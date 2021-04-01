Toyota Motor North America Reports March 2021 U.S. Sales
Continued leadership of alternative powered vehicles (APVs), including hybrids, electrified and fuel cell
-- March total APV sales up nearly three-fold, represent nearly 24 percent of total sales volume
-- All-time best-ever quarter sales for APVs
-- Best-ever March sales for Toyota Motor North America, Toyota and Lexus Divisions
-- Starting in April, TMNA will introduce 25 new, refreshed or special edition vehicles over a 16-month period; two will be battery electric vehicles, one will be a plug-in electric vehicle and nearly half will be sedans
-- With the addition of the Lexus LS Hybrid on sale later this spring, TMNA offers 17 hybrids, electrified and fuel cell vehicles in its lineup
Apr 01, 2021, 11:38 ET
PLANO, Texas, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported March 2021 U.S. sales of 253,783 vehicles, an increase of 87 percent on a volume basis and up 79.8 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis compared to March 2020.
For the first quarter, TMNA reported U.S. sales of 603,066 vehicles, a 21.6 percent increase on a volume basis and 24.9 percent increase on a DSR basis.
Toyota division posted March sales of 220,597 vehicles, up 83.6 percent on a volume basis and up 76.5 percent on a DSR basis. For the quarter, Toyota reported sales of 528,813 vehicles, up 20.3 percent on a volume basis and up 23.6 percent on a DSR basis.
Lexus division posted March sales of 33,186 vehicles, up 112.9 percent on a volume basis and up 104.7 percent on a DSR basis. For the quarter, Lexus reported sales of 74,253 vehicles, up 31.8 percent on a volume basis and up 35.3 percent on a DSR basis.
March and First Quarter 2021 highlights (volume basis)
TMNA:
- Number one manufacturer of APV sales – hybrids, electrified, fuel cell for the month and quarter
- APV sales mix represented nearly 24 percent of TMNA's total March volume; APV sales mix represented nearly 23 percent of total quarterly volume
- March APV sales totaled 60,133 vehicles, an increase of 290.7 percent
- First quarter APV sales totaled 138,326 vehicles, an increase of 152 percent
- Starting in April, TMNA will introduce 25 new, refreshed or special edition vehicles over a 16-month period; two will be battery electric vehicles, one will be a plug-in electric vehicle and nearly half will be sedans
- With the addition of the Lexus LS Hybrid on sale later this spring, TMNA offers 17 hybrids, electrified and fuel cell vehicles in its lineup
- Total passenger car sales up 60.1 percent for the month; up 6.4 percent for the quarter
- Total truck/SUV sales up 103.4 percent for the month; up 30.4 percent for the quarter
- SmartPath and Monogram online sales tools continue to gain momentum and satisfy customers
Toyota Division:
- Division's APV sales more than tripled in March, up 322.8 percent; up 152 percent for the quarter
- APV sales led by RAV4, Sienna, Highlander and Venza
- Prius sales up 140.7 percent in March; up 22.4 percent for the quarter
- Mirai best-ever month and quarter
- Tacoma sales up 69.6 percent in March; up 23.9 percent for the quarter
- Best-ever March sales: total APVs, total light trucks, Corolla Hybrid, Mirai, Prius Prime, 4Runner, Tacoma, RAV4, RAV4 Hybrid, Venza, Highlander, Highlander Hybrid
Lexus Division:
- Division's second best-ever first quarter sales
- Best-ever March sales for Lexus Division
- Division's hybrid sales up 125.9 percent in March; up 43.1 percent for the quarter
- Hybrid sales led by RX, UX and NX
- IS sales up 175.4 percent in March; up 122.3 percent for the quarter
- Passenger car sales up 89.1 percent in March; up 31.0 percent for the quarter
- LUV sales up 122.1 in March; up 31.2 percent for the quarter
- Best-ever March sales: total vehicles, total hybrids, total LUVs, total LC, total NX and NX Hybrid, total RX, RXg, RX L and RX Hybrid L and GX
About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.
Toyota has created a tremendous value chain and directly employs more than 36,000 in the U.S. The company has contributed world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 30 million cars and trucks at our 9 manufacturing plants, 10 including our joint venture in Alabama that begins production in 2021.
To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.
