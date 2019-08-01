Toyota Motor North America Reports July 2019 Sales

- Highlander sales increased 5.5 percent; marking its best-ever July

- RAV4 Hybrid sales up 147.0 percent; a best-ever July

- Prius Prime sales up 18.0 percent; its best-ever month

- Hybrid sales up 49.4 percent for Toyota and 30.6 percent for Lexus

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported July 2019 sales of 209,204 vehicles, an increase of 0.2 percent on a volume basis and down 3.8 percent on daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus July 2018.

Toyota division posted July sales of 184,179 units, up 0.4 percent on a volume basis and down 3.6 percent on a DSR basis.

Lexus division posted July sales of 25,025 vehicles, down 1.5 percent on a volume basis and down 5.4 percent on a DSR basis.

July 2019 Highlights 

  • Highlander sales increased 5.5 percent; marking its best-ever July
  • RAV4 Hybrid sales up 147.0 percent; a best-ever July
  • Prius Prime sales up 18.0 percent; its best-ever month
  • Corolla sales increased 14.5 percent
  • Camry sales increased 3.1 percent
  • Avalon sales increased 5.1 percent
  • Sequoia sales increased 14.8 percent
  • Land Cruiser sales increased 31.7 percent
  • Tundra sales increased 17.0 percent
  • Total Toyota divison car sales up 5.1 percent
  • Total Toyota division hybrid sales up 49.4 percent
  • ES sales increased 9.0 percent
  • RC sales increased 68.7 percent
  • Total Lexus division trucks up 1.9 percent
  • Total Lexus division hybrid sales up 30.6 percent

Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 38 million cars and trucks in North America, where we have 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama (10 in the U.S.),and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold 2.8 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2018.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

Media Contacts:

Toyota Business Communications

Carley Hummel
469-292-8754
carley.hummel@toyota.com

Karen Nielsen
469-292-2659
karen.nielsen@toyota.com

Lexus Public Relations

Craig Taguchi
469-292-4387
craig.taguchi@lexus.com

Amanda Roark
469-292-2636
amanda.roark@lexus.com

TOYOTA  U.S. SALES SUMMARY

July 2019

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --     










2019

2018

DSR %

VOL %

2019

2018

DSR %

VOL %

TOTAL TMNA

209,204

208,770

-3.8

0.2

1,361,312

1,398,081

-2.6

-2.6

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV

184,179

183,367

-3.6

0.4

1,200,552

1,237,678

-3.0

-3.0

TOTAL LEXUS

25,025

25,403

-5.4

-1.5

160,760

160,403

0.2

0.2

YARIS

1,370

2,468

-46.7

-44.5

18,027

19,084

-5.5

-5.5

tC

0

0

0.0

0.0

0

1

-100.0

-100.0

COROLLA

30,635

26,754

9.9

14.5

183,503

188,216

-2.5

-2.5

SUPRA

320

0

0

0

320

0

0

0.0

86 (INCL FR-S)

