Toyota Motor North America Reports January 2019 Sales

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported January 2019 sales of 156,021 vehicles, a decrease of 6.6 percent from January 2018 on a volume basis. With the same number of selling days year over year, sales were down 6.6 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis.

Toyota division posted January sales of 138,601 units, down 7.1 percent on a volume and DSR basis.

Lexus posted January sales of 17,420 vehicles, down 2.8 percent on a volume and a DSR basis.

January 2019 Highlights

Corolla Hatchback sales up 6.2 percent; best-ever January

4Runner sales increased 6.9 percent; a best-ever January

C-HR sales increased 4.0 percent; a best-ever January

Tacoma up 0.8 percent; a best-ever January

LS sales up 337.9 percent

ES sales increased by 19.1 percent in January

ESh increased by 82.6 percent

RC sales up 62.7 percent

RXh sales up 54.4 percent

Lexus Hybrid sales up 84.6 percent

*Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE: TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 38 million cars and trucks in North America, where we operate 14 manufacturing plants (10 in the U.S.) and directly employ more than 47,000 people (more than 37,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold 2.8 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2018 – and about 87 percent of all Toyota vehicles sold over the past 16 years are still on the road today.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com

TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY January 2019

2019 2018 DSR % VOL % 2019 2018 DSR % VOL % TOTAL TOYOTA 156,021 167,056 -6.6 -6.6 156,021 167,056 -6.6 -6.6 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV 138,601 149,142 -7.1 -7.1 138,601 149,142 -7.1 -7.1 TOTAL LEXUS 17,420 17,914 -2.8 -2.8 17,420 17,914 -2.8 -2.8 YARIS SD (INCL YAR IA) 1,246 2,132 -41.6 -41.6 1,246 2,132 -41.6 -41.6 YARIS LIFTBACK 77 174 -55.7 -55.7 77 174 -55.7 -55.7 TOTAL YARIS 1,323 2,306 -42.6 -42.6 1,323 2,306 -42.6 -42.6 iQ 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 xD 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 xB 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 tC 0 0 0.0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0.0 COROLLA HB (INCL COR IM) 1,483 1,396 6.2 6.2 1,483 1,396 6.2 6.2 COROLLA SEDAN 23,630 20,011 18.1 18.1 23,630 20,011 18.1 18.1 TOTAL COROLLA 25,113 21,407 17.3 17.3 25,113 21,407 17.3 17.3 86 (INCL FR-S) 256 317 -19.2 -19.2 256 317 -19.2 -19.2 MIRAI 77 213 -63.8 -63.8 77 213 -63.8 -63.8 AVALON 1,858 3,481 -46.6 -46.6 1,858 3,481 -46.6 -46.6 PRIUS 2,987 6,943 -57.0 -57.0 2,987 6,943 -57.0 -57.0 CAMRY 23,802 24,638 -3.4 -3.4 23,802 24,638 -3.4 -3.4 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR 55,416 59,305 -6.6 -6.6 55,416 59,305 -6.6 -6.6 CT 0 3 -100 -100 0 3 -100.0 -100.0 IS 1,075 1,447 -25.7 -25.7 1,075 1,447 -25.7 -25.7 RC 262 161 62.7 62.7 262 161 62.7 62.7 ES 3,144 2,640 19.1 19.1 3,144 2,640 19.1 19.1 GS 298 475 -37.3 -37.3 298 475 -37.3 -37.3 LS 508 116 337.9 337.9 508 116 337.9 337.9 LC 90 176 -48.9 -48.9 90 176 -48.9 -48.9 LFA 3 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 TOTAL LEXUS CAR 5,380 5,018 7.2 7.2 5,380 5,018 7.2 7.2 TOTAL TOYOTA CAR 60,796 64,323 -5.5 -5.5 60,796 64,323 -5.5 -5.5 SIENNA 4,979 8,548 -41.8 -41.8 4,979 8,548 -41.8 -41.8 C-HR 4,102 3946 4.0 4.0 4,102 3946 4.0 4.0 RAV4 24,505 26,655 -8.1 -8.1 24,505 26,655 -8.1 -8.1 FJ CRUISER 0 1 -100 -100 0 1 -100 -100 VENZA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 HIGHLANDER 14,413 15,484 -6.9 -6.9 14,413 15,484 -6.9 -6.9 4RUNNER 10,335 9,669 6.9 6.9 10,335 9,669 6.9 6.9 SEQUOIA 726 923 -21.3 -21.3 726 923 -21.3 -21.3 LAND CRUISER 114 255 -55.3 -55.3 114 255 -55.3 -55.3 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV 54,195 56,933 -4.8 -4.8 54,195 56,933 -4.8 -4.8 TACOMA 16,852 16,712 0.8 0.8 16,852 16,712 0.8 0.8 TUNDRA 7,159 7,644 -6.3 -6.3 7,159 7,644 -6.3 -6.3 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP 24,011 24,356 -1.4 -1.4 24,011 24,356 -1.4 -1.4 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK 83,185 89,837 -7.4 -7.4 83,185 89,837 -7.4 -7.4 UX 791 0 0.0 0.0 791 0 0.0 0.0 NX 3,982 4,205 -5.3 -5.3 3,982 4,205 -5.3 -5.3 RX 5,508 6,738 -18.3 -18.3 5,508 6,738 -18.3 -18.3 GX 1,508 1589 -5.1 -5.1 1,508 1,589 -5.1 -5.1 LX 251 364 -31.0 -31.0 251 364 -31.0 -31.0 TOTAL LEXUS TRUCK 12,040 12,896 -6.6 -6.6 12,040 12,896 -6.6 -6.6 TOTAL TOYOTA TRUCK 95,225 102,733 -7.3 -7.3 95,225 102,733 -7.3 -7.3 Selling Days 25 25