Contact:
Victor Vanov
[email protected]
469.292.1318
|
TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
|
March 2021
|
-- CURRENT MONTH --
|
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
|
2021
|
2020
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
2021
|
2020
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
TOTAL TMNA
|
253,783
|
135,730
|
79.8
|
87.0
|
603,066
|
495,747
|
24.9
|
21.6
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV.
|
220,597
|
120,145
|
76.5
|
83.6
|
528,813
|
439,402
|
23.6
|
20.3
|
TOTAL LEXUS DIV.
|
33,186
|
15,585
|
104.7
|
112.9
|
74,253
|
56,345
|
35.3
|
31.8
|
YARIS
|
45
|
591
|
-92.7
|
-92.4
|
131
|
2,416
|
-94.4
|
-94.6
|
COROLLA
|
30,908
|
19,147
|
55.2
|
61.4
|
72,520
|
69,214
|
7.6
|
4.8
|
SUPRA
|
828
|
273
|
191.6
|
203.3
|
1,725
|
1,013
|
74.9
|
70.3
|
86 (INCL FR-S)
|
333
|
202
|
58.5
|
64.9
|
764
|
704
|
11.5
|
8.5
|
MIRAI
|
715
|
31
|
2118.0
|
2207.0
|
869
|
147
|
507.1
|
491.2
|
AVALON
|
2,125
|
1,020
|
100.3
|
108.3
|
5,136
|
4,080
|
29.3
|
25.9
|
PRIUS
|
6,889
|
2,862
|
131.4
|
140.7
|
14,050
|
11,483
|
25.7
|
22.4
|
CAMRY
|
32,541
|
23,119
|
35.3
|
40.8
|
78,151
|
77,188
|
4.0
|
1.2
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR
|
74,384
|
47,245
|
51.4
|
57.4
|
173,346
|
166,245
|
7.1
|
4.3
|
IS
|
2,514
|
913
|
164.8
|
175.4
|
6,028
|
2,712
|
128.3
|
122.3
|
RC
|
357
|
169
|
103.1
|
111.2
|
777
|
757
|
5.4
|
2.6
|
ES
|
4,664
|
2,854
|
57.1
|
63.4
|
10,192
|
9,247
|
13.2
|
10.2
|
GS
|
7
|
173
|
-96.1
|
-96.0
|
52
|
624
|
-91.4
|
-91.7
|
LS
|
403
|
162
|
139.2
|
148.8
|
1,137
|
801
|
45.8
|
41.9
|
LC
|
238
|
56
|
308.7
|
325.0
|
654
|
240
|
179.9
|
172.5
|
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR
|
8,183
|
4,327
|
81.8
|
89.1
|
18,840
|
14,383
|
34.5
|
31.0
|
TOTAL TMNA CAR
|
82,567
|
51,572
|
53.9
|
60.1
|
192,186
|
180,628
|
9.3
|
6.4
|
C-HR
|
4,513
|
2,972
|
46.0
|
51.9
|
10,401
|
10,372
|
3.0
|
0.3
|
RAV4
|
47,078
|
24,875
|
82.0
|
89.3
|
114,255
|
97,631
|
20.2
|
17.0
|
VENZA
|
6,512
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
13,623
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
HIGHLANDER
|
27,993
|
10,707
|
151.4
|
161.4
|
63,831
|
47,890
|
36.9
|
33.3
|
4RUNNER
|
12,955
|
7,818
|
59.3
|
65.7
|
37,263
|
28,072
|
36.3
|
32.7
|
SEQUOIA
|
752
|
332
|
117.8
|
126.5
|
2,037
|
1,408
|
48.6
|
44.7
|
LAND CRUISER
|
640
|
173
|
255.7
|
269.9
|
1,896
|
614
|
217.1
|
208.8
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV
|
100,443
|
46,877
|
106.0
|
114.3
|
243,306
|
185,987
|
34.4
|
30.8
|
SIENNA
|
11,796
|
3,164
|
258.5
|
272.8
|
26,578
|
11,876
|
129.8
|
123.8
|
TACOMA
|
26,993
|
15,915
|
63.1
|
69.6
|
66,449
|
53,636
|
27.2
|
23.9
|
TUNDRA
|
6,981
|
6,944
|
-3.3
|
0.5
|
19,134
|
21,658
|
-9.3
|
-11.7
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP
|
33,974
|
22,859
|
42.9
|
48.6
|
85,583
|
75,294
|
16.7
|
13.7
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK
|
