Toyota Motor North America Reports January 2019 Sales
- 4Runner sales increased 6.9 percent; a best-ever January
- Corolla sales up 17.3 percent
- Lexus Hybrid sales up 84.6 percent
Feb 01, 2019, 11:00 ET
PLANO, Texas, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported January 2019 sales of 156,021 vehicles, a decrease of 6.6 percent from January 2018 on a volume basis. With the same number of selling days year over year, sales were down 6.6 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis.
Toyota division posted January sales of 138,601 units, down 7.1 percent on a volume and DSR basis.
Lexus posted January sales of 17,420 vehicles, down 2.8 percent on a volume and a DSR basis.
January 2019 Highlights
- Corolla Hatchback sales up 6.2 percent; best-ever January
- 4Runner sales increased 6.9 percent; a best-ever January
- C-HR sales increased 4.0 percent; a best-ever January
- Tacoma up 0.8 percent; a best-ever January
- LS sales up 337.9 percent
- ES sales increased by 19.1 percent in January
- ESh increased by 82.6 percent
- RC sales up 62.7 percent
- RXh sales up 54.4 percent
- Lexus Hybrid sales up 84.6 percent
*Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume
About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE: TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 38 million cars and trucks in North America, where we operate 14 manufacturing plants (10 in the U.S.) and directly employ more than 47,000 people (more than 37,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold 2.8 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2018 – and about 87 percent of all Toyota vehicles sold over the past 16 years are still on the road today.
Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com
TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
|
January 2019
|
-- CURRENT MONTH --
|
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
|
2019
|
2018
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
2019
|
2018
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
TOTAL TOYOTA
|
156,021
|
167,056
|
-6.6
|
-6.6
|
156,021
|
167,056
|
-6.6
|
-6.6
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV
|
138,601
|
149,142
|
-7.1
|
-7.1
|
138,601
|
149,142
|
-7.1
|
-7.1
|
TOTAL LEXUS
|
17,420
|
17,914
|
-2.8
|
-2.8
|
17,420
|
17,914
|
-2.8
|
-2.8
|
YARIS SD (INCL YAR IA)
|
1,246
|
2,132
|
-41.6
|
-41.6
|
1,246
|
2,132
|
-41.6
|
-41.6
|
YARIS LIFTBACK
|
77
|
174
|
-55.7
|
-55.7
|
77
|
174
|
-55.7
|
-55.7
|
TOTAL YARIS
|
1,323
|
2,306
|
-42.6
|
-42.6
|
1,323
|
2,306
|
-42.6
|
-42.6
|
iQ
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0.0
|
xD
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0.0
|
xB
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0.0
|
tC
|
0
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
COROLLA HB (INCL COR IM)
|
1,483
|
1,396
|
6.2
|
6.2
|
1,483
|
1,396
|
6.2
|
6.2
|
COROLLA SEDAN
|
23,630
|
20,011
|
18.1
|
18.1
|
23,630
|
20,011
|
18.1
|
18.1
|
TOTAL COROLLA
