assets, impairment of investments, net (income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes, net (loss) gain on sale and retirement of assets and other expense (income) net. We define Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) as Adjusted EBITDA less political net revenue, net of a fifteen percent deduction to account for estimated national representative firm fees, music licensing fees and sales commissions expense. Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income (loss) before the deduction of transaction costs, business realignment costs, impairment of intangible and long-lived assets, net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets, gain on repurchase of debt and insurance recoveries, net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of income taxes, and net loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes. Adjusted Net Income Per Share is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by the weighted average shares outstanding. We define Net Leverage as our total outstanding indebtedness, net of our total cash balance as of September 30, 2020, divided by our Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended September 30, 2020. These measures do not represent, and should not be considered as alternatives to or superior to, financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. You should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses or charges that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in the presentation, and we do not infer that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly-named measures reported by other companies. Where we use the term "pro forma", it refers to pro forma financial information for our disposal of our Arizona Bridal Show business, as if the sale occurred on January 1, 2019.

We use Adjusted Operating Income to evaluate the operating performance of our business segments. We use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) to facilitate company-to-company operating performance comparisons by backing out potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting interest expense), taxation and the age and book depreciation of facilities and equipment (affecting relative depreciation expense), which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to operating performance, and to facilitate year over year comparisons, by backing out the impact of political revenue which varies depending on the election cycle and may be unrelated to operating performance. We use Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share to assess total company operating performance on a consistent basis. We use Net Leverage to measure the Company's ability to handle its debt burden. We believe that these measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results, provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of our business operating results, including underlying trends, by excluding the effects of transaction costs, net (loss) gain on sale and retirement of assets, business realignment costs, certain impairments, and net income (loss) from discontinued operations. Further, while discretionary bonuses for members of management are not determined with reference to specific targets, our board of directors may consider Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political), Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Per Share and Net Leverage when determining discretionary bonuses.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) (unaudited)



September 30,

2020

December 31,

2019 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 79,112



$ 84,667

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $3,632 and $2,604, respectively 54,235



67,463

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,432



9,241

Total current assets 143,779



161,371

Property and equipment, net 112,314



114,142

Intangible assets, net 281,078



388,029

Goodwill 157,947



157,947

Investments 10,975



8,275

Operating lease right-of-use assets 49,185



49,503

Restricted cash 494



494

Other assets 1,395



638

Total assets $ 757,167



$ 880,399

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 13,292



$ 14,790

Current portion of long-term debt —



9,929

Deferred revenue 9,169



8,086

Accrued compensation and benefits 12,038



10,714

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 14,668



15,358

Operating lease liabilities, current 7,542



7,690

Financing lease liabilities, current 62



17

Accrued interest 10,762



4,558

Liabilities of discontinued operations 33



423

Total current liabilities 67,566



71,565

Long-term debt, less current portion (net of deferred finance costs of $2,718 and $3,840, respectively) 543,079



546,711

Deferred tax liability 944



34,347

Operating lease liability, net of current portion 45,342



44,957

Financing lease liabilities, net of current portion 137



31

Other long-term liabilities 4,354



352

Total liabilities 661,422



697,963

Stockholders' equity:





Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 14,330,220 and 14,314,092 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 143



143

Class B common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 3,011,634 shares issued and outstanding 30



30

Class C common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 1,636,341 shares issued and outstanding 17



17

Total common stock 190



190

Additional paid-in capital 369,200



367,540

Accumulated deficit (276,669)



(188,034)

Non-controlling interest 3,024



2,740

Total stockholders' equity 95,745



182,436

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 757,167



$ 880,399



TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020

2019

2020 2019













Net revenue $ 95,356



$ 112,561



$ 262,844

$ 319,331

Operating costs and expenses:











Direct operating expenses 71,088



77,239



207,046

221,597

Depreciation and amortization 5,248



7,098



15,293

20,091

Corporate expenses 6,764



7,173



20,724

20,280

Stock-based compensation 430



532



1,611

2,068

Transaction costs 384



193



2,624

469

Business realignment costs 472



—



2,639

165

Impairment of intangible and long-lived assets 1,343



—



109,058

231

Net loss on sale and retirement of assets 92



143



80

141

Total operating costs and expenses 85,821



92,378



359,075

265,042

Operating income (loss) 9,535



20,183



(96,231)

