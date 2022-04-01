Toyota Motor North America Reports March, First Quarter 2022 US Sales

Apr 01, 2022, 10:30 ET
- Sales of electrified vehicles represent nearly 26 percent of total sales for the first quarter
- Number one seller of electrified vehicles for the 89th consecutive quarter
- 18 electrified Toyota and Lexus vehicle options, with three more available by summer 2022
PLANO, Texas, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported March 2022 U.S. sales of 194,178 vehicles, down 23.5 percent on a volume basis and down 26.3 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus March 2021.
For the first quarter, TMNA reported sales of 514,592 vehicles, down 14.7 percent on a volume basis and down 15.8 percent on a DSR basis versus March 2021. Sales of electrified vehicles for the first quarter totaled 132,938, representing nearly 25.8 percent of TMNA's total volume, up from 22.9 percent during the same period last year.
Toyota division posted March sales of 170,664 vehicles, down 22.6 percent on a volume basis and down 25.5 percent on a DSR basis. For the quarter, Toyota division reported sales of 450,227 vehicles, down 14.9 percent on a volume basis and down 16.0 percent on a DSR basis.
Lexus division posted March sales of 23,514 vehicles, down 29.1 percent on a volume basis and down 31.8 percent on a DSR basis. For the quarter, Lexus reported sales of 64,365 vehicles, down 13.3 percent on a volume basis and down 14.5 percent on a DSR basis.
"We thank our loyal customers for their continued trust in the Toyota and Lexus brands and their patience as we work around the clock to ensure their needs are satisfied," said Jack Hollis, senior vice president, automotive operations, TMNA. "As we work through the ever-changing market dynamics, our customers can depend on our diverse lineup of sedans, trucks, utilities and electrified vehicles for their lifestyle."
March and First Quarter 2022 Highlights
TMNA:
- March sales of electrified vehicles represent 25.4 percent of total sales volume
- First quarter sales of electrified vehicles represent 25.8 percent of total sales volume
- Number one seller of electrified vehicles for the 89th consecutive quarter
- 18 electrified Toyota and Lexus vehicle options
Toyota Division:
- GR86 sales up 200.6 percent in March on a volume basis; up 326.3 percent for the quarter on a volume basis
- RAV4 Hybrid sales up 34.9 percent in March on a volume basis; up 32.2 percent for the quarter on a volume basis
- RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid (PHEV) sales up 42.3 percent in March on a volume basis; up 87.4 percent for the quarter on a volume basis
- Best-ever March sales:
- GR86
- Corolla Cross
- RAV4 Hybrid
- RAV4 Prime
- Best-ever first quarter sales:
- GR86
- Corolla Hybrid
- Corolla Cross
- Highlander
- Total Highlander (gas + hybrid)
- RAV4 Hybrid
- RAV4 Prime
Lexus Division:
- March sales of electrified vehicles totaled 5,683, up less than one percent on a volume basis
- First quarter sales of electrified vehicles totaled 13,116, up nearly one percent on a volume basis
- ES Hybrid sales up 5.4 percent in March on a volume basis; up 23.0 percent for the quarter on a volume basis
- NX Hybrid sales up 38.2 percent in March on a volume basis
- Best-ever March sales:
- Total electrified vehicles
- IS 500
- NX Hybrid
- NX PHEV
- Best-ever first quarter:
- Total electrified vehicles
- IS 500
- LCh
- NX PHEV
- RXL
- RXhL
Note:
HEV = Hybrid Electric Vehicle
PHEV = Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle
About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.
Toyota directly employs more than 39,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 32 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, a quarter of the company's 2021 U.S. sales were electrified.
To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to virtually visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.
TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
|
March 2022
|
-- CURRENT MONTH --
|
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
|
2022
|
2021
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
2022
|
2021
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
TOTAL TMNA
|
194,178
|
253,783
|
-26.3
|
-23.5
|
514,592
|
603,066
|
-15.8
|
-14.7
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV.
|
170,664
|
220,597
|
-25.5
|
-22.6
|
450,227
|
528,813
|
-16.0
|
-14.9
|
TOTAL LEXUS DIV.