*NA Built Vehicles TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY January 2019

2019 2018 DSR % VOL % 2019 2018 DSR % VOL % COROLLA 23,630 20,011 18.1 18.1 23,630 20,011 18.1 18.1 CAMRY 23,624 20,496 15.3 15.3 23,624 20,496 15.3 15.3 AVALON 1,858 3,481 -46.6 -46.6 1,858 3,481 -46.6 -46.6 YARIS IA (INCL SCI IA) 1,246 2,132 -41.6 -41.6 1,246 2,132 -41.6 -41.6 RAV4 8,047 11,907 -32.4 -32.4 8,047 11,907 -32.4 -32.4 VENZA 0 0 0.0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0.0 HIGHLANDER 14,412 15,484 -6.9 -6.9 14,412 15,484 -6.9 -6.9 SIENNA 4,979 8,548 -41.8 -41.8 4,979 8,548 -41.8 -41.8 SEQUOIA 726 923 -21.3 -21.3 726 923 -21.3 -21.3 TACOMA 16,852 16,712 0.8 0.8 16,852 16,712 0.8 0.8 TUNDRA 7,159 7,644 -6.3 -6.3 7,159 7,644 -6.3 -6.3 ES 2,392 2,335 2.4 2.4 2,392 2,335 2.4 2.4 RX 4,188 6,496 -35.5 -35.5 4,188 6,496 -35.5 -35.5 TOTAL 109,113 116,169 -6.1 -6.1 109,113 116,169 -6.1 -6.1 N.A VEHICLES % OF TOTAL 69.9% 69.5%



TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT CAR 5,058 13,185 -61.6 -61.6 5,058 13,185 -61.6 -61.6 LEXUS IMPORT CAR 2,988 2,683 11.4 11.4 2,988 2,683 11.4 11.4 TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT CARS 50,358 46,120 9.2 9.2 50,358 46,120 9.2 9.2 LEXUS NA BUILT CARS 2,392 2,335 2.4 2.4 2,392 2,335 2.4 2.4 TOTAL TOYOTA CARS 60,796 64,323 -5.5 -5.5 60,796 64,323 -5.5 -5.5 TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT TRUCK 31,010 28,619 8.4 8.4 31,010 28,619 8.4 8.4 LEXUS IMPORT TRUCK 7,852 6,400 22.7 22.7 7,852 6,400 22.7 22.7 TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT TRUCK 52,175 61,218 -14.8 -14.8 52,175 61,218 -14.8 -14.8 LEXUS NA BUILT TRUCK 4,188 6,496 -35.5 -35.5 4,188 6,496 -35.5 -35.5 TOTAL TOYOTA TRUCK 95,225 102,733 -7.3 -7.3 95,225 102,733 -7.3 -7.3 Selling Days 25 25



TOYOTA U.S. HYBRID SALES SUMMARY January 2019

Toyota Prius Sedan 1,540 4,011 -61.6%

Toyota Prius V(only) 1 625 -99.8%

Toyota Prius C(only) 323 811 -60.2%

Toyota Prius PRIME(only) 1,123 1,496 -24.9%

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 1,282 3,502 -63.4%

Lexus NX Hybrid 686 458 49.8%

Lexus RX Hybrid 686 458 49.8%

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America