146,213
|
72,900
|
92.9
|
100.6
|
355,467
|
273,157
|
33.6
|
30.1
|
UX
|
1,826
|
984
|
78.4
|
85.6
|
3,993
|
3,838
|
6.9
|
4.0
|
NX
|
6,466
|
3,175
|
95.8
|
103.7
|
14,462
|
11,309
|
31.3
|
27.9
|
RX
|
12,950
|
5,534
|
125.0
|
134.0
|
27,941
|
20,847
|
37.7
|
34.0
|
GX
|
3,337
|
1,350
|
137.7
|
147.2
|
7,677
|
5,122
|
53.9
|
49.9
|
LX
|
424
|
215
|
89.6
|
97.2
|
1,340
|
846
|
62.7
|
58.4
|
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK
|
25,003
|
11,258
|
113.5
|
122.1
|
55,413
|
41,962
|
35.6
|
32.1
|
TOTAL TMNA TRUCK
|
171,216
|
84,158
|
95.6
|
103.4
|
410,880
|
315,119
|
33.9
|
30.4
|
Selling Days
|
26
|
25
|
74
|
76
|
DSR = Daily Selling Rate
|
TOYOTA U.S. ALTERNATIVE POWERED SALES SUMMARY
|
March 2021
|
-- CURRENT MONTH --
|
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
|
2021
|
2020
|
DSR %
|
VOL%
|
2021
|
2020
|
DSR %
|
VOL%
|
TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID
|
3,279
|
1,942
|
62.4
|
68.8
|
7,051
|
7,270
|
-0.4
|
-3.0
|
TOYOTA PRIUS PRIME
|
3,610
|
920
|
277.3
|
292.4
|
6,999
|
4,213
|
70.6
|
66.1
|
TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID
|
3,275
|
951
|
231.1
|
244.4
|
7,301
|
3,529
|
112.5
|
106.9
|
TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID
|
4,171
|
1,506
|
166.3
|
177.0
|
10,264
|
5,874
|
79.5
|
74.7
|
TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID
|
909
|
348
|
151.2
|
161.2
|
2,088
|
1,256
|
70.7
|
66.2
|
TOYOTA MIRAI
|
715
|
31
|
2118.0
|
2207.0
|
869
|
147
|
507.1
|
491.2
|
TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID
|
11,634
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
26,044
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID
|
7,557
|
1,344
|
440.7
|
462.3
|
18,816
|
3,698
|
422.6
|
408.8
|
TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID
|
11,692
|
5,840
|
92.5
|
100.2
|
29,471
|
23,736
|
27.5
|
24.2
|
TOYOTA RAV4 PRIME
|
1,114
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2,792
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID
|
6,512
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
13,623
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
LEXUS ES HYBRID
|
1,090
|
514
|
103.9
|
112.1
|
2,500
|
1,823
|
40.8
|
37.1
|
LEXUS GS HYBRID
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
LEXUS UX HYBRID
|
1,323
|
620
|
105.2
|
113.4
|
2,898
|
2,101
|
41.7
|
37.9
|
LEXUS NX HYBRID
|
1,205
|
494
|
134.5
|
143.9
|
2,872
|
1,746
|
68.9
|
64.5
|
LEXUS RX HYBRID
|
2,046
|
873
|
125.4
|
134.4
|
4,730
|
3,381
|
43.7
|
39.9
|
LEXUS LS HYBRID
|
1
|
5
|
-80.8
|
-80.0
|
4
|
36
|
-88.6
|
-88.9
|
LEXUS LC HYBRID
|
0
|
2
|
-100
|
-100
|
3
|
4
|
-23.0
|
-25.0
|
TOTAL TMNA HYBRID
|
60,133
|
15,390
|
275.7
|
290.7
|
138,326
|
58,814
|
141.5
|
135.2
|
TOTAL TOYOTA HYBRID
|
54,468
|
12,882
|
306.6
|
322.8
|
125,318
|
49,723
|
158.8
|
152.0
|
TOTAL LEXUS HYBRID
|
5,665
|
2,508
|
117.2
|
125.9
|
13,008
|
9,091
|
47.0
|
43.1
|
Selling Days
|
26
|
25
|
74
|
76
