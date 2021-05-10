Townsquare Reports Strong Start To 2021 With Digital Revenue, Growing +13% Year Over Year (+32% vs. 2019) And Adjusted EBITDA Growing +30% Year Over Year (+7% vs. 2019)

PURCHASE, N.Y., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) ("Townsquare", the "Company," "we," "us," or "our") announced today financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

"We are extremely proud to report that Townsquare's first quarter 2021 results approached, and in some cases exceeded, levels achieved in the pre-COVID first quarter of 2019, which surpassed our expectations and previously stated guidance. In the first quarter of 2021, net revenue declined -5% year over year, and -1.6% excluding political and Live Events net revenue. When excluding Live Events net revenue, first quarter net revenue increased +0.3% as compared to the first quarter of 2019. Total digital revenue growth accelerated to +13% year over year (+32% vs. Q1 2019), contributing nearly 49% of Townsquare's total first quarter net revenue. Our digital revenue growth was fueled by Townsquare Interactive (TSI), our digital marketing solutions subscription business, Townsquare Ignite, our digital programming advertising platform, and Townsquare Amped, digital advertising on our owned and operated brands, which increased revenue year over year by +15%, +12%, and +11%, respectively. Impressively, TSI, Ignite, and Amped's first quarter net revenue exceeded Q1 2019 revenue levels by +34%, +45%, and +15%, respectively. Over the next three years, we expect to grow our digital net revenue from $167 million (on a trailing twelve-month basis as of March 31, 2021) to $250 million," commented Bill Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of Townsquare Media, Inc. "The strong growth of our digital revenue, together with our strong expense management, led to Adjusted EBITDA increasing nearly +30% over the prior year. I am especially proud to share that first quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $20.1 million is +$1.3 million, or +7%, higher than Q1 2019's pro forma Adjusted EBITDA, and +$2.1 million, or +12%, higher when excluding profit from Live Events."

First Quarter Highlights*

As compared to the first quarter of 2020:

Net revenue decreased 5.0%, and 4.1% excluding political revenue



Net revenue decreased 1.6% excluding political and Live Events net revenue



Net loss decreased $53 .5 million to a net loss of $6 .1 million

.5 million to a net loss of .1 million

Adjusted EBITDA increased 29.7% to $20 .1 million

.1 million

Townsquare Interactive net subscription revenue increased 14.9% to $19 .0 million

.0 million

Townsquare Interactive Adjusted Operating Income increased 30.4% to $5 .9 million

.9 million

Advertising net revenue decreased 6.4% and 5.3% excluding political revenue



Live Events net revenue decreased 99.7%

Diluted income per share was $(0.35) , and Adjusted Net Income per diluted share was $0.17

, and Adjusted Net Income per diluted share was Generated Cash Flow from Operations of $19 .4 million

.4 million Issued $550.0 million of 6.875% senior secured notes due 2026

of 6.875% senior secured notes due 2026 Completed the repurchase of 100% of Oaktree Capital's equity interest in the Company for $6.40 per security, representing a 19% discount to the pre-announcement share price (39% as of the March 9, 2021 closing date)

per security, representing a 19% discount to the pre-announcement share price (39% as of the closing date) Townsquare Interactive added approximately 850 net subscribers, the 12th consecutive quarter of 850 or more net subscriber additions

*See below for discussion of non-GAAP measures. As used in this release, the term "pro forma" means pro forma for the divestiture of our Arizona Bridal Shows business (consisting of two expositions) on March 18, 2019, giving effect to such divestitures as if they had occurred on January 1, 2019.

Segment Reporting

We have three reportable operating segments, Townsquare Interactive, our digital marketing solutions subscription business, Advertising, which includes broadcast and digital advertising products and solutions, and Live Events, which is comprised of the Company's live events, including concerts, expositions and other experiential events.

Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 Compared to the Quarter Ended March 31, 2020

Net Revenue

Net revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 decreased $4.7 million, or 5.0%, to $88.8 million, as compared to $93.4 million in the same period last year. Townsquare Interactive net subscription revenue increased $2.5 million, or 14.9%, to $19.0 million, Advertising net revenue decreased $4.8 million, or 6.4%, to $69.8 million, and Live Events net revenue decreased $2.4 million, or 99.7%, to $7.0 thousand, each as compared to the same period last year. Excluding political revenue, net revenue decreased $3.8 million, or 4.1%, to $88.3 million, and Advertising net revenue decreased $3.9 million, or 5.3%, to $69.3 million.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 increased $4.6 million, or 29.7% to $20.1 million, as compared to $15.5 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) increased $5.4 million, or 37.3%, to $19.7 million, as compared to $14.4 million in the same period last year.

Net Loss

Net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 decreased $53.5 million to $6.1 million, as compared to net loss of $59.6 million in the same period last year.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of March 31, 2021, we had a total of $20.1 million of cash and cash equivalents and $550.0 million of outstanding indebtedness, representing 8.2x and 7.9x gross and net leverage, respectively, based on Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021 of $66.7 million.

On January 6, 2021, the Company completed the private offering and sale of $550.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.875% senior secured notes due 2026 (the "2026 Notes") at an issue price of 100.0%. The net proceeds from the 2026 Notes, together with cash on hand, were used to repay: (i) borrowings under the 2015 senior secured credit facility, including $272.4 million principal amount of term loans and $2.1 million in accrued interest, (ii) $273.4 million of principal amount of the 6.5% Unsecured Senior Notes due in 2023, a prepayment premium of $4.4 million and $5.1 million in accrued interest, and (iii), fees and expenses related thereto.

Oaktree Stock Repurchase

On March 9, 2021, the Company repurchased all of the outstanding securities held by Oaktree Capital Management L.P. and its affiliates ("Oaktree"), including 1,595,224 shares of Class A Common Stock, 2,151,373 shares of Class B Common Stock and 8,814,980 warrants for an aggregate purchase price of $80.4 million, or $6.40 per security, and incurred fees related to the repurchase of the securities in the amount of $1.6 million.

The table below presents a summary, as of May 5, 2021, of our outstanding common stock, and securities convertible into common stock, excluding options issued under our 2014 Omnibus Incentive Plan.

Security

Number Outstanding

Description Class A common stock

14,674,552



One vote per share. Class B common stock

815,296



10 votes per share.1 Class C common stock

836,341



No votes.1 Warrants

162,696



Each warrant is exercisable for one share of Class A common stock, at an exercise price of $0.0001 per share. The aggregate exercise price for all warrants currently outstanding is $16.2 Total

16,488,885





1 Each share converts into one share of Class A common stock upon transfer or at the option of the holder, subject to certain conditions, including compliance with FCC rules. 2 The warrants are fully vested and exercisable for shares of Class A common stock, subject to certain conditions, including compliance with FCC rules.

Conference Call

Townsquare Media, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss certain first quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, May 10, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call dial-in number is 1-877-407-0784 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-201-689-8560 (International) and the confirmation code is 13719031. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the equity investor relations page of the Company's website at www.townsquaremedia.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available through May 17, 2021. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. and Canada) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and enter confirmation code 13719031. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the above website.

About Townsquare Media, Inc.

Townsquare is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company focused outside the Top 50 markets in the U.S. Our assets include Townsquare Interactive, a digital marketing services subscription business providing websites, search engine optimization, social platforms and online reputation management for approximately 23,600 SMBs; Townsquare IGNITE, a proprietary digital programmatic advertising technology with an in-house demand and data management platform; and Townsquare Media, our portfolio of 322 local terrestrial radio stations in 67 cities with corresponding local news and entertainment websites and apps including legendary brands such as WYRK.com, WJON.com, and NJ101.5.com along with a network of national music brands including XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com, UltimateClassicRock.com and Loudwire.com. For more information, please visit www.townsquaremedia.com , www.townsquareinteractive.com , and www.townsquareignite.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained in this press release, the matters addressed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often discuss our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "aim," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "outlook," "potential," "project," "projection," "plan," "intend," "seek," "believe," "may," "could," "would," "will," "should," "can," "can have," "likely," the negatives thereof and other words and terms. By nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied by the forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and currently available data and are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events or performance. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof or as of the date specified herein. Risks and uncertainties that could have a material impact on our business and financial results include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions in the United States, or in the specific markets in which we currently do business, industry conditions, legislative or regulatory requirements, the continuation or worsening of the effects from the COVID-19 pandemic, its scope, duration and impact on our business, financial results, cash flows and liquidity, as well as the impact on our clients and customers, the success of our mitigation efforts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, our performance in any recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of financial and credit markets, our ability to comply with the covenants and obligations under our outstanding debt, including meeting required payments of principal and interest, our ability to access debt or equity capital on attractive terms or at all, potential downgrades to our credit ratings, and certain other events, including future disease outbreaks and pandemics. See "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on March 16, 2021, for a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Townsquare Media, Inc. assumes no responsibility to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Definitions

