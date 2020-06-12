Toyota Motor North America Announces Executive Changes

PLANO, Texas, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) announced executive changes to help guide the company's vision towards becoming a mobility company. These changed are effective June 1, 2020.

Cheryl Hughes, former group vice president and chief HR officer, TMNA, has become group vice president, business revolution and transformation. In this newly created role, Hughes will be responsible for creating and steering initiatives that will help reshape TMNA's business, culture and workforce.

Craig Grucza, former group vice president, corporate shared services, HR, has become TMNA's new chief HR officer. Grucza will assume responsibility of TMNA's HR function while continuing to oversee corporate shared services.

"While Toyota has always adapted to the ever-changing needs of the market, recent global events have created a need to redefine how we operate toward our vision of becoming a mobility company," said Christopher Reynolds, chief administration officer, manufacturing and corporate resources. "Cheryl brings world-class experience and perspective to this new role, and Craig's diverse background compliments his new role as chief HR officer."

Hughes has played an integral role in helping transform TMNA's business and creating an engaging team member experience. Prior to her role as chief HR officer, Hughes served as a key leader responsible for the consolidation of Toyota's U.S. affiliate operations. In that role, she helped oversee the reorganization of the company's business units and the company's relocation to its Texas headquarters.

Grucza has led team member relations, compensation, staffing and recruiting, and talent development programs for Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Kentucky. In addition, he previously served as vice president of HR for Toyota's engineering and manufacturing operations and also was a key leader responsible for the development of the company's Texas headquarters.

About Toyota:

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 40 million cars and trucks in North America, where we have 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama (10 in the U.S.), and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold nearly 2.8 million cars and trucks (nearly 2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2019.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