|
23,514
|
33,186
|
-31.8
|
-29.1
|
64,365
|
74,253
|
-14.5
|
-13.3
|
COROLLA
|
16,911
|
30,908
|
-47.3
|
-45.3
|
47,501
|
72,520
|
-35.4
|
-34.5
|
SUPRA
|
439
|
828
|
-48.9
|
-47.0
|
1,107
|
1,725
|
-36.7
|
-35.8
|
GR86 (INCL FR-S)
|
1,001
|
333
|
189.5
|
200.6
|
3,257
|
764
|
320.6
|
326.3
|
MIRAI
|
406
|
715
|
-45.3
|
-43.2
|
715
|
869
|
-18.8
|
-17.7
|
AVALON
|
726
|
2,125
|
-67.1
|
-65.8
|
2,155
|
5,136
|
-58.6
|
-58.0
|
PRIUS
|
3,631
|
6,889
|
-49.2
|
-47.3
|
10,278
|
14,050
|
-27.8
|
-26.8
|
CAMRY
|
26,228
|
32,541
|
-22.4
|
-19.4
|
61,505
|
78,151
|
-22.3
|
-21.3
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR
|
49,342
|
74,384
|
-36.1
|
-33.7
|
126,518
|
173,346
|
-28.0
|
-27.0
|
IS
|
1,570
|
2,514
|
-39.9
|
-37.5
|
4,462
|
6,028
|
-27.0
|
-26.0
|
RC
|
165
|
357
|
-55.5
|
-53.8
|
461
|
777
|
-41.5
|
-40.7
|
ES
|
3,823
|
4,664
|
-21.1
|
-18.0
|
10,051
|
10,192
|
-2.7
|
-1.4
|
LS
|
186
|
403
|
-55.6
|
-53.8
|
589
|
1,137
|
-48.9
|
-48.2
|
LC
|
153
|
238
|
-38.1
|
-35.7
|
442
|
654
|
-33.3
|
-32.4
|
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR
|
5,897
|
8,183
|
-30.6
|
-27.9
|
16,005
|
18,840
|
-16.2
|
-15.0
|
TOTAL TMNA CAR
|
55,239
|
82,567
|
-35.6
|
-33.1
|
142,523
|
192,186
|
-26.8
|
-25.8
|
C-HR
|
1,808
|
4,513
|
-61.4
|
-59.9
|
4,255
|
10,401
|
-59.6
|
-59.1
|
RAV4
|
37,328
|
47,078
|
-23.6
|
-20.7
|
101,192
|
114,255
|
-12.6
|
-11.4
|
COROLLA CROSS
|
3,811
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
10,157
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
VENZA
|
2,636
|
6,512
|
-61.0
|
-59.5
|
10,836
|
13,623
|
-21.5
|
-20.5
|
HIGHLANDER
|
25,916
|
27,993
|
-10.8
|
-7.4
|
66,026
|
63,831
|
2.1
|
3.4
|
4RUNNER
|
10,245
|
12,955
|
-23.8
|
-20.9
|
34,907
|
37,263
|
-7.6
|
-6.3
|
SEQUOIA
|
55
|
752
|
-93.0
|
-92.7
|
422
|
2,037
|
-79.6
|
-79.3
|
LAND CRUISER
|
11
|
640
|
-98.3
|
-98.3
|
28
|
1,896
|
-98.5
|
-98.5
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV
|
81,810
|
100,443
|
-21.6
|
-18.6
|
227,823
|
243,306
|
-7.6
|
-6.4
|
SIENNA
|
6,840
|
11,796
|
-44.2
|
-42.0
|
20,061
|
26,578
|
-25.5
|
-24.5
|
TACOMA
|
21,712
|
26,993
|
-22.5
|
-19.6
|
53,182
|
66,449
|
-21.0
|
-20.0
|
TUNDRA
|
10,960
|
6,981
|
51.2
|
57.0
|
22,643
|
19,134
|
16.8
|
18.3
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP
|
32,672
|
33,974
|
-7.4
|
-3.8
|
75,825
|
85,583
|
-12.6
|
-11.4
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK
|
121,322
|
146,213
|
-20.1
|
-17.0
|
323,709
|
355,467
|
-10.1
|
-8.9
|
UX
|
1,466
|
1,826
|
-22.7
|
-19.7
|
3,643
|
3,993
|
-10.0
|
-8.8
|
NX
|
4,059
|
6,466
|
-39.6
|
-37.2
|
10,109
|
14,462
|
-31.0
|
-30.1
|
RX
|
9,754
|
12,950
|
-27.5
|
-24.7
|
26,795
|
27,941
|
-5.4
|
-4.1
|
GX
|
2,140
|
3,337
|
-38.2
|
-35.9
|
