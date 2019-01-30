Toyota Motor North America Reports January 2019 Sales

- 4Runner sales increased 6.9 percent; a best-ever January

- Corolla sales up 17.3 percent

- Lexus Hybrid sales up 84.6 percent

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported January 2019 sales of 156,021 vehicles, a decrease of 6.6 percent from January 2018 on a volume basis. With the same number of selling days year over year, sales were down 6.6 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis. 

Toyota division posted January sales of 138,601 units, down 7.1 percent on a volume and DSR basis.

Lexus posted January sales of 17,420 vehicles, down 2.8 percent on a volume and a DSR basis.

January 2019 Highlights  

  • Corolla Hatchback sales up 6.2 percent; best-ever January
  • 4Runner sales increased 6.9 percent; a best-ever January
  • C-HR sales increased 4.0 percent; a best-ever January
  • Tacoma up 0.8 percent; a best-ever January
  • LS sales up 337.9 percent
  • ES sales increased by 19.1 percent in January
  • ESh increased by 82.6 percent
  • RC sales up 62.7 percent
  • RXh sales up 54.4 percent
  • Lexus Hybrid sales up 84.6 percent

*Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume

About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE: TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 38 million cars and trucks in North America, where we operate 14 manufacturing plants (10 in the U.S.) and directly employ more than 47,000 people (more than 37,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold 2.8 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2018 – and about 87 percent of all Toyota vehicles sold over the past 16 years are still on the road today.  

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com 

TOYOTA  U.S. SALES SUMMARY

January 2019

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --     










2019

2018

DSR %

VOL %

2019

2018

DSR %

VOL %

TOTAL TOYOTA

156,021

167,056

-6.6

-6.6

156,021

167,056

-6.6

-6.6

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV

138,601

149,142

-7.1

-7.1

138,601

149,142

-7.1

-7.1

TOTAL LEXUS

17,420

17,914

-2.8

-2.8

17,420

17,914

-2.8

-2.8

YARIS SD (INCL YAR IA)

1,246

2,132

-41.6

-41.6

1,246

2,132

-41.6

-41.6

YARIS LIFTBACK

77

174

-55.7

-55.7

77

174

-55.7

-55.7

TOTAL YARIS

1,323

2,306

-42.6

-42.6

1,323

2,306

-42.6

-42.6

iQ

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0.0

xD

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0.0

xB

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0.0

tC

0

0

0.0

0.0

0

0

0.0

0.0

COROLLA HB (INCL COR IM)

1,483

1,396

6.2

6.2

1,483

1,396

6.2

6.2

COROLLA SEDAN

23,630

20,011

18.1

18.1

23,630

20,011

18.1

18.1

TOTAL COROLLA

25,113

21,407

17.3

17.3

25,113

21,407

17.3

17.3

86 (INCL FR-S)

