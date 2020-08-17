Toyota Motor North America Announces Executive Changes

Bill Fay, senior vice president of automotive operations, TMNA, is retiring after more than 38 years with the company, effective September 1, 2020. Fay has held key sales positions at four regional TMNA offices and senior-level roles at the company's headquarters operations, including group vice president and general manager of the Toyota division, where he was responsible for sales administration, retail market development, customer satisfaction, call center operations and marketing for the Toyota Division. In his current role, Bill is responsible for all sales and marketing functions for Toyota and Lexus Divisions.

Jack Hollis, current group vice president and general manager, Toyota Division, will be promoted to senior vice president of automotive operations, TMNA, effective August 31, 2020. Hollis will be responsible for leading all sales, market representation, marketing and customer relations activities for Toyota and Lexus brands, and for Puerto Rico and Mexico. Hollis will report to Bob Carter, executive vice president of sales, TMNA.

"For nearly four decades, Bill has been an integral part of our automotive operations and helped propel both the Toyota and Lexus nameplates to world-class brands that are admired for their safety and quality," said Carter. "We thank Bill for his leadership and countless contributions to our organization. Jack's strong track record, deep understanding of our dealer network and passion for customers will be a great asset to both brands."

Other executive changes to TMNA's automotive operations include:

David Christ, current group vice president and general manager, Lexus Division, will replace Hollis as group vice president and general manager, Toyota Division. Christ will be responsible for leading all sales, marketing and market representation, plus all guest experience and retention activities for Toyota regional sales offices and distributors. Christ will report to Hollis.

Andrew Gilleland, current vice president of sales operations, Toyota Division, will be promoted to group vice president and general manager, Lexus Division. Gilleland will be responsible for all aspects of U.S. Lexus automotive operations, including sales, marketing, customer service and dealer operations. Gilleland will report to Hollis.

These new appointments are effective August 31, 2020.