54,289

Other expense:











Interest expense, net 7,692



8,524



23,713

25,645

Gain on repurchase of debt —



—



(1,159)

—

Other expense (income), net 81



108



(653)

178

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 1,762



11,551



(118,132)

28,466

Provision (benefit) for income taxes 451



3,049



(33,044)

7,729

Net income (loss) from continuing operations 1,311



8,502



(85,088)

20,737

Net loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes —



(1,234)



—

(8,112)

Net income (loss) $ 1,311



$ 7,268



$ (85,088)

$ 12,625

Net income (loss) attributable to:











Controlling interests $ 795



$ 6,711



$ (86,537)

$ 11,128

Non-controlling interests $ 516



$ 557



$ 1,449

$ 1,497

Basic income (loss) per share:











Continuing operations attributable to common shares $ 0.03



$ 0.29



$ (4.68)

0.70

Continuing operations attributable to participating shares $ 0.03



$ 0.29



$ 0.08

0.70

Discontinued operations attributable to common shares $ —



$ (0.04)



$ —

(0.29)

Discontinued operations attributable to participating shares $ —



$ (0.04)



$ —

(0.29)

Diluted income (loss) per share:











Continuing operations $ 0.03



$ 0.29



$ (4.68)

$ 0.70

Discontinued operations $ —



$ (0.04)



$ —

$ (0.29)

Weighted average shares outstanding:











Basic attributable to common shares 18,683



18,602



18,627

18,532

Basic attributable to participating shares 8,978



8,978



8,978

8,978

Diluted 27,668



27,581



27,605

27,510

Cash dividend declared per share $ —



$ 0.075



$ 0.075

$ 0.225



TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in Thousands) (unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net (loss) income $ (85,088)



$ 12,625

Loss from discontinued operations —



(8,112)

(Loss) income from continuing operations (85,088)



20,737

Adjustments to reconcile (loss) income from continuing operations to net cash flows from operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 15,293



20,091

Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,173



1,036

Net deferred taxes and other (33,403)



7,729

Provision for doubtful accounts 3,470



1,589

Stock-based compensation expense 1,611



2,068

Gain on repurchase of notes (1,159)



—

Gain on insurance recoveries (1,206)



—

Trade activity, net (6,550)



(8,243)

Write-off of deferred financing cost 79



7

Impairment of intangible and long-lived assets 109,058



231

Net loss on sale of assets 80



141

Other 6



—

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:





Accounts receivable 9,397



(4,609)

Prepaid expenses and other assets 6,813



5,105

Accounts payable (3,103)



(1)

Accrued expenses 10,391



(12,430)

Accrued interest 6,204



4,517

Other long-term liabilities (9,228)



(6,147)

Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations 23,838



31,821

Net cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations (390)



(6,418)

Net cash provided by operating activities 23,448



25,403









Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchase of property and equipment (11,254)



(14,545)

Purchase of investment (400)



—

Proceeds from insurance recoveries 1,313



—

Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired —



(711)

Proceeds from sale of assets 212



313

Net cash used in investing activities - continuing operations (10,129)



(14,943)

Net cash provided by investing activities - discontinued operations —



11,093

Net cash used in investing activities (10,129)



(3,850)









Cash flows from financing activities:





Repayment of term loans (9,951)



—

Borrowings under the revolving credit facility 50,000



—

Repayment of borrowings under the revolving credit facility (50,000)



—

Dividend payments (4,201)



(6,208)

Repurchase of notes (3,573)



—

Proceeds from stock options exercised 49



—

Sale of noncontrolling interest —



1,500

Cash distribution to noncontrolling interests (1,164)



(2,582)

Deferred financing cost —



(571)

Repayments of capitalized obligations (34)



(16)

Net cash used in financing activities (18,874)



(7,877)









Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash:





Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (5,555)



13,676

Beginning of period 85,161



61,396

End of period $ 79,606



$ 75,072



TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (continued) (in Thousands) (unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020

2019 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:





Cash payments:





