Toy Industry Goes Crypto

SYLMAR, Calif., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It is a Tik Tok, doing it for the "Gram", pay the easiest way generation, and Beverly Hills Teddy Bear Company is taking steps to move into the Cryptocurrency galaxy with the rest of the world!

Starting on June 18, 2021, Beverly Hills Teddy Bear Company began to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment. What is significant about this, you ask? No other toy company in the industry is doing it.

Changing with the times. Beverly Hills Teddy Bear Company first in the industry to offer crypto currency.

Not only does Beverly Hills Teddy Bear Company want to make quality toys and get them into the hands of children, but to be leaders of the industry while doing so. For Beverly Hills Teddy Bear Company, this means being ahead of the rest. The toy company believes that acclimating to the sensation that is cryptocurrency will take them to the next level with their customers.

David Socha, founder of the Beverly Hills Teddy Bear Company said, "We are always trying to lead the way in our category, and we wanted to make it easier for our customers."

Based in southern California, the 26-year-old Beverly Hills Teddy Bear Company prides itself on the mastery of creating wholesome toys with incredible quality. You will find them on the shelves of most of your big box stores, including Wal-Mart, Target, and Costco. But you can also find pieces on stuffedanimals.com that you cannot find in stores. This is where cryptocurrency will be utilized to the fullest.

As the popularity and demand for digital alternatives grow, "Beverly Hills Teddy Bear Company wants their customer to be able to transfer assets online, without the necessity of banks," says Jamie Emmick, Director of Special Marketing. "At customplush.com, you can create your own design, order it in mass quantities, and pay in crypto!" The wide variety of products that can be made or supplied, then purchased with cryptocurrency is endless for Beverly Hills Teddy Bear Company.

"Crypto takes out the middle-man. The whole purpose is efficiency and safety. These are two things we strive to achieve"-Socha. So, while other companies are fighting to keep up, Socha is choosing to take his company farther, "Crypto and the blockchain are the future!"

Media contact:

Jamie Emmick

[email protected]

716-748-8623

SOURCE Beverly Hills Teddy Bear Company