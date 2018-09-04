Toyota announces management change

He will continue to report to Tracey Doi, chief financial officer and group vice president, accounting and finance.

"Rich has been an integral part of our finance team for many years. He has already set a strong foundation that he will continue to build upon as he leads TMNA's revenue optimization efforts," Doi said. "We look forward to seeing the impact he can make with new analytical capabilities, in partnership with key leaders across the enterprise."

Previously, Valenstein served as vice president, finance, for TMNA. In this capacity, he oversaw the finance function for Toyota's integrated automotive operations in North America, which includes design, manufacturing, marketing, sales, distribution and aftermarket activities. Valenstein was responsible for business planning, budgeting, forecasting, profit/cost analysis and affiliate finance. He also oversaw Toyota's NA Regional Treasury Center, including corporate, pension and savings plan investments and treasury operations.

Valenstein also concurrently served as CFO/treasurer for Toyota Mexico, Toyota Puerto Rico, and other subsidiaries.

Prior to joining Toyota in 2004, Valenstein served in a number of senior finance roles with Ford Motor Company, including Ford Engine group controller, small car controller and worldwide revenue manager for Ford's Small/Medium Vehicle Center. He also served as CFO for Mazda North America Operations and in a range of business planning, product and profit-analysis management positions in the United States, Latin America and Europe.

Valenstein is a U.S. Navy veteran, serving as a Surface Warfare Officer.

He earned a bachelor of science degree in engineering at the U.S. Naval Academy and a master of business administration degree in finance at the University of Maryland.

In addition to his finance responsibilities at Toyota, Valenstein serves on the board of directors of the American Heart Association's Dallas and Los Angeles chapters, and as executive sponsor of the Toyota Veterans Association.

