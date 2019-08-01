Toyota Motor North America Reports July 2019 Sales
Aug 01, 2019, 09:30 ET
PLANO, Texas, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported July 2019 sales of 209,204 vehicles, an increase of 0.2 percent on a volume basis and down 3.8 percent on daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus July 2018.
Toyota division posted July sales of 184,179 units, up 0.4 percent on a volume basis and down 3.6 percent on a DSR basis.
Lexus division posted July sales of 25,025 vehicles, down 1.5 percent on a volume basis and down 5.4 percent on a DSR basis.
July 2019 Highlights
Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume
About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 38 million cars and trucks in North America, where we have 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama (10 in the U.S.),and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold 2.8 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2018.
Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.
|
TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
|
July 2019
|
-- CURRENT MONTH --
|
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
|
2019
|
2018
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
2019
|
2018
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
TOTAL TMNA
|
209,204
|
208,770
|
-3.8
|
0.2
|
1,361,312
|
1,398,081
|
-2.6
|
-2.6
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV
|
184,179
|
183,367
|
-3.6
|
0.4
|
1,200,552
|
1,237,678
|
-3.0
|
-3.0
|
TOTAL LEXUS
|
25,025
|
25,403
|
-5.4
|
-1.5
|
160,760
|
160,403
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
YARIS
|
1,370
|
2,468
|
-46.7
|
-44.5
|
18,027
|
19,084
|
-5.5
|
-5.5
|
tC
|
0
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0
|
1
|
-100.0
|
-100.0
|
COROLLA
|
30,635
|
26,754
|
9.9
|
14.5
|
183,503
|
188,216
|
-2.5
|
-2.5
|
SUPRA
|
320
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
320
|
0
|
0
|
0.0
|
86 (INCL FR-S)
|
300
|
300
|
-4.0
|
0.0
|
1,961
|
2,588
|
-24.2
|
-24.2
|
MIRAI
|
126
|
137
|
-11.7
|
-8.0
|
1,089
|
880
|
23.8
|
23.8
|
AVALON
|
2,705
|
2,573
|
0.9
|
5.1
|
17,562
|
22,068
|
-20.4
|
-20.4
|
PRIUS
|
6,592
|
7,265
|
-12.9
|
-9.3
|
35,833
|
53,436
|
-32.9
|
-32.9
|
CAMRY
|
27,134
|
26,311
|
-1.0
|
3.1
|
203,142
|
205,106
|
-1.0
|
-1.0
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR
|
69,182
|
65,808
|
0.9
|
5.1
|
461,437
|
491,380
|
-6.1
|
-6.1
|
CT
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
-100.0
|
-100.0
|
IS
|
1,331
|
2,068
|
-38.2
|
-35.6
|
9,693
|
13,364
|
-27.5
|
-27.5
|
RC
|
437
|
259
|
62.0
|
68.7
|
2,546
|
2,008
|
26.8
|
26.8
|
ES
|
4,960
|
4,551
|
4.6
|
9.0
|
28,940
|
24,452
|
18.4
|
18.4
|
GS
|
305
|
470
|
-37.7
|
-35.1
|
2,035
|
4,158
|
-51.1
|
-51.1
|
LS
|
396
|
712
|
-46.6
|
-44.4
|
3,093
|
5,081
|
-39.1
|
-39.1
|
LC
|
96
|
166
|
-44.5
|
-42.2
|
764
|
1,182
|
-35.4
|
-35.4
|
LFA
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
2
|
50
|
50
|
TOTAL LEXUS CAR
|
7,525
|
8,226
|
-12.2
|
-8.5
|
47,074
|
50,251
|
-6.3
|
-6.3
|
TOTAL TMNA CAR
|
76,707
|
74,034
|
-0.5
|
3.6
|
508,511
|