Interest $ 16,780



$ 20,916

Income taxes 1,311



715









Supplemental Disclosure of Non-cash Activities:





Dividends declared, but not paid during the period $ 22



$ 2,153

Investments acquired in exchange for advertising 2,300



2,000

Accrued capital expenditures 826



977

Deferred payment for software licenses 853

—









Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information relating to Leases:





Cash paid for amounts included in the measurement of lease liabilities:





Operating cash flows from operating leases $ 8,236



$ 8,825

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations:





Operating leases $ 9,416



$ 4,509









Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Cash and cash equivalents $ 79,112



$ 74,189

Restricted cash 494



883



$ 79,606



$ 75,072



TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT (in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,





Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2020

2019

% Change

2020

2019

% Change Advertising net revenue $ 77,109



$ 93,086



(17.2) %

$ 208,780



$ 258,884



(19.4) % Townsquare Interactive net revenue 18,181



15,880



14.5 %

51,595



45,376



13.7 % Live Events net revenue 66



3,595



(98.2) %

2,469



15,071



(83.6) % Net revenue 95,356



112,561



(15.3) %

262,844



319,331



(17.7) % Advertising direct operating expenses 58,235



63,048



(7.6) %

168,527



178,697



(5.7) % Townsquare Interactive direct operating expenses 12,694



10,882



16.7 %

36,414



30,983



17.5 % Live Events direct operating expenses 159



3,309



(95.2) %

2,105



11,917



(82.3) % Direct operating expenses 71,088



77,239



(8.0) %

207,046



221,597



(6.6) % Depreciation and amortization 5,248



7,098



(26.1) %

15,293



20,091



(23.9) % Corporate expenses 6,764



7,173



(5.7) %

20,724



20,280



2.2 % Stock-based compensation 430



532



(19.2) %

1,611



2,068



(22.1) % Transaction costs 384



193



99.0 %

2,624



469



** Business realignment costs 472



—



**

2,639



165



** Impairment of intangible and long-lived assets 1,343



—



**

109,058



231



** Net loss on sale and retirement of assets 92



143



(35.7) %

80



141



(43.3) % Total operating costs and expenses 85,821



92,378



(7.1) %

359,075



265,042



35.5 % Operating income (loss) 9,535



20,183



(52.8) %

(96,231)



54,289



** Other expense:





















Interest expense, net 7,692



8,524



(9.8) %

23,713



25,645



(7.5) % Gain on repurchase of debt —



—



**

(1,159)



—



** Other expense (income), net 81



108



(25.0) %

(653)



178



** Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 1,762



11,551



(84.7) %

(118,132)



28,466



** Provision (benefit) for income taxes 451



3,049



(85.2) %

(33,044)



7,729



** Net income (loss) from continuing operations 1,311



8,502



(84.6) %

(85,088)



20,737



** Net loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes —



(1,234)



**

—



(8,112)



** Net income (loss) $ 1,311



$ 7,268



(82.0) %

$ (85,088)



$ 12,625



**

** not meaningful

The following table presents net revenue and Adjusted Operating Income by segment, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, and 2019, respectively (in thousands):



Actual

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Advertising net revenue $ 77,109



$ 93,086



$ 208,780



$ 258,884

Townsquare Interactive net revenue 18,181



15,880



51,595



45,376

Live Events net revenue 66



3,595



2,469



15,071

Net revenue $ 95,356



$ 112,561



$ 262,844



$ 319,331

Advertising Adjusted Operating Income 18,874



30,038



40,253



80,187

Townsquare Interactive Adjusted Operating Income 5,487



4,998



15,181



14,393

Live Events Adjusted Operating (Loss) Income (93)



286



364



3,154

Adjusted Operating Income $ 24,268



$ 35,322



$ 55,798



$ 97,734



The following table presents on a pro forma basis, net revenue and Adjusted Operating Income by segment for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, and 2019, respectively (in thousands):



Pro Forma

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Advertising net revenue $ 77,109



