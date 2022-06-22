Toy Companies + Walmart Buyers Look for the Next Big Thing from Women Inventors, Creators, and Entrepreneurs at WiT Empowerment Day in Dallas

Women in Toys Licensing & Entertainment Announces Event on September 19, 2022, Giving Women Access to Mentoring, Deal-Making and the Opportunity for a Travel Stipend Scholarship

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Top toy companies and Walmart buyers are looking to find the next big toy, game or play product created by women creators, inventors and entrepreneurs as they collaborate with Women in Toys, Licensing & Entertainment (WiT) for WiT Empowerment Day , an annual pitch and mentoring event to be held on Monday, September 19, 2022 at Dallas Market Center.

Now in its 9th year, and held in partnership with The Toy Association's Preview & Holiday Market, WiT Empowerment Day gives women exclusive access to critical connections and mentors in the toy, consumer products and licensing industries. Participants will have the chance to pitch their product, idea or concept for feedback and a possible licensing deal to Walmart buyers and top toy companies that include Hasbro, Spin Master, Crayola, Melissa & Doug, PlayMonster, Educational Insights, and many more.

"We recognize how challenging it can be for women inventors to get the know-how and connections to maneuver in the complex toy industry, let alone how to get their ideas in front of the right people," said Janice Ross, WiT President. "We've removed those roadblocks with Empowerment Day, and thanks to companies and industry mentors who support our mission, we've helped so many of these women on their path to success."



A notable Empowerment Day success story is Blinger® - a unique styling tool that lets kids of all ages add sparkle and glam to their hair, clothes, stationery, accessories, and more.

In alignment with the organization's mission to champion and advocate for the advancement of women, WiT believes every woman should have the opportunity to pursue their goals, connections to the industry, networking with peers, and a successful career path. To help with this, WiT is offering their Empowerment Day Scholarship Program – ten $1,000 need-based scholarships to help cover travel costs for women inventors and entrepreneurs who might not otherwise be able to attend the event in Dallas. Application deadline is July 20, 2022.

Registration is open until September 1, 2022. For more information and to register, visit www.womenintoys.com/empowerment .

Founded in 1991, Women in Toys, Licensing & Entertainment (WiT) | The WiT Foundation is a global nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that serves a diverse community of professionals at all stages of their career. As the preeminent voice for the toy, licensing and entertainment industries advocating for gender equality and the advancement of women, WiT provides women with a community of belonging that opens doors to people, mentoring, resources and opportunity through events, education, and programming. The WiT Foundation grants scholarships to deserving students enrolled in industry-related undergraduate programs. WiT has chapters throughout the U.S., Canada, Hong Kong, France, the UK and Australia, with liaisons in Finland, Germany, India, Israel and Lebanon. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

