Toyota Motor North America Reports December 2019, Year-End Sales

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported December 2019 sales of 207,373 vehicles, a decrease of 6.1 percent on a volume basis and down 2.4 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus December 2018.

For the year, TMNA reported sales of 2,383,349 vehicles, a 1.8 percent decrease on a volume and DSR basis.

Toyota division posted December sales of 172,048 units, down 7.2 percent on a volume basis and 3.5 percent on a DSR basis. For the year, Toyota division reported sales of 2,085,235 vehicles, down 2.0 percent on a volume and DSR basis.

"2019 was a strong year for Toyota. We retained our number one spot in hybrid, passenger car, SUV, small truck and retail sales," said Jack Hollis, group vice president and general manager, Toyota division. "But we're not stopping there. We're preparing for an even better year in 2020 as we debut new vehicles and continue to dominate the hybrid and mobility space."

Lexus division posted December sales of 35,325 vehicles, down 0.6 percent on a volume basis and up 3.4 percent on a DSR basis. For the year, Lexus reported sales of 298,114 vehicles, down 0.1 percent on a volume and DSR basis.

"Lexus had a good showing in 2019 with support from exponential growth in hybrid sales, and the launch of five new and updated vehicles including RX, GX, UX, RC F and RC F Track Edition," said David Christ, group vice president and general manager, Lexus Division. "To kickoff 2020, we are excited to auction a one-of-a-kind LC 500 Convertible on January 17 at the Barrett-Jackson auction, benefiting the Bob Woodruff Foundation and Boys & Girls Clubs of America."

December 2019 and Year-End Highlights

Toyota Division:

RAV4 2019 sales marked an all-time best ever year; sales up 6.8 percent in December, a 4.9 percent increase for the year, led by RAV4 Hybrid finishing 2019 up 92.3 percent

Corolla sales increased 0.4 percent for the year; led by the Corolla Hatchback which finished up 5.2 percent, a best-ever year

Tacoma sales up 1.3 percent in 2019; marking a best-ever year

Land Cruiser sales up 101.1 percent in December; finishing the year up 9.7 percent

Total Toyota division SUV sales up 0.8 percent for the year

Total Toyota division hybrid sales up 56.7 percent in December; finishing up 26.3 percent for the year

Lexus Division:

RC sales increased 25.5 percent in December; finishing up 36.7 percent in 2019

ES sales up 5.9 percent for the year; led by ES Hybrid, which finished the year up 72.8 percent

UX sales increased 326.7 percent in December, with total 2019 sales of 16,725

NXh marked its best-ever year; up 6.4 percent

RX sales up 6.4 percent in December; RXh finished the year up 2.9 percent

LX sales increased 165.1 percent in December

Total Lexus division luxury SUV (LUV) sales up 6.8 percent for December; total sales for 2019 up 5.6 percent, marking a best-ever year

Total Lexus division hybrid sales up 29.6 percent in December; finishing up 43.1 percent for the year, marking a best-ever December and year

Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 38 million cars and trucks in North America, where we have 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama (10 in the U.S.), and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold 2.8 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2018.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

Media Contacts:

Toyota Business Communications

Carley Hummel

469-292-8754

carley.hummel@toyota.com

Victor Vanov

469-292-1318

victor.vanov@toyota.com

Lexus Public Relations

Craig Taguchi

469-292-4387

craig.taguchi@lexus.com

Amanda Roark

469-292-2636

amanda.roark@lexus.com

TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY December 2019

-- CURRENT MONTH -- -- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --



















2019 2018 DSR % VOL % 2019 2018 DSR % VOL % TOTAL TMNA 207,373 220,910 -2.4 -6.1 2,383,349 2,426,673 -1.8 -1.8 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV 172,048 185,386 -3.5 -7.2 2,085,235 2,128,363 -2.0 -2.0 TOTAL LEXUS 35,325 35,524 3.4 -0.6 298,114 298,310 -0.1 -0.1 YARIS 932 1,252 -22.6 -25.6 21,916 27,210 -19.5 -19.5 tC 0 0 0.0 0.0 0 2 -100.0 -100.0 COROLLA 23,742 25,439 -2.9 -6.7 304,850 303,732 0.4 0.4 SUPRA 404 0 0 0 2,884 0 0 0.0 86 (INCL FR-S) 276 295 -2.7 -6.4 3,398 4,146 -18.0 -18.0 MIRAI 66 232 -70.4 -71.6 1,502 1,700 -11.6 -11.6 AVALON 1,844 2,538 -24.4 -27.3 27,767 33,581 -17.3 -17.3 PRIUS 6,058 6,351 -0.8 -4.6 69,718 87,590 -20.4 -20.4 CAMRY 26,309 29,093 -6.0 -9.6 336,978 343,439 -1.9 -1.9 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR 59,632 65,202 -4.9 -8.5 769,014 801,403 -4.0 -4 CT 0 0 0 0 0 4 -100.0 -100.0 IS 1,171 2,193 -44.5 -46.6 14,920 22,927 -34.9 -34.9 RC 428 341 30.5 25.5 4,591 3,358 36.7 36.7 ES 5,025 5,385 -3.0 -6.7 51,336 48,484 5.9 5.9 GS 265 587 -53.0 -54.9 3,378 6,604 -48.8 -48.8 LS 583 893 -32.1 -34.7 5,528 9,302 -40.6 -40.6 LC 114 152 -22.0 -25.0 1,219 1,979 -38.4 -38.4 LFA 0 0 0 0 3 2 50 50 TOTAL LEXUS CAR 7,586 9,551 -17.4 -20.6 80,975 92,660 -12.6 -12.6 TOTAL TMNA CAR 67,218 74,753 -6.5 -10.1 849,989 894,063 -4.9 -4.9 SIENNA 5,176 6,719 -19.9 -23.0 73,585 87,671 -16.1 -16.1 C-HR 3,303 4,297 -20.1 -23.1 48,930 49,642 -1.4 -1.4 RAV4 41,282 38,669 11.0 6.8 448,071 427,170 4.9 4.9 FJ CRUISER 0 0 0 0 1 3 -66.7 -66.7 VENZA 0 8 -100 -100 9 9 0 0 HIGHLANDER 20,449 23,125 -8.0 -11.6 239,438 244,511 -2.1 -2.1 4RUNNER 11,529 13,309 -9.9 -13.4 131,888 139,694 -5.6 -5.6 SEQUOIA 876 1,131 -19.4 -22.5 10,289 11,121 -7.5 -7.5 LAND CRUISER 360 179 109.2 101.1 3,536 3,222 9.7 9.7 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV 77,799 80,718 0.2 -3.6 882,162 875,372 0.8 0.8 TACOMA 20,727 21,531 0.1 -3.7 248,801 245,659 1.3 1.3 TUNDRA 8,714 11,216 -19.2 -22.3 111,673 118,258 -5.6 -5.6 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP 29,441 32,747 -6.5 -10.1 360,474 363,917 -0.9 -0.9 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK 112,416 120,184 -2.7 -6.5 1,316,221 1,326,960 -0.8 -0.8 UX 1,933 453 343.8 326.7 16,725 453 3592.1 3592.1 NX 7,955 8,764 -5.6 -9.2 58,715 62,079 -5.4 -5.4 RX 14,069 13,222 10.7 6.4 111,036 111,641 -0.5 -0.5 GX 3,220 3,322 0.8 -3.1 25,945 26,724 -2.9 -2.9 LX 562 212 175.7 165.1 4,718 4,753 -0.7 -0.7 TOTAL LEXUS TRUCK 27,739 25,973 11.1 6.8 217,139 205,650 5.6 5.6 TOTAL TMNA TRUCK 140,155 146,157 -0.3 -4.1 1,533,360 1,532,610 0 0 Selling Days 25 26



307 307



DSR = Daily Selling Rate

































*NA Built Vehicles TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY December 2019