300

300

-4.0

0.0

1,961

2,588

-24.2

-24.2

MIRAI

126

137

-11.7

-8.0

1,089

880

23.8

23.8

AVALON

2,705

2,573

0.9

5.1

17,562

22,068

-20.4

-20.4

PRIUS

6,592

7,265

-12.9

-9.3

35,833

53,436

-32.9

-32.9

CAMRY

27,134

26,311

-1.0

3.1

203,142

205,106

-1.0

-1.0

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR

69,182

65,808

0.9

5.1

461,437

491,380

-6.1

-6.1

CT

0

0

0

0

0

4

-100.0

-100.0

IS

1,331

2,068

-38.2

-35.6

9,693

13,364

-27.5

-27.5

RC

437

259

62.0

68.7

2,546

2,008

26.8

26.8

ES

4,960

4,551

4.6

9.0

28,940

24,452

18.4

18.4

GS

305

470

-37.7

-35.1

2,035

4,158

-51.1

-51.1

LS

396

712

-46.6

-44.4

3,093

5,081

-39.1

-39.1

LC

96

166

-44.5

-42.2

764

1,182

-35.4

-35.4

LFA

0

0

0

0

3

2

50

50

TOTAL LEXUS CAR

7,525

8,226

-12.2

-8.5

47,074

50,251

-6.3

-6.3

TOTAL TMNA CAR

76,707

74,034

-0.5

3.6

508,511

541,631

-6.1

-6.1

SIENNA

6,552

6,757

-6.9

-3.0

47,635

52,760

-9.7

-9.7

C-HR

3,591

3,688

-6.5

-2.6

29,402

29,927

-1.8

-1.8

RAV4

39,645

41,093

-7.4

-3.5

240,255

239,485

0.3

0.3

FJ CRUISER

0

0

0

0

1

1

0

0

VENZA

0

0

0

0

2

0

0

0

HIGHLANDER

22,328

21,159

1.3

5.5

133,511

135,413

-1.4

-1.4

4RUNNER

10,087

12,444

-22.2

-18.9

72,960

77,272

-5.6

-5.6

SEQUOIA

1,041

907

10.2

14.8

5,605

6,348

-11.7

-11.7

LAND CRUISER

249

189

26.5

31.7

1,877

1,712

9.6

9.6

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV

76,941

79,480

-7.1

-3.2

483,613

490,158

-1.3

-1.3

TACOMA

20,416

21,844

-10.3

-6.5

142,282

138,110

3.0

3.0

TUNDRA

11,088

9,478

12.3

17.0

65,585

65,270

0.5

0.5

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP

31,504

31,322

-3.4

0.6

207,867

203,380

2.2

2.2

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK

114,997

117,559

-6.1

-2.2

739,115

746,298

-1.0

-1.0

UX

1,403

0

0.0

0.0

9,372

0

0.0

0.0

NX

4,423

4,653

-8.7

-4.9

31,299

33,325

-6.1

-6.1

RX

9,247

9,780

-9.2

-5.4

57,308

59,831

-4.2

-4.2

GX

2,094

2,374

-15.3

-11.8

13,065

14,044

-7.0

-7.0

LX

333

370

-13.6

-10.0

2,642

2,952

-10.5

-10.5

TOTAL LEXUS TRUCK

17,500

17,177

-2.2

1.9

113,686

110,152

3.2

3.2

TOTAL TMNA TRUCK

132,497

134,736

-5.6

-1.7

852,801

856,450

-0.4

-0.4

Selling Days

25

24

178

178

DSR = Daily Selling Rate







*NA Built Vehicles 

TOYOTA  U.S. SALES SUMMARY

July 2019

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --










2019

2018

DSR %

VOL %

2019

2018

DSR %

VOL %

COROLLA

8,740

24,589

-65.9

-64.5

101,615

174,394

-41.7

-41.7

CAMRY

27,113

25,159

3.5

7.8

202,590

191,869

5.6

5.6

AVALON

2,705

2,573

0.9

5.1

17,562

22,068

-20.4

-20.4

YARIS SD (INCL YARIS IA)