541,631
|
-6.1
|
-6.1
|
SIENNA
|
6,552
|
6,757
|
-6.9
|
-3.0
|
47,635
|
52,760
|
-9.7
|
-9.7
|
C-HR
|
3,591
|
3,688
|
-6.5
|
-2.6
|
29,402
|
29,927
|
-1.8
|
-1.8
|
RAV4
|
39,645
|
41,093
|
-7.4
|
-3.5
|
240,255
|
239,485
|
0.3
|
0.3
|
FJ CRUISER
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
VENZA
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
HIGHLANDER
|
22,328
|
21,159
|
1.3
|
5.5
|
133,511
|
135,413
|
-1.4
|
-1.4
|
4RUNNER
|
10,087
|
12,444
|
-22.2
|
-18.9
|
72,960
|
77,272
|
-5.6
|
-5.6
|
SEQUOIA
|
1,041
|
907
|
10.2
|
14.8
|
5,605
|
6,348
|
-11.7
|
-11.7
|
LAND CRUISER
|
249
|
189
|
26.5
|
31.7
|
1,877
|
1,712
|
9.6
|
9.6
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV
|
76,941
|
79,480
|
-7.1
|
-3.2
|
483,613
|
490,158
|
-1.3
|
-1.3
|
TACOMA
|
20,416
|
21,844
|
-10.3
|
-6.5
|
142,282
|
138,110
|
3.0
|
3.0
|
TUNDRA
|
11,088
|
9,478
|
12.3
|
17.0
|
65,585
|
65,270
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP
|
31,504
|
31,322
|
-3.4
|
0.6
|
207,867
|
203,380
|
2.2
|
2.2
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK
|
114,997
|
117,559
|
-6.1
|
-2.2
|
739,115
|
746,298
|
-1.0
|
-1.0
|
UX
|
1,403
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
9,372
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
NX
|
4,423
|
4,653
|
-8.7
|
-4.9
|
31,299
|
33,325
|
-6.1
|
-6.1
|
RX
|
9,247
|
9,780
|
-9.2
|
-5.4
|
57,308
|
59,831
|
-4.2
|
-4.2
|
GX
|
2,094
|
2,374
|
-15.3
|
-11.8
|
13,065
|
14,044
|
-7.0
|
-7.0
|
LX
|
333
|
370
|
-13.6
|
-10.0
|
2,642
|
2,952
|
-10.5
|
-10.5
|
TOTAL LEXUS TRUCK
|
17,500
|
17,177
|
-2.2
|
1.9
|
113,686
|
110,152
|
3.2
|
3.2
|
TOTAL TMNA TRUCK
|
132,497
|
134,736
|
-5.6
|
-1.7
|
852,801
|
856,450
|
-0.4
|
-0.4
|
Selling Days
|
25
|
24
|
178
|
178
|
DSR = Daily Selling Rate
|
*NA Built Vehicles
|
TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
|
July 2019
|
-- CURRENT MONTH --
|
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
|
2019
|
2018
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
2019
|
2018
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
COROLLA
|
8,740
|
24,589
|
-65.9
|
-64.5
|
101,615
|
174,394
|
-41.7
|
-41.7
|
CAMRY
|
27,113
|
25,159
|
3.5
|
7.8
|
202,590
|
191,869
|
5.6
|
5.6
|
AVALON
|
2,705
|
2,573
|
0.9
|
5.1
|
17,562
|
22,068
|
-20.4
|
-20.4
|
YARIS SD (INCL YARIS IA)
|
1,351
|
2,306
|
-43.8
|
-41.4
|
17,684
|
18,051
|
-2.0
|
-2.0
|
YARIS HB
|
0
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
RAV4
|
25,189
|
16,890
|
43.2
|
49.1
|
116,134
|
103,414
|
12.3
|
12.3
|
VENZA
|
0
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
2
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
HIGHLANDER
|
22,328
|
21,159
|
1.3
|
5.5
|
133,510
|
135,413
|
-1.4
|
-1.4
|
SIENNA
|
6,552
|
6,757
|
-6.9
|
-3.0
|
47,635
|
52,760
|
-9.7
|
-9.7
|
SEQUOIA
|
1,041
|
907
|
10.2
|
14.8
|
5,605
|
6,348
|
-11.7
|
-11.7
|
TACOMA
|
20,416
|
21,844
|
-10.3
|
-6.5
|
142,282
|
138,110
|
3.0
|
3.0
|
TUNDRA
|
11,088
|
9,478
|
12.3
|
17.0
|
65,585
|
65,270
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
ES
|
4,564
|
4,053
|
8.1
|
12.6
|
23,900
|
21,764
|
9.8
|
9.8
|
RX
|
7,934
|
7,303
|
4.3
|
8.6
|
47,814
|
45,623
|
4.8
|
4.8
|
TOTAL
|
139,021
|
