Toyota Financial Services (TFS) Earns Place on Civic 50 List for Seventh Consecutive Year

The Civic 50 sets the standard for nationwide corporate community engagement and creates a roadmap for companies seeking to best use their time, talent and resources to improve the quality of life in the communities where they do business. Each year, 50 companies are honored as determined by an annual survey. Winners are selected based on four dimensions of their national community engagement programs: Integration, Investment, Impact and Institutionalization. TFS attained high scores in all four categories.

As in previous years, TFS is recognized for its unwavering commitment to youth development, successful volunteer programs and strong national and local partnerships, such as those with Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) and Girl Scouts of the USA. However, 2020 presented new challenges. In-person volunteering was impossible due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and social justice issues had a devastating impact on communities across the nation. TFS had to rethink its CSR strategy and leverage its engaged workforce and technological expertise to establish virtual volunteer efforts and emphasize its already strong dedication to promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace, marketplace and our communities.

Understanding the dire need for medical gear, especially during the beginning of the health crisis, TFS partnered with Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) to help supply face shields, respirators and other medical gear to caregivers on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19, utilizing the Toyota Production System to speed up production and delivery. In addition, the company's longstanding $5.7 million-dollar matching gifts program was optimized to enable Toyota and Lexus dealers to further support COVID-19 response initiatives, as well as social and racial justice efforts. This included a variety of campaigns, large and small – such as delivering lunches to children out of school due to the pandemic, helping sanitize city vehicles (e.g., police, fire, handicapped, parks and recreation) and offering free grocery delivery for those aged 65 and up.

TFS also focused heavily on social justice issues by supporting eleven Historically Black Colleges and Universities through a $110,000 grant to the United Negro College Fund, issuing its fifth Diversity & Inclusion bond in the amount of $750 million; and incentivizing its team members to receive a "double match" by donating to specific organizations focused on social and racial justice. Together with TMNA, the company also partnered with the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) to host a two-day workplace equity summit and created We Stand Together, a new brand initiative reinforcing Toyota's commitment to its team members and communities.

"Toyota Financial Services saw the challenges of this past year as an opportunity to think of innovative ways to support our underserved youth and communities in need, and keep doing our part to help make the world a better place for all people," said Mark Templin, TFS president & CEO. "TFS has an incredibly passionate workforce that wanted to continue volunteering and standing up for social justice, despite social distancing necessitated by COVID-19. By providing opportunities for our team members to donate their time, knowledge and resources through virtual means, we have been able to make a difference for those facing struggles throughout the pandemic. We are honored that Points of Light Foundation recognizes our efforts and has again named us one of its Civic 50."

TFS' philanthropic success would not be possible without its highly engaged team members, whom the company supports and develops by offering paid time volunteering and opportunities to participate in community mentorship, board leadership and community involvement programs. Through these activities, team members are empowered to develop key workplace skills while building strategic partnerships with local nonprofits. TFS also offer grants for volunteer time and service on nonprofit boards. Providing these development opportunities not only enables team members to positively impact local communities – but also demonstrates TFS' commitment as an agent for greater social change.

For more information on The Civic 50 and the latest trends on community engagement, view the report at www.civic50.org.