|
25,113
|
21,407
|
17.3
|
17.3
|
25,113
|
21,407
|
17.3
|
17.3
|
86 (INCL FR-S)
|
256
|
317
|
-19.2
|
-19.2
|
256
|
317
|
-19.2
|
-19.2
|
MIRAI
|
77
|
213
|
-63.8
|
-63.8
|
77
|
213
|
-63.8
|
-63.8
|
AVALON
|
1,858
|
3,481
|
-46.6
|
-46.6
|
1,858
|
3,481
|
-46.6
|
-46.6
|
PRIUS
|
2,987
|
6,943
|
-57.0
|
-57.0
|
2,987
|
6,943
|
-57.0
|
-57.0
|
CAMRY
|
23,802
|
24,638
|
-3.4
|
-3.4
|
23,802
|
24,638
|
-3.4
|
-3.4
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR
|
55,416
|
59,305
|
-6.6
|
-6.6
|
55,416
|
59,305
|
-6.6
|
-6.6
|
CT
|
0
|
3
|
-100
|
-100
|
0
|
3
|
-100.0
|
-100.0
|
IS
|
1,075
|
1,447
|
-25.7
|
-25.7
|
1,075
|
1,447
|
-25.7
|
-25.7
|
RC
|
262
|
161
|
62.7
|
62.7
|
262
|
161
|
62.7
|
62.7
|
ES
|
3,144
|
2,640
|
19.1
|
19.1
|
3,144
|
2,640
|
19.1
|
19.1
|
GS
|
298
|
475
|
-37.3
|
-37.3
|
298
|
475
|
-37.3
|
-37.3
|
LS
|
508
|
116
|
337.9
|
337.9
|
508
|
116
|
337.9
|
337.9
|
LC
|
90
|
176
|
-48.9
|
-48.9
|
90
|
176
|
-48.9
|
-48.9
|
LFA
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
TOTAL LEXUS CAR
|
5,380
|
5,018
|
7.2
|
7.2
|
5,380
|
5,018
|
7.2
|
7.2
|
TOTAL TOYOTA CAR
|
60,796
|
64,323
|
-5.5
|
-5.5
|
60,796
|
64,323
|
-5.5
|
-5.5
|
SIENNA
|
4,979
|
8,548
|
-41.8
|
-41.8
|
4,979
|
8,548
|
-41.8
|
-41.8
|
C-HR
|
4,102
|
3946
|
4.0
|
4.0
|
4,102
|
3946
|
4.0
|
4.0
|
RAV4
|
24,505
|
26,655
|
-8.1
|
-8.1
|
24,505
|
26,655
|
-8.1
|
-8.1
|
FJ CRUISER
|
0
|
1
|
-100
|
-100
|
0
|
1
|
-100
|
-100
|
VENZA
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
HIGHLANDER
|
14,413
|
15,484
|
-6.9
|
-6.9
|
14,413
|
15,484
|
-6.9
|
-6.9
|
4RUNNER
|
10,335
|
9,669
|
6.9
|
6.9
|
10,335
|
9,669
|
6.9
|
6.9
|
SEQUOIA
|
726
|
923
|
-21.3
|
-21.3
|
726
|
923
|
-21.3
|
-21.3
|
LAND CRUISER
|
114
|
255
|
-55.3
|
-55.3
|
114
|
255
|
-55.3
|
-55.3
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV
|
54,195
|
56,933
|
-4.8
|
-4.8
|
54,195
|
56,933
|
-4.8
|
-4.8
|
TACOMA
|
16,852
|
16,712
|
0.8
|
0.8
|
16,852
|
16,712
|
0.8
|
0.8
|
TUNDRA
|
7,159
|
7,644
|
-6.3
|
-6.3
|
7,159
|
7,644
|
-6.3
|
-6.3
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP
|
24,011
|
24,356
|
-1.4
|
-1.4
|
24,011
|
24,356
|
-1.4
|
-1.4
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK
|
83,185
|
89,837
|
-7.4
|
-7.4
|
83,185
|
89,837
|
-7.4
|
-7.4
|
UX
|
791
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
791
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
NX
|
3,982
|
4,205
|
-5.3
|
-5.3
|
3,982
|
4,205
|
-5.3
|
-5.3
|
RX
|
5,508
|
6,738
|
-18.3
|
-18.3
|
5,508
|
6,738
|
-18.3
|
-18.3
|
GX
|
1,508
|
1589
|
-5.1
|
-5.1
|
1,508
|
1,589
|
-5.1
|
-5.1
|
LX
|
251
|
364
|
-31.0
|
-31.0
|
251
|
364
|
-31.0
|
-31.0
|
TOTAL LEXUS TRUCK
|
12,040
|
12,896
|
-6.6
|
-6.6
|
12,040
|
12,896
|
-6.6
|
-6.6
|
TOTAL TOYOTA TRUCK
|
95,225
|
102,733
|
-7.3
|
-7.3
|
95,225
|
102,733
|
-7.3
|
-7.3
|
Selling Days
|
25
|
25
|
25
|
25
|
DSR = Daily Selling Rate
|
*NA Built Vehicles
|
TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
|
January 2019
|