1,351

2,306

-43.8

-41.4

17,684

18,051

-2.0

-2.0

YARIS HB

0

0

0.0

0.0

0

0

0.0

0.0

RAV4

25,189

16,890

43.2

49.1

116,134

103,414

12.3

12.3

VENZA

0

0

0.0

0.0

2

0

0.0

0.0

HIGHLANDER

22,328

21,159

1.3

5.5

133,510

135,413

-1.4

-1.4

SIENNA

6,552

6,757

-6.9

-3.0

47,635

52,760

-9.7

-9.7

SEQUOIA

1,041

907

10.2

14.8

5,605

6,348

-11.7

-11.7

TACOMA

20,416

21,844

-10.3

-6.5

142,282

138,110

3.0

3.0

TUNDRA

11,088

9,478

12.3

17.0

65,585

65,270

0.5

0.5

ES

4,564

4,053

8.1

12.6

23,900

21,764

9.8

9.8

RX

7,934

7,303

4.3

8.6

47,814

45,623

4.8

4.8

TOTAL

139,021

143,018

-6.7

-2.8

921,918

975,084

-5.5

-5.5

N.A VEHICLES % OF TOTAL

66.5%

68.5%

67.7%

69.7%

TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT CAR

29,273

11,181

151.3

161.8

121,986

84,998

43.5

43.5

LEXUS IMPORT CAR

2,961

4,173

-31.9

-29.0

23,174

28,487

-18.7

-18.7

TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT CARS

39,909

54,627

-29.9

-26.9

339,451

406,382

-16.5

-16.5

LEXUS NA BUILT CARS

4,564

4,053

8.1

12.6

23,900

21,764

9.8

9.8

TOTAL TMNA CARS

76,707

74,034

-0.5

3.6

508,511

541,631

-6.1

-6.1

TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT TRUCK

28,383

40,524

-32.8

-30.0

228,362

244,983

-6.8

-6.8

LEXUS IMPORT TRUCK

9,566

9,874

-7.0

-3.1

65,872

64,529

2.1

2.1

TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT TRUCK

86,614

77,035

7.9

12.4

510,753

501,315

1.9

1.9

LEXUS NA BUILT TRUCK

7,934

7,303

4.3

8.6

47,814

45,623

4.8

4.8

TOTAL TMNA TRUCK

132,497

134,736

-5.6

-1.7

852,801

856,450

-0.4

-0.4

Selling Days

25

24

178

178


TOYOTA  U.S. HYBRID SALES SUMMARY

July 2019

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --  

2019

2018

DSR %

VOL%

2019

2018

DSR %

VOL%

TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID

6,592

7,265

-12.9%

-9.3%

35,833

53,436

-32.9%

-32.9%

TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID

1,647

0

0.0%

0.0%

7,263

0

0.0%

0.0%

TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID

2,307

2,042

8.5%

13.0%

16,164

13,195

22.5%

22.5%

TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID

476

764

-40.2%

-37.7%

4,242

4,829

-12.2%

-12.2%

TOYOTA MIRAI

126

137

-11.7%

-8.0%

1,089

880

23.7%

23.7%

TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID

1,619

1,120

38.8%

44.6%

9,561

9,012

6.1%

6.1%

TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID

10,533

4,265

137.1%

147.0%

39,852

27,478

45.0%

45.0%

LEXUS ES HYBRID

835

467

71.7%

78.8%

4,817

2,457

96.1%

96.1%

LEXUS GS HYBRID

1

2

-52.0%

-50.0%

7

27

-74.1%

-74.1%

LEXUS UX HYBRID

685

0

0.0%

0.0%

4,587

0

0.0%

0.0%

LEXUS NX HYBRID

705

738

-8.3%

-4.5%

5,063

4,641

9.1%

9.1%

LEXUS RX HYBRID

1,334

1,492

-14.2%

-10.6%

8,539

7,291

17.1%

17.1%

LEXUS LS HYBRID

16

28

-45.1%

-42.9%

108

219

-50.7%

-50.7%

LEXUS LC HYBRID

2

12

-84.0%

-83.3%

20

74

-73.0%

-73.0%

LEXUS CT HYBRID

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

0

4

-100.0%

-100.0%

TOTAL TMNA HYBRID

26,878

18,332

40.8%

46.6%

137,145

123,544

11.0%

11.0%









TOTAL TOYOTA HYBRID

23,300

15,593

43.5%

49.4%

114,004

108,831

4.8%

4.8%

TOTAL LEXUS HYBRID

3,578

2,739

25.4%

30.6%

23,141

14,713

57.3%

57.3%