-- CURRENT MONTH -- -- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --



















2019 2018 DSR % VOL % 2019 2018 DSR % VOL % COROLLA 13,451 23,791 -41.2 -43.5 154,355 280,884 -45.0 -45.0 CAMRY 26,308 28,892 -5.3 -8.9 336,392 327,883 2.6 2.6 AVALON 1,844 2,538 -24.4 -27.3 27,767 33,581 -17.3 -17.3 YARIS SD (INCL YARIS IA) 241 1,154 -78.3 -79.1 19,730 25,270 -21.9 -21.9 YARIS HB 685 0 0.0 0.0 1,817 0 0.0 0.0 RAV4 30,148 14,901 110.4 102.3 256,458 174,090 47.3 47.3 VENZA 0 8 -100.0 -100.0 9 9 0.0 0.0 HIGHLANDER 20,449 23,124 -8.0 -11.6 239,437 244,510 -2.1 -2.1 SIENNA 5,176 6,719 -19.9 -23.0 73,585 87,671 -16.1 -16.1 SEQUOIA 876 1,131 -19.4 -22.5 10,289 11,121 -7.5 -7.5 TACOMA 20,727 21,531 0.1 -3.7 248,801 245,659 1.3 1.3 TUNDRA 8,714 11,216 -19.2 -22.3 111,673 118,258 -5.6 -5.6 ES 4,824 4,224 18.8 14.2 45,099 41,199 9.5 9.5 RX 12,260 9,954 28.1 23.2 94,210 83,243 13.2 13.2 TOTAL 145,703 149,183 1.6 -2.3 1,619,622 1,673,378 -3.2 -3.2 N.A VEHICLES % OF TOTAL 70.3% 67.5%



68.0% 69.0%



TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT CAR 17,103 8,827 101.5 93.8 228,953 133,785 71.1 71.1 LEXUS IMPORT CAR 2,762 5,327 -46.1 -48.2 35,876 51,461 -30.3 -30.3 TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT CARS 42,529 56,375 -21.5 -24.6 540,061 667,618 -19.1 -19.1 LEXUS NA BUILT CARS 4,824 4,224 18.8 14.2 45,099 41,199 9.5 9.5 TOTAL TMNA CARS 67,218 74,753 -6.5 -10.1 849,989 894,063 -4.9 -4.9 TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT TRUCK 26,326 41,554 -34.1 -36.6 375,969 445,642 -15.6 -15.6 LEXUS IMPORT TRUCK 15,479 16,019 0.5 -3.4 122,929 122,407 0.4 0.4 TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT TRUCK 86,090 78,630 13.9 9.5 940,252 881,318 6.7 6.7 LEXUS NA BUILT TRUCK 12,260 9,954 28.1 23.2 94,210 83,243 13.2 13.2 TOTAL TMNA TRUCK 140,155 146,157 -0.3 -4.1 1,533,360 1,532,610 0.0 0.0 Selling Days 25 26



307 307



























































TOYOTA U.S. HYBRID SALES SUMMARY December 2019

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --

2019 2018 DSR % VOL% 2019 2018 DSR % VOL% TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID 6,058 6,351 -0.8% -4.6% 69,718 87,590 -20.4% -20.4% TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID 1,545 0 0.0% 0.0% 16,301 0 0.0% 0.0% TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID 2,247 2,253 3.7% -0.3% 26,043 22,914 13.7% 13.7% TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID 571 744 -20.2% -23.2% 6,552 8,009 -18.2% -18.2% TOYOTA MIRAI 66 232 -70.4% -71.6% 1,502 1,700 -11.7% -11.7% TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID 1,796 1,487 25.6% 20.8% 18,248 14,513 25.7% 25.7% TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID 10,127 3,236 225.5% 213.0% 92,525 48,124 92.3% 92.3% LEXUS ES HYBRID 1,054 447 145.2% 135.8% 9,073 5,252 72.8% 72.8% LEXUS GS HYBRID 0 3 -100.0% -100.0% 7 40 -82.5% -82.5% LEXUS UX HYBRID 1089 66 1616.0% 1550.0% 8,603 66 12935.0% 12935.0% LEXUS NX HYBRID 1230 1367 -6.4% -10.0% 9,638 9,062 6.4% 6.4% LEXUS RX HYBRID 1,907 2,179 -9.0% -12.5% 16,116 15,656 2.9% 2.9% LEXUS LS HYBRID 20 22 -5.5% -9.1% 187 321 -41.7% -41.7% LEXUS LC HYBRID 3 8 -61.0% -62.5% 37 102 -63.7% -63.7% LEXUS CT HYBRID 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 4 -100.0% -100.0% TOTAL TMNA HYBRID 27,713 18,395 56.7% 50.7% 274,550 213,354 28.7% 28.7%

















TOTAL TOYOTA HYBRID 22,410 14,303 63.0% 56.7% 230,889 182,851 26.3% 26.3% TOTAL LEXUS HYBRID 5,303 4,092 34.8% 29.6% 43,661 30,503 43.1% 43.1%

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America

Related Links

www.toyota.com