In this press release, we refer to Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political), Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share which are financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP").

We define Adjusted Operating Income as operating income before the deduction of depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, corporate expenses, transaction costs, business realignment costs, impairment of goodwill, long-lived and intangible assets and net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before the deduction of income taxes, interest expense, net, repurchase of debt, transaction costs, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, business realignment costs, impairment of goodwill, impairment of long-lived and intangible assets, impairment of investments, net (income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes, net (loss) gain on sale and retirement of assets and other expense (income) net. We define Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) as Adjusted EBITDA less political net revenue, net of a fifteen percent deduction to account for estimated national representative firm fees, music licensing fees and sales commissions expense. Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income (loss) before the deduction of transaction costs, business realignment costs, impairment goodwill, impairment of long-lived and intangible assets, impairment of investments, net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets, gain on repurchase of debt and insurance recoveries, net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of income taxes, and net loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes. Adjusted Net Income Per Share is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by the weighted average shares outstanding. We define Net Leverage as our total outstanding indebtedness, net of our total cash balance as of March 31, 2021, divided by our Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021. These measures do not represent, and should not be considered as alternatives to or superior to, financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. You should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses or charges that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in the presentation, and we do not infer that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly-named measures reported by other companies. Where we use the term "pro forma", it refers to pro forma financial information for our disposal of our Arizona Bridal Show business, as if the sale occurred on January 1, 2019.

We use Adjusted Operating Income to evaluate the operating performance of our business segments. We use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) to facilitate company-to-company operating performance comparisons by backing out potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting interest expense), taxation and the age and book depreciation of facilities and equipment (affecting relative depreciation expense), which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to operating performance, and to facilitate year over year comparisons, by backing out the impact of political revenue which varies depending on the election cycle and may be unrelated to operating performance. We use Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share to assess total company operating performance on a consistent basis. We use Net Leverage to measure the Company's ability to handle its debt burden. We believe that these measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results, provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of our business operating results, including underlying trends, by excluding the effects of transaction costs, net (loss) gain on sale and retirement of assets, business realignment costs, certain impairments, and net income (loss) from discontinued operations. Further, while discretionary bonuses for members of management are not determined with reference to specific targets, our board of directors may consider Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political), Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Per Share and Net Leverage when determining discretionary bonuses.

Investor Relations

Claire Yenicay

(203) 900-5555

[email protected]

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in Thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)



March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,118



$ 83,229

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $6,894 and $7,051, respectively 45,730



58,634

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,793



12,428

Total current assets 76,641



154,291

Property and equipment, net 109,500



111,871

Intangible assets, net 280,881



281,160

Goodwill 157,947



157,947

Investments 16,729



11,501

Operating lease right-of-use-assets 47,569



48,290

Other assets 1,315



2,948

Restricted cash 494



494

Total assets $ 691,076



$ 768,502

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 15,733



$ 9,056

Deferred revenue 8,636



8,847

Accrued compensation and benefits 7,890



12,462

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 24,706



21,427

Operating lease liabilities, current 7,289



7,517

Financing lease liabilities, current 65



64

Accrued interest 9,031



6,350

Liabilities of discontinued operations —



33

Total current liabilities 73,350



65,756

Long-term debt, less current portion (net of deferred finance costs of $9,881 and $2,369, respectively) 540,119



543,428

Deferred tax liability 9,310



10,326

Operating lease liability, net of current portion 43,225



44,661

Financing lease liabilities, net of current portion 114



130

Other long-term liabilities 3,254



3,446

Total liabilities 669,372



667,747

Stockholders' equity:





Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 14,674,552 and 14,436,065 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 147



144

Class B common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 815,296 and 2,966,669 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 8



30

Class C common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 836,341 and 1,636,341 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 8



17

Total common stock 163



191

Additional paid-in capital 296,758



369,672

Accumulated deficit (279,151)



(272,602)

Non-controlling interest 3,934



3,494

Total stockholders' equity 21,704



100,755

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 691,076



$ 768,502



TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020 Net revenue $ 88,761



$ 93,433

Operating costs and expenses:





Direct operating expenses, excluding depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation 64,527



71,550

Depreciation and amortization 4,729



5,284

Corporate expenses 4,134



6,390

Stock-based compensation 1,062



524

Transaction costs 4,715



1,027

Business realignment costs 190



1,711

Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets —



79,060

Net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets 593



(2)

Total operating costs and expenses 79,950



165,544

Operating income (loss) 8,811



(72,111)

Other expense (income):





Interest expense, net 10,155



8,129

Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt 5,997



—

Other (income) expense, net (337)



227

Loss from operations before income taxes (7,004)



(80,467)

Income tax benefit (895)



(20,890)

Net loss $ (6,109)



$ (59,577)

Net (loss) income attributable to:





Controlling interests $ (6,549)



$ (60,154)

Non-controlling interests $ 440



$ 577

Basic (loss) income per share:





Attributable to common shares $ (0.35)



$ (3.27)

Attributable to participating shares $ —



$ 0.08

Diluted loss per share: $ (0.35)



$ (3.27)









Weighted average shares outstanding:





Basic attributable to common shares 18,602



18,582

Basic attributable to participating shares 6,823



8,978

Diluted 18,602



18,582

Cash dividend declared per share $ —



$ 0.075



TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in Thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (6,109)



$ (59,577)

Adjustments to reconcile loss from continuing operations to net cash flows from operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 4,729



5,284

Amortization of deferred financing costs 328



379

Lease related amortization 2,502



2,759

Net deferred taxes and other (1,016)



(21,010)

Provision for doubtful accounts 350



802

Stock-based compensation expense 1,062



524

Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt 5,997



—

Trade activity, net (3,652)



(2,410)

Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets —



79,060

Net loss on sale and retirement of assets 593



(2)

Gain on insurance recoveries (225)



—

Gain on lease settlement (233)



—

Other 3



—

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:





Accounts receivable 12,212



8,732

Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,115



(481)

Accounts payable 6,461



(1,238)

Accrued expenses (5,992)



(5,009)

Accrued interest 2,681



4,572

Other long-term liabilities (3,356)



(2,875)

Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations 19,450



9,510

Net cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations (33)



(175)

Net cash provided by operating activities 19,417



9,335

Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchase of investments (128)



(400)

Purchase of property and equipment (1,860)



(5,626)

Proceeds from insurance recoveries 225



—

Proceeds from sale of assets 316



2

Net cash used in investing activities (1,447)



(6,024)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Repayment of term loans (272,381)



—

Repurchase of 2023 Notes (273,416)



—

Proceeds from the issuance of 2026 Notes 550,000



—

Prepayment fee on 2023 Notes (4,443)



—

Deferred financing cost (8,133)



—

Repurchase of Oaktree securities (80,394)



—

Borrowings under the revolving credit facility —



50,000

Proceeds from stock options exercised 7,946



49

Dividend payments —



(2,067)

Transaction costs related to securities repurchase (242)



—

Cash distribution to non-controlling interests —



(1)

Repayments of capitalized obligations (18)



(10)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (81,081)



47,971

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash:





Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (63,111)



51,282

Beginning of period 83,723



85,161

End of period $ 20,612



$ 136,443



TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (continued) (in Thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:





Cash payments:





Interest $ 7,150



$ 3,437

Income taxes 70



—









Supplemental Disclosure of Non-cash Activities:





Investments acquired in exchange for advertising(1) $ 5,100



$ 1,400

Property and equipment acquired in exchange for advertising(1) 912



—

Accrued capital expenditures 283



892

Accrued financing fees 1,043



—

Accrued transaction costs 1,312



—

Dividends declared, but not paid during the period —



2,098









Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information relating to Leases:





Cash paid for amounts included in the measurement of lease liabilities:





Operating cash flows from operating leases $ 2,773



$ 2,701

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations:





Operating leases $ 1,067



$ 1,156









Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,118



$ 135,949

Restricted cash 494



494



$ 20,612



$ 136,443



(1) Represents total advertising services to be provided by the Company in exchange for equity interests and property and equipment acquired during the three months ended March 31, 2021. As the advertising services are performed, revenue related to the services provided is reflected as a component of Trade activity, net within net cash provided by operating activities. As of March 31, 2021, $3.0 million in advertising services remain to be provided in future periods in exchange for equity interests acquired during the three months ended March 31, 2021.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT (in Thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,





2021

2020

% Change Advertising net revenue $ 69,757



$ 74,536



(6.4) % Townsquare Interactive net revenue 18,997



16,527



14.9 % Live Events net revenue 7



2,370



(99.7) % Net revenue 88,761



93,433



(5.0) % Advertising direct operating expenses 51,395



57,719



(11.0) % Townsquare Interactive direct operating expenses 13,065



11,979



9.1 % Live Events direct operating expenses 67



1,852



(96.4) % Direct operating expenses 64,527



71,550



(9.8) % Depreciation and amortization 4,729



5,284



(10.5) % Corporate expenses 4,134



6,390



(35.3) % Stock-based compensation 1,062



524



102.7 % Transaction costs 4,715



1,027



** Business realignment costs 190



1,711



(88.9) % Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets —



79,060



** Net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets 593



(2)



** Total operating costs and expenses 79,950



165,544



(51.7) % Operating income (loss) 8,811



(72,111)



** Other expense:









Interest expense, net 10,155



8,129



24.9 % Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt 5,997



—



** Other (income) expense, net (337)



227



** Loss from operations before income taxes (7,004)



(80,467)



** Income tax benefit (895)



(20,890)



** Net loss $ (6,109)



$ (59,577)



**

** not meaningful

The following table presents net revenue and Adjusted Operating Income by segment, for the three months ended March 31, 2021, and 2020, respectively (in thousands):



Three Months Ended March 31,





2021

2020

% Change Advertising net revenue $ 69,757



$ 74,536



(6.4) % Townsquare Interactive net revenue 18,997



16,527



14.9 % Live Events net revenue 7



2,370



(99.7) % Net revenue $ 88,761



$ 93,433



(5.0) % Advertising Adjusted Operating Income 18,362



16,817



9.2 % Townsquare Interactive Adjusted Operating Income 5,932



4,548



30.4 % Live Events Adjusted Operating (Loss) Income (60)



518



** Adjusted Operating Income $ 24,234



$ 21,883



10.7 %

** not meaningful

The following table reconciles Net revenue to Net revenue, excluding political revenue on a GAAP basis by segment for the three months ended March 31, 2021, and 2020, respectively (in thousands):



Three Months Ended March 31,





2021

2020

% Change Advertising net revenue $ 69,757



$ 74,536



(6.4) % Townsquare Interactive net revenue 18,997



16,527



14.9 % Live Events net revenue 7



2,370



(99.7) % Net revenue $ 88,761



$ 93,433



(5.0) % Advertising political revenue 439



1,328



(66.9) % Townsquare Interactive political revenue —



—



** Live Events political revenue —



—



** Political revenue $ 439



$ 1,328



(66.9) % Advertising net revenue (ex. political) 69,318



73,208



(5.3) % Townsquare Interactive net revenue (ex. political) 18,997



16,527



14.9 % Live Events net revenue (ex. political) 7



2,370



** Net revenue (ex. political) $ 88,322



$ 92,105



(4.1) %

** not meaningful

The following table reconciles on a GAAP basis net (loss) income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Net Income for the three months ended March 31, 2021, and 2020, respectively (in thousands, except per share data):



Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020 Net loss $ (6,109)



$ (59,577)

Income tax benefit (895)



(20,890)

Net loss from operations before income taxes (7,004)



(80,467)