-- CURRENT MONTH --
|
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
|
2019
|
2018
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
2019
|
2018
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
COROLLA
|
23,630
|
20,011
|
18.1
|
18.1
|
23,630
|
20,011
|
18.1
|
18.1
|
CAMRY
|
23,624
|
20,496
|
15.3
|
15.3
|
23,624
|
20,496
|
15.3
|
15.3
|
AVALON
|
1,858
|
3,481
|
-46.6
|
-46.6
|
1,858
|
3,481
|
-46.6
|
-46.6
|
YARIS IA (INCL SCI IA)
|
1,246
|
2,132
|
-41.6
|
-41.6
|
1,246
|
2,132
|
-41.6
|
-41.6
|
RAV4
|
8,047
|
11,907
|
-32.4
|
-32.4
|
8,047
|
11,907
|
-32.4
|
-32.4
|
VENZA
|
0
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
HIGHLANDER
|
14,412
|
15,484
|
-6.9
|
-6.9
|
14,412
|
15,484
|
-6.9
|
-6.9
|
SIENNA
|
4,979
|
8,548
|
-41.8
|
-41.8
|
4,979
|
8,548
|
-41.8
|
-41.8
|
SEQUOIA
|
726
|
923
|
-21.3
|
-21.3
|
726
|
923
|
-21.3
|
-21.3
|
TACOMA
|
16,852
|
16,712
|
0.8
|
0.8
|
16,852
|
16,712
|
0.8
|
0.8
|
TUNDRA
|
7,159
|
7,644
|
-6.3
|
-6.3
|
7,159
|
7,644
|
-6.3
|
-6.3
|
ES
|
2,392
|
2,335
|
2.4
|
2.4
|
2,392
|
2,335
|
2.4
|
2.4
|
RX
|
4,188
|
6,496
|
-35.5
|
-35.5
|
4,188
|
6,496
|
-35.5
|
-35.5
|
TOTAL
|
109,113
|
116,169
|
-6.1
|
-6.1
|
109,113
|
116,169
|
-6.1
|
-6.1
|
N.A VEHICLES % OF TOTAL
|
69.9%
|
69.5%
|
69.9%
|
69.5%
|
TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT CAR
|
5,058
|
13,185
|
-61.6
|
-61.6
|
5,058
|
13,185
|
-61.6
|
-61.6
|
LEXUS IMPORT CAR
|
2,988
|
2,683
|
11.4
|
11.4
|
2,988
|
2,683
|
11.4
|
11.4
|
TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT CARS
|
50,358
|
46,120
|
9.2
|
9.2
|
50,358
|
46,120
|
9.2
|
9.2
|
LEXUS NA BUILT CARS
|
2,392
|
2,335
|
2.4
|
2.4
|
2,392
|
2,335
|
2.4
|
2.4
|
TOTAL TOYOTA CARS
|
60,796
|
64,323
|
-5.5
|
-5.5
|
60,796
|
64,323
|
-5.5
|
-5.5
|
TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT TRUCK
|
31,010
|
28,619
|
8.4
|
8.4
|
31,010
|
28,619
|
8.4
|
8.4
|
LEXUS IMPORT TRUCK
|
7,852
|
6,400
|
22.7
|
22.7
|
7,852
|
6,400
|
22.7
|
22.7
|
TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT TRUCK
|
52,175
|
61,218
|
-14.8
|
-14.8
|
52,175
|
61,218
|
-14.8
|
-14.8
|
LEXUS NA BUILT TRUCK
|
4,188
|
6,496
|
-35.5
|
-35.5
|
4,188
|
6,496
|
-35.5
|
-35.5
|
TOTAL TOYOTA TRUCK
|
95,225
|
102,733
|
-7.3
|
-7.3
|
95,225
|
102,733
|
-7.3
|
-7.3
|
Selling Days
|
25
|
25
|
25
|
25
|
TOYOTA U.S. HYBRID SALES SUMMARY
|
January 2019
|
-- Current Month --
|
-- Calendar Year To Date --
|
2019
|
2018
|
DSR %
|
2019
|
2018
|
DSR %
|
Toyota Prius Sedan
|
1,540
|
4,011
|
-61.6%
|
1,540
|
4,011
|
-61.6%
|
Toyota Prius V(only)
|
1
|
625
|
-99.8%
|
1
|
625
|
-99.8%
|
Toyota Prius C(only)
|
323
|
811
|
-60.2%
|
323
|
811
|
-60.2%
|
Toyota Prius PRIME(only)
|
1,123
|
1,496
|
-24.9%
|
1,123
|
1,496
|
-24.9%
|
Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
|
1,282
|
3,502
|
-63.4%
|
1,282
|
3,502
|
-63.4%
|
Lexus NX Hybrid
|
686
|
458
|
49.8%
|
686
|
458
|
49.8%
|
Lexus RX Hybrid
|
686
|
458
|
49.8%
|
686
|
458
|
49.8%
SOURCE Toyota Motor North America
