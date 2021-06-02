Toyota Launches Exclusive GR Supra A91-CF Edition

Limited to just 600 vehicles, this 2022 special edition is the most exclusive Mark V Supra to date. It offers all the style, performance and technology that drivers expect, with an obsessive attention to detail that fits a racing legend. With the bold, sleek look of carbon fiber accents and a duckbill spoiler, this eye-grabbing new limited-run special edition is sure to sell fast.

The fifth generation Supra shook the automotive world when it arrived on the scene in 2019. It put pure driving fun above all else with a focus on performance specs and relentless track testing. Like the rest of Supra's fifth-generation lineup, the A91-CF Edition serves up brilliantly balanced handling and g-force generating power.

In this case, 382 horsepower from a turbocharged three-liter inline-six, delivers a zero-to-60 time of just 3.9 seconds. This special edition takes the performance formula even further with an array of carbon-fiber elements – hence the "CF" in its name.

The GR Supra A91-CF Edition features new carbon fiber front splitter and larger canards, while its carbon fiber side rockers define the lower edge along the sides. Around back, the carbon fiber treatment continues, with a duckbill spoiler catching the air up top and lower canards doing so down below.

This aero kit isn't just for looks. Its functional purpose improves downforce and stability during both everyday drives and hot laps around the local track. Additionally, unique 19-inch wheels sport a matte-black texture that complement A91-CF Edition's available matte-gray Phantom paint color – Absolute Zero White and Nitro Yellow round-out the color choices.

Supra's already-incredible features remain standard, including an aggressive eight-speed Z-F8 transmission with paddle shifters, Adaptive Variable Sport suspension and active rear sport differential, and front Brembo brakes with red calipers and emblazoned silver Toyota Supra logo come standard.

GR Supra A91-CF Edition brings an exclusive, refined interior as well, with a red-and-black theme throughout its Alcantara-and-leather-trimmed cabin. It includes red stitching details on standard 14-way power adjustable, heated sport seats, along with carbon fiber interior trim, leather wrapped three-spoke steering wheel, and sport pedals.

Pricing will be announced in the coming months, with dealer availability expected this fall.

Legendary Performance with Spec Variety

It takes a relentless spirit to win at the 24 Hours of Le Mans race. Known as the "Grand Prix of Endurance and Efficiency," just completing the race is an achievement. Toyota Gazoo Racing has taken the crown for the past three years.

The same determination that fuels those wins goes into every GR Supra.

In 2021, Toyota Gazoo Racing kept the pedal down and boosted output of the Supra's turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six from 335 to 382 hp – a 14% increase after just one year on the market. Torque rose from 365 lb.-ft. at 1,600-4,500 rpm to 368 lb.-ft. at 1,800-5,000 rpm.

The Supra 3.0 chassis was also tweaked heading into its second year of production. Lightweight aluminum braces were added to increase lateral rigidity, along with front and rear bump stops and new damper tuning. Revised programming for the electric power steering (EPS), Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS), Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) and Active Differential made the Supra more stable through quick transitions, such as compound turns.

But making changes to Supra wasn't enough for the GR team. The 2021 Supra 2.0 was also added to the lineup and gave customers an intermediate model between the Toyota 86 and the Supra 3.0. With a 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder engine, this Supra 2.0 shares much of its technology with the 3.0-liter inline-six, including a twin-scroll turbo, direct fuel injection and continuously variable timing on both the intake and exhaust camshafts. The variable intake valve lift system adjusts intake valve timing and duration. The bottom line is 255 hp at 5,000-6,500 rpm and a stout 295 lb.-ft. peak torque at 1,550 to 4,400 rpm, launching the 2.0 to 60 mph in just 5 seconds.

The Supra A91-CF Edition is one more way that the obsessive, gear heads on the GR Team keep things interesting. Additional changes across the Supra lineup for 2022 include standard heated seats in the 3.0 grade and a new red interior for the 3.0 Premium grade. All models with premium audio add full screen Apple Car Play® compatibility.

Complimentary 1-year NASA Membership

Every 2022 GR Supra comes with a complimentary one-year membership to the National Auto Sport Association (NASA). As part of this membership, GR Supra owners will enjoy benefits like a free High Performance Driving Event (HPDE) and discounted admission to NASA-sanctioned events. The HPDE Program is NASA's high-performance driving school on an enclosed road course. It's designed for licensed drivers in streetcars like the GR Supra. It consists of an all-day course with classroom instruction, on-track driving and opportunities to connect with other sports car enthusiasts. Instructors are provided free for all beginner drivers.

Tech & Safety at Supra Speed

Along with the rest of the Supra family, the GR Supra A91-CF edition delivers awesome entertainment and convenience with an 8.8-inch touchscreen with touchpad control, navigation, user friendly wireless Apple Car Play compatibility, AM/FM, and SiriusXM® All Access three-month trial. The 500W 12-speaker JBL® audio system is standard.

All GR Supras come equipped with a number of intelligent safety features, including a Pre-Collision System, with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning with Steering Assist, Automatic High Beams, and Speed Limit Information.

A Safety & Technology Package is also available for MY22 on the 2.0 and 3.0 grades, it includes:

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (Full speed)

Blind Spot Monitor (BSM)

Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Parking Sensors with Emergency Braking Function

Navigation

12-speaker 500-watt JBL Audio System

Wireless Apple CarPlay® compatible (iOS only)

Supra Connected Services, such as Remote Services, Remote Maintenance, Automatic Emergency Call, Real Time Traffic Information, Stolen Vehicle Recovery and Map Updates

The Driver's Assist Package will be available as an option on the MY22 3.0 Premium and A91-CF Edition, it includes:

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (Full speed)

Blind Spot Monitor (BSM)

Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Parking Sensors with Emergency Braking Function

All GR Supra grades offer access to Toyota Connected Services featuring emergency calling, roadside assistance, remote control lock/ventilation, real-time traffic information, map updates and Toyota Supra Online (Services available online; app available for iOS only), subscription required.