$ 93,086



$ 208,780



$ 258,884

Townsquare Interactive net revenue 18,181



15,880



51,595



45,376

Live Events net revenue 66



3,595



2,469



14,345

Net revenue $ 95,356



$ 112,561



$ 262,844



$ 318,605

Advertising Adjusted Operating Income 18,874



30,038



40,253



80,187

Townsquare Interactive Adjusted Operating Income 5,487



4,998



15,181



14,393

Live Events Adjusted Operating (Loss) Income (93)



286



364



2,800

Adjusted Operating Income $ 24,268



$ 35,322



$ 55,798



$ 97,380



The following table reconciles Net revenue to Net revenue, excluding political revenue on a GAAP basis by segment for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively (in thousands):



Actual

Three Months Ended

September 30,





Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2020

2019

%Change

2020

2019

%Change Advertising net revenue $ 77,109



$ 93,086



(17.2) %

$ 208,780



$ 258,884



(19.4) % Townsquare Interactive net revenue 18,181



15,880



14.5 %

51,595



45,376



13.7 % Live Events net revenue 66



3,595



(98.2) %

2,469



15,071



(83.6) % Net revenue $ 95,356



$ 112,561



(15.3) %

$ 262,844



$ 319,331



(17.7) %





Advertising political revenue $ 4,450



$ 628



608.6 %

$ 6,664



$ 1,432



365.4 % Townsquare Interactive political revenue —



—



— %

—



—



— % Live Events political revenue —



—



— %

—



—



— % Political revenue $ 4,450



$ 628



608.6 %

$ 6,664



$ 1,432



365.4 %























Advertising net revenue (ex. political) $ 72,659



$ 92,458



(21.4) %

$ 202,116



$ 257,452



(21.5) % Townsquare Interactive net revenue (ex. political) 18,181



15,880



14.5 %

51,595



45,376



13.7 % Live Events net revenue (ex. political) 66



3,595



(98.2) %

2,469



15,071



(83.6) % Net revenue (ex. political) $ 90,906



$ 111,933



(18.8) %

$ 256,180



$ 317,899



(19.4) %

The following table reconciles Net revenue to Net revenue, excluding political revenue on a pro forma basis by segment for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively (in thousands):



Pro Forma

Three Months Ended

September 30,





Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2020

2019

%Change

2020

2019

%Change Advertising net revenue $ 77,109



$ 93,086



(17.2) %

$ 208,780



$ 258,884



(19.4) % Townsquare Interactive net revenue 18,181



15,880



14.5 %

51,595



45,376



13.7 % Live Events net revenue 66



3,595



(98.2) %

2,469



14,345



(82.8) % Net revenue $ 95,356



$ 112,561



(15.3) %

$ 262,844



$ 318,605



(17.5) %























Advertising political revenue $ 4,450



$ 628



608.6 %

$ 6,664



$ 1,432



365.4 % Townsquare Interactive political revenue —



—



— %

—



—



— % Live Events political revenue —



—



— %

—



—



— % Political revenue $ 4,450



$ 628



608.6 %

$ 6,664



$ 1,432



365.4 %























Advertising net revenue (ex. political) $ 72,659



$ 92,458



(21.4) %

$ 202,116



$ 257,452



(21.5) % Townsquare Interactive net revenue (ex. political) 18,181



15,880



14.5 %

51,595



45,376



13.7 % Live Events net revenue (ex. political) 66



3,595



(98.2) %

2,469



14,345



(82.8) % Net revenue (ex. political) $ 90,906



$ 111,933



(18.8) %

$ 256,180



$ 317,173



(19.2) %

The following table reconciles on a GAAP basis net (loss) income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Net Income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, and 2019, respectively (in thousands, except per share data):



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net income (loss) $ 1,311



$ 7,268



$ (85,088)



$ 12,625

Net loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes —



(1,234)



—



(8,112)

Net income (loss) from continuing operations 1,311



8,502



(85,088)



20,737

Provision (benefit) for income taxes 451



3,049



(33,044)



7,729

Net income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 1,762



11,551



(118,132)



28,466

Transaction costs 384



193



2,624



469

Business realignment costs 472



—



2,639



165

Impairment of intangible and long-lived assets 1,343



—



109,058



231

Net loss on sale and retirement of assets 92



143



80



141

Gain on repurchase of debt —



—



(1,159)



—

Gain on insurance recoveries (141)