Transaction costs 4,715



1,027

Business realignment costs 190



1,711

Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets —



79,060

Net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets 593



(2)

Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt 5,997



—

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of income taxes 440



577

Adjusted net income before income taxes 4,931



1,906

Provision for income taxes 630



495

Adjusted Net Income $ 4,301



$ 1,411









Adjusted Net Income Per Share:





Basic $ 0.23



$ 0.08

Diluted $ 0.17



$ 0.05









Weighted average shares outstanding:





Basic 18,602



18,582

Diluted 25,425



27,560



The following table reconciles on a GAAP basis net loss, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political), and Adjusted EBITDA Less Interest, Capex and Taxes for the three months ended March 31, 2021, and 2020, respectively (dollars in thousands):



Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020 Net loss $ (6,109)



$ (59,577)

Income tax benefit (895)



(20,890)

Interest expense, net 10,155



8,129

Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt 5,997



—

Depreciation and amortization 4,729



5,284

Stock-based compensation 1,062



524

Transaction costs 4,715



1,027

Business realignment costs 190



1,711

Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets —



79,060

Other (a) 256



225

Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,100



$ 15,493

Political Adjusted EBITDA (373)



(1,129)

Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) $ 19,727



$ 14,364

Political Adjusted EBITDA 373



1,129

Net cash paid for interest (7,150)



(3,437)

Capital expenditures (1,860)



(5,626)

Cash paid for taxes (70)



—

Adjusted EBITDA Less Interest, Capex and Taxes $ 11,020



$ 6,430



(a) Other includes net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets and other (income) expense, net.

The following table reconciles net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA on a quarterly basis for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021 (dollars in thousands):



Three Months Ended

Twelve

Months

Ended

June 30,

2020

September 30,

2020

December 31,

2020

March 31,

2021

March 31,

2021 Net (loss) income $ (26,822)



$ 1,311



$ 4,537



$ (6,109)



$ (27,083)

(Benefit) provision for income taxes (12,605)



451



9,186



(895)



(3,863)

Interest expense, net 7,892



7,692



7,707



10,155



33,446

Gain on repurchase of debt (1,159)



—



—



—



(1,159)

Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt —



—



—



5,997



5,997

Depreciation and amortization 4,761



5,248



4,814



4,729



19,552

Stock-based compensation 657



430



473



1,062



2,622

Transaction costs 1,213



384



29



4,715



6,341

Business realignment costs 456



472



450



190



1,568

Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets 28,655



1,343



—



—



29,998

Other (a) (971)



173



(164)



256



(706)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,077



$ 17,504



$ 27,032



$ 20,100



$ 66,713



(a) Other includes net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets and other (income) expense, net.

The following tables reconcile Operating Income (Loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) by segment for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands):



Three Months ended March 31, 2021

Advertising

Townsquare Interactive

Live Events

Corporate and Other Reconciling Items

Total Operating income (loss) $ 14,720



$ 5,361



$ (125)



$ (11,145)



$ 8,811

Depreciation and amortization 3,494



416



45



774



4,729

Corporate expenses —



—



—



4,134



4,134

Stock-based compensation 148



155



6



753



1,062

Transaction costs —



—



—



4,715



4,715

Business realignment costs —



—



14



176



190

Net loss on sale and retirement of assets —



—



—



593



593

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) $ 18,362



$ 5,932



$ (60)



$ —



$ 24,234











Three Months ended March 31, 2020

Advertising

Townsquare Interactive

Live Events

Corporate and Other Reconciling Items

Total Operating income (loss) $ (65,495)



$ 4,390



$ 381



$ (11,387)



$ (72,111)

Depreciation and amortization 3,200



134



135



1,815



5,284

Corporate expenses —



—



—



6,390



6,390

Stock-based compensation 52



24



2



446



524

Transaction costs —



—



—



1,027



1,027

Business realignment costs —



—



—



1,711



1,711

Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets 79,060



—



—



—



79,060

Net gain on sale and retirement of assets —



—



—



(2)



(2)

Adjusted Operating Income $ 16,817



$ 4,548



$ 518



$ —



$ 21,883



SOURCE Townsquare Media, Inc.

Related Links

townsquaremedia.com