143,018
|
-6.7
|
-2.8
|
921,918
|
975,084
|
-5.5
|
-5.5
|
N.A VEHICLES % OF TOTAL
|
66.5%
|
68.5%
|
67.7%
|
69.7%
|
TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT CAR
|
29,273
|
11,181
|
151.3
|
161.8
|
121,986
|
84,998
|
43.5
|
43.5
|
LEXUS IMPORT CAR
|
2,961
|
4,173
|
-31.9
|
-29.0
|
23,174
|
28,487
|
-18.7
|
-18.7
|
TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT CARS
|
39,909
|
54,627
|
-29.9
|
-26.9
|
339,451
|
406,382
|
-16.5
|
-16.5
|
LEXUS NA BUILT CARS
|
4,564
|
4,053
|
8.1
|
12.6
|
23,900
|
21,764
|
9.8
|
9.8
|
TOTAL TMNA CARS
|
76,707
|
74,034
|
-0.5
|
3.6
|
508,511
|
541,631
|
-6.1
|
-6.1
|
TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT TRUCK
|
28,383
|
40,524
|
-32.8
|
-30.0
|
228,362
|
244,983
|
-6.8
|
-6.8
|
LEXUS IMPORT TRUCK
|
9,566
|
9,874
|
-7.0
|
-3.1
|
65,872
|
64,529
|
2.1
|
2.1
|
TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT TRUCK
|
86,614
|
77,035
|
7.9
|
12.4
|
510,753
|
501,315
|
1.9
|
1.9
|
LEXUS NA BUILT TRUCK
|
7,934
|
7,303
|
4.3
|
8.6
|
47,814
|
45,623
|
4.8
|
4.8
|
TOTAL TMNA TRUCK
|
132,497
|
134,736
|
-5.6
|
-1.7
|
852,801
|
856,450
|
-0.4
|
-0.4
|
Selling Days
|
25
|
24
|
178
|
178
|
TOYOTA U.S. HYBRID SALES SUMMARY
|
July 2019
|
-- CURRENT MONTH --
|
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
|
2019
|
2018
|
DSR %
|
VOL%
|
2019
|
2018
|
DSR %
|
VOL%
|
TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID
|
6,592
|
7,265
|
-12.9%
|
-9.3%
|
35,833
|
53,436
|
-32.9%
|
-32.9%
|
TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID
|
1,647
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
7,263
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID
|
2,307
|
2,042
|
8.5%
|
13.0%
|
16,164
|
13,195
|
22.5%
|
22.5%
|
TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID
|
476
|
764
|
-40.2%
|
-37.7%
|
4,242
|
4,829
|
-12.2%
|
-12.2%
|
TOYOTA MIRAI
|
126
|
137
|
-11.7%
|
-8.0%
|
1,089
|
880
|
23.7%
|
23.7%
|
TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID
|
1,619
|
1,120
|
38.8%
|
44.6%
|
9,561
|
9,012
|
6.1%
|
6.1%
|
TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID
|
10,533
|
4,265
|
137.1%
|
147.0%
|
39,852
|
27,478
|
45.0%
|
45.0%
|
LEXUS ES HYBRID
|
835
|
467
|
71.7%
|
78.8%
|
4,817
|
2,457
|
96.1%
|
96.1%
|
LEXUS GS HYBRID
|
1
|
2
|
-52.0%
|
-50.0%
|
7
|
27
|
-74.1%
|
-74.1%
|
LEXUS UX HYBRID
|
685
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
4,587
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
LEXUS NX HYBRID
|
705
|
738
|
-8.3%
|
-4.5%
|
5,063
|
4,641
|
9.1%
|
9.1%
|
LEXUS RX HYBRID
|
1,334
|
1,492
|
-14.2%
|
-10.6%
|
8,539
|
7,291
|
17.1%
|
17.1%
|
LEXUS LS HYBRID
|
16
|
28
|
-45.1%
|
-42.9%
|
108
|
219
|
-50.7%
|
-50.7%
|
LEXUS LC HYBRID
|
2
|
12
|
-84.0%
|
-83.3%
|
20
|
74
|
-73.0%
|
-73.0%
|
LEXUS CT HYBRID
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0
|
4
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
TOTAL TMNA HYBRID
|
26,878
|
18,332
|
40.8%
|
46.6%
|
137,145
|
123,544
|
11.0%
|
11.0%
|
TOTAL TOYOTA HYBRID
|
23,300
|
15,593
|
43.5%
|
49.4%
|
114,004
|
108,831
|
4.8%
|
4.8%
|
TOTAL LEXUS HYBRID
|
3,578
|
2,739
|
25.4%
|
30.6%
|
23,141
|
14,713
|
57.3%
|
57.3%
SOURCE Toyota Motor North America