256

317

-19.2

-19.2

256

317

-19.2

-19.2

MIRAI

77

213

-63.8

-63.8

77

213

-63.8

-63.8

AVALON

1,858

3,481

-46.6

-46.6

1,858

3,481

-46.6

-46.6

PRIUS

2,987

6,943

-57.0

-57.0

2,987

6,943

-57.0

-57.0

CAMRY

23,802

24,638

-3.4

-3.4

23,802

24,638

-3.4

-3.4

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR

55,416

59,305

-6.6

-6.6

55,416

59,305

-6.6

-6.6

CT

0

3

-100

-100

0

3

-100.0

-100.0

IS

1,075

1,447

-25.7

-25.7

1,075

1,447

-25.7

-25.7

RC

262

161

62.7

62.7

262

161

62.7

62.7

ES

3,144

2,640

19.1

19.1

3,144

2,640

19.1

19.1

GS

298

475

-37.3

-37.3

298

475

-37.3

-37.3

LS

508

116

337.9

337.9

508

116

337.9

337.9

LC

90

176

-48.9

-48.9

90

176

-48.9

-48.9

LFA

3

0

0

0

3

0

0

0

TOTAL LEXUS CAR

5,380

5,018

7.2

7.2

5,380

5,018

7.2

7.2

TOTAL TOYOTA CAR

60,796

64,323

-5.5

-5.5

60,796

64,323

-5.5

-5.5

SIENNA

4,979

8,548

-41.8

-41.8

4,979

8,548

-41.8

-41.8

C-HR

4,102

3946

4.0

4.0

4,102

3946

4.0

4.0

RAV4

24,505

26,655

-8.1

-8.1

24,505

26,655

-8.1

-8.1

FJ CRUISER

0

1

-100

-100

0

1

-100

-100

VENZA

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

HIGHLANDER

14,413

15,484

-6.9

-6.9

14,413

15,484

-6.9

-6.9

4RUNNER

10,335

9,669

6.9

6.9

10,335

9,669

6.9

6.9

SEQUOIA

726

923

-21.3

-21.3

726

923

-21.3

-21.3

LAND CRUISER

114

255

-55.3

-55.3

114

255

-55.3

-55.3

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV

54,195

56,933

-4.8

-4.8

54,195

56,933

-4.8

-4.8

TACOMA

16,852

16,712

0.8

0.8

16,852

16,712

0.8

0.8

TUNDRA

7,159

7,644

-6.3

-6.3

7,159

7,644

-6.3

-6.3

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP

24,011

24,356

-1.4

-1.4

24,011

24,356

-1.4

-1.4

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK

83,185

89,837

-7.4

-7.4

83,185

89,837

-7.4

-7.4

UX

791

0

0.0

0.0

791

0

0.0

0.0

NX

3,982

4,205

-5.3

-5.3

3,982

4,205

-5.3

-5.3

RX

5,508

6,738

-18.3

-18.3

5,508

6,738

-18.3

-18.3

GX

1,508

1589

-5.1

-5.1

1,508

1,589

-5.1

-5.1

LX

251

364

-31.0

-31.0

251

364

-31.0

-31.0

TOTAL LEXUS TRUCK

12,040

12,896

-6.6

-6.6

12,040

12,896

-6.6

-6.6

TOTAL TOYOTA TRUCK

95,225

102,733

-7.3

-7.3

95,225

102,733

-7.3

-7.3

Selling Days

25

25

25

25

DSR = Daily Selling Rate







*NA Built Vehicles 

TOYOTA  U.S. SALES SUMMARY                                                                                                                                         

January 2019

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --










2019

2018

DSR %

VOL %

2019

2018

DSR %

VOL %

COROLLA

23,630

20,011

18.1

18.1

23,630

20,011

18.1

18.1

CAMRY

23,624

20,496

15.3

15.3

23,624

20,496

15.3

15.3

AVALON

1,858

3,481

-46.6

-46.6

1,858

3,481

-46.6

-46.6

YARIS IA (INCL SCI IA)

1,246

2,132

-41.6

-41.6

1,246

2,132

-41.6

-41.6

RAV4

8,047

11,907

-32.4

-32.4

8,047

11,907

-32.4

-32.4

VENZA

0

0

0.0

0.0

0

0

0.0

0.0

HIGHLANDER

14,412

15,484

-6.9

-6.9

14,412

15,484

-6.9

-6.9

SIENNA

4,979

8,548

-41.8

-41.8

4,979

8,548

-41.8

-41.8

SEQUOIA

726

923

-21.3

-21.3

726

923

-21.3

-21.3

TACOMA

16,852

16,712

0.8

0.8

16,852

16,712

0.8

0.8

TUNDRA

7,159

7,644

-6.3

-6.3

7,159

7,644

-6.3

-6.3

ES

2,392

2,335

2.4

2.4

2,392

2,335

2.4

2.4

RX

4,188

6,496

-35.5

-35.5

4,188

6,496

-35.5

-35.5

TOTAL

109,113

116,169

-6.1

-6.1

109,113

116,169

-6.1

-6.1

N.A VEHICLES % OF TOTAL

69.9%

69.5%

69.9%

69.5%

TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT CAR

5,058

13,185

-61.6

-61.6

5,058

13,185

-61.6

-61.6

LEXUS IMPORT CAR

2,988

2,683

11.4

11.4

2,988

2,683

11.4

11.4

TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT CARS

50,358

46,120

9.2

9.2

50,358

46,120

9.2

9.2

LEXUS NA BUILT CARS

2,392

2,335

2.4

2.4

2,392

2,335

2.4

2.4

TOTAL TOYOTA CARS

60,796

64,323

-5.5

-5.5

60,796

64,323

-5.5

-5.5

TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT TRUCK

31,010

28,619

8.4

8.4

31,010

28,619

8.4

8.4

LEXUS IMPORT TRUCK

7,852

6,400

22.7

22.7

7,852

6,400

22.7

22.7

TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT TRUCK

52,175

61,218

-14.8

-14.8

52,175

61,218

-14.8

-14.8

LEXUS NA BUILT TRUCK

4,188

6,496

-35.5

-35.5

4,188

6,496

-35.5

-35.5

TOTAL TOYOTA TRUCK

95,225

102,733

-7.3

-7.3

95,225

102,733

-7.3

-7.3

Selling Days

25

25

25

25











TOYOTA  U.S. HYBRID SALES SUMMARY                                                                                                                                         

January 2019

-- Current Month --

-- Calendar Year To Date --  

2019

2018

DSR %

2019

2018

DSR %

Toyota Prius Sedan

1,540

4,011

-61.6%

1,540

4,011

-61.6%

Toyota Prius V(only)

1

625

-99.8%

1

625

-99.8%

Toyota Prius C(only)

323

811

-60.2%

323

811

-60.2%

Toyota Prius PRIME(only)

1,123

1,496

-24.9%

1,123

1,496

-24.9%

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

1,282

3,502

-63.4%

1,282

3,502

-63.4%

Lexus NX Hybrid

686

458

49.8%

686

458

49.8%

Lexus RX Hybrid

686

458

49.8%

686

458

49.8%