—



(1,206)



—

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of income taxes 516



557



1,449



1,497

Adjusted net income (loss) before income taxes 4,428



12,444



(4,647)



30,969

Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,134



3,285



(1,300)



8,408

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ 3,294



$ 9,159



$ (3,347)



$ 22,561

















Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share:













Basic $ 0.18



$ 0.49



$ (0.18)



$ 1.22

Diluted $ 0.12



$ 0.33



$ (0.18)



$ 0.82

















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 18,683



18,602



18,627



18,532

Diluted 27,668



27,581



27,605



27,510



The following table reconciles on a GAAP basis net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Less Interest, Capex and Taxes for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, and 2019, respectively (dollars in thousands):



Actual

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 1,311



$ 8,502



$ (85,088)



$ 20,737

Net loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes —



(1,234)



—



(8,112)

Net income (loss) 1,311



7,268



(85,088)



12,625

Provision (benefit) for income taxes 451



3,049



(33,044)



7,729

Interest expense, net 7,692



8,524



23,713



25,645

Gain on repurchase of debt —



—



(1,159)



—

Depreciation and amortization 5,248



7,098



15,293



20,091

Stock-based compensation 430



532



1,611



2,068

Transaction costs 384



193



2,624



469

Business realignment costs 472



—



2,639



165

Impairment of intangible and long-lived assets 1,343



—



109,058



231

Net loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes —



1,234



—



8,112

Other (a) 173



251



(573)



319

Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,504



$ 28,149



$ 35,074



$ 77,454

Political Adjusted EBITDA (3,783)



(533)



(5,664)



(1,217)

Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) $ 13,721



$ 27,616



$ 29,410



$ 76,237

Political Adjusted EBITDA 3,783



533



5,664



1,217

Net cash paid for interest (1,034)



(3,988)



(16,780)



(20,916)

Capital expenditures (2,911)



(5,617)



(11,254)



(14,545)

Cash paid for taxes (867)



(145)



(1,311)



(715)

Adjusted EBITDA Less Interest, Capex and Taxes $ 12,692



$ 18,399



$ 5,729



$ 41,278







(a) Other includes net loss on sale and retirement of assets and other (income) expense, net.

The following table reconciles on a pro forma basis net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to pro forma net (loss) income, pro forma Adjusted EBITDA, pro forma Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) and pro forma Adjusted EBITDA Less Interest, Capex and Taxes for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, and 2019, respectively (dollars in thousands):



Pro forma

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 1,311



$ 8,502



$ (85,088)



$ 20,737

Net loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes —



(1,234)



—



(8,112)

Net income (loss) $ 1,311



$ 7,268



$ (85,088)



$ 12,625

Net income from divestiture —



—



—



354

Pro forma net income (loss) $ 1,311



$ 7,268



$ (85,088)



$ 12,271

Provision (benefit) for income taxes 451



3,049



(33,044)



7,729

Interest expense, net 7,692



8,524



23,713



25,645

Gain on repurchase of debt —



—



(1,159)



—

Depreciation and amortization 5,248



7,098



15,293



20,091

Stock-based compensation 430



532



1,611



2,068

Transaction costs 384



193



2,624



469

Business realignment costs 472



—



2,639



165

Impairment of intangible and long-lived assets 1,343



—



109,058



231

Net loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes —



1,234



—



8,112

Other (a) 173



251



(573)



319

Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,504



$ 28,149



$ 35,074



$ 77,100

Political Adjusted EBITDA (3,783)



(533)



(5,664)



(1,217)

Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) $ 13,721



$ 27,616



$ 29,410



$ 75,883

Political Adjusted EBITDA 3,783



533



5,664



1,217

Net cash paid for interest (1,034)



(3,988)



(16,780)



(20,916)

Capital expenditures (2,911)



(5,617)



(11,254)



(14,545)

Cash paid for taxes (867)



(145)



(1,311)



(715)

Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA Less Interest, Capex and Taxes $ 12,692



$ 18,399



$ 5,729



$ 40,924







(a) Other includes net loss on sale and retirement of assets and other (income) expense, net.

The following table reconciles net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA on a quarterly basis for the twelve months ended September 30, 2020 (dollars in thousands):







Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2020

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2020 Net (loss) income $ (78,279)



$ (59,577)



$ (26,822)



$ 1,311



$ (163,367)

(Benefit) provision for income taxes (22,293)



(20,890)



(12,605)



451



(55,337)

Interest expense, net 8,215



8,129



7,892



7,692



31,928

Gain on repurchase of debt —



—



(1,159)



—



(1,159)

Depreciation and amortization 5,744



5,284



4,761



5,248



21,037

Stock-based compensation 524



524



657



430



2,135

Transaction costs 1,049



1,027



1,213



384



3,673

Business realignment costs —



1,711



456



472



2,639

Impairment of goodwill 69,034



—



—



—



69,034

Impairment loss on investment 617



—



—



—



617

Impairment of intangible and long-lived assets 39,434



79,060



28,655



1,343



148,492

Net loss from discontinued

operations, net of income taxes 38



—



—



—



38

Other (a) 848



225



(971)



173



275

Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,931



$ 15,493



$ 2,077



$ 17,504



$ 60,005







(a) Other includes net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets and other (income) expense, net.

The following tables reconcile Operating Income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Operating Income by segment for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands):



Three Months ended September 30, 2020

Advertising

Townsquare

Interactive

Live Events

Corporate

and Other

Reconciling

Items

Total Operating income (loss) $ 14,213



$ 5,340



$ (1,082)



$ (8,936)



$ 9,535

Depreciation and amortization 3,856



131



128



1,133



5,248

Corporate expenses —



—



—



6,764



6,764

Stock-based compensation 37



16



2



375



430

Transaction costs —



—



—



384



384

Business realignment costs —



—



284



188



472

Impairment of intangible and long-lived assets 768



—



575



—



1,343

Net loss on sale and retirement of assets —



—



—



92



92

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) $ 18,874



$ 5,487



$ (93)



$ —



$ 24,268





Three Months ended September 30, 2019

Advertising

Townsquare

Interactive

Live Events

Corporate

and Other

Reconciling

Items

Total Operating income (loss) $ 26,532



$ 4,845



$ 151



$ (11,345)



$ 20,183

Depreciation and amortization 3,470



129



133



3,366



7,098

Corporate expenses —



—



—



7,173



7,173

Stock-based compensation 36



24



2



470



532

Transaction costs —



—



—



193



193

Impairment of intangible and long-lived assets —



—



—







—

Net loss on sale and retirement of assets —



—



—



143



143

Adjusted Operating Income $ 30,038



$ 4,998



$ 286



$ —



$ 35,322



The following tables reconcile Operating Income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Operating Income by segment for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands):



Nine Months ended September 30, 2020

Advertising

Townsquare

Interactive

Live Events

Corporate

and Other

Reconciling

Items

Total Operating (loss) income $ (79,086)



$ 14,720



$ (895)



$ (30,970)



$ (96,231)

Depreciation and amortization 10,740



398



393



3,762



15,293

Corporate expenses —



—



—



20,724



20,724

Stock-based compensation 116



63



7



1,425



1,611

Transaction costs —



—



—



2,624



2,624

Business realignment costs —



—



284



2,355



2,639

Impairment of intangible and long-lived assets 108,483



—



575



—



109,058

Net loss on sale and retirement of assets —



—



—



80



80

Adjusted Operating Income $ 40,253



$ 15,181



$ 364



$ —



$ 55,798





Nine Months ended September 30, 2019

Advertising

Townsquare

Interactive

Live Events

Corporate

and Other

Reconciling

Items

Total Operating income (loss) $ 69,608



$ 13,935



$ 2,716



$ (31,970)



$ 54,289

Depreciation and amortization 10,018



375



411



9,287



20,091

Corporate expenses —



—



—



20,280



20,280

Stock-based compensation 169



83



27



1,789



2,068

Transaction costs —



—



—



469



469

Business realignment costs 161



—



—



4



165

Impairment of intangible and long-lived assets 231



—



—



—



231

Net loss on sale and retirement of assets —



—



—



141



141

Adjusted Operating Income $ 80,187



$ 14,393



$ 3,154



$ —



$ 97,734