7,255
|
7,677
|
-6.8
|
-5.5
|
LX
|
198
|
424
|
-55.0
|
-53.3
|
558
|
1,340
|
-58.9
|
-58.4
|
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK
|
17,617
|
25,003
|
-32.2
|
-29.5
|
48,360
|
55,413
|
-13.9
|
-12.7
|
TOTAL TMNA TRUCK
|
138,939
|
171,216
|
-21.9
|
-18.9
|
372,069
|
410,880
|
-10.7
|
-9.4
|
Selling Days
|
27
|
26
|
75
|
74
|
DSR = Daily Selling Rate
|
TOYOTA U.S. ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES SUMMARY
|
March 2022
|
-- CURRENT MONTH --
|
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
|
2022
|
2021
|
DSR %
|
VOL%
|
2022
|
2021
|
DSR %
|
VOL%
|
TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID
|
2,681
|
3,279
|
-21.3
|
-18.2
|
7,692
|
7,051
|
7.6
|
9.1
|
TOYOTA PRIUS PRIME
|
950
|
3,610
|
-74.7
|
-73.7
|
2,586
|
6,999
|
-63.5
|
-63.1
|
TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID
|
3,076
|
3,275
|
-9.6
|
-6.1
|
7,909
|
7,301
|
6.9
|
8.3
|
TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID
|
2,988
|
4,171
|
-31.0
|
-28.4
|
8,010
|
10,264
|
-23.0
|
-22.0
|
TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID
|
374
|
909
|
-60.4
|
-58.9
|
1,295
|
2,088
|
-38.8
|
-38.0
|
TOYOTA MIRAI
|
406
|
715
|
-45.3
|
-43.2
|
715
|
869
|
-18.8
|
-17.7
|
TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID
|
6,833
|
11,634
|
-43.4
|
-41.3
|
20,051
|
26,044
|
-24.0
|
-23.0
|
TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID
|
6,396
|
7,557
|
-18.5
|
-15.4
|
16,543
|
18,816
|
-13.3
|
-12.1
|
TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID
|
15,771
|
11,692
|
29.9
|
34.9
|
38,952
|
29,471
|
30.4
|
32.2
|
TOYOTA RAV4 PRIME
|
1,585
|
1,114
|
37.0
|
42.3
|
5,233
|
2,792
|
84.9
|
87.4
|
TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID
|
2,636
|
6,512
|
-61.0
|
-59.5
|
10,836
|
13,623
|
-21.5
|
-20.5
|
LEXUS ES HYBRID
|
1,149
|
1,090
|
1.5
|
5.4
|
3,074
|
2,500
|
21.3
|
23.0
|
LEXUS UX HYBRID
|
922
|
1,323
|
-32.9
|
-30.3
|
2,497
|
2,898
|
-15.0
|
-13.8
|
LEXUS NX HYBRID
|
1,665
|
1,205
|
33.1
|
38.2
|
2,559
|
2,872
|
-12.1
|
-10.9
|
LEXUS NX PLUG-IN HYBRID
|
237
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
605
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
LEXUS RX HYBRID
|
1,708
|
2,046
|
-19.6
|
-16.5
|
4,370
|
4,730
|
-8.8
|
-7.6
|
LEXUS LS HYBRID
|
2
|
1
|
92.6
|
100
|
8
|
4
|
97.3
|
100
|
LEXUS LC HYBRID
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
3
|
-1.3
|
0
|
TOTAL TMNA Electrified Vehicles
|
49,379
|
60,133
|
-20.9
|
-17.9
|
132,938
|
138,326
|
-5.2
|
-3.9
|
TOTAL TOYOTA Electrified Vehicles
|
43,696
|
54,468
|
-22.7
|
-19.8
|
119,822
|
125,318
|
-5.7
|
-4.4
|
TOTAL LEXUS Electrified Vehicles
|
5,683
|
5,665
|
-3.4
|
0.3
|
13,116
|
13,008
|
-0.5
|
0.8
|
TOTAL TMNA SALES RATIO
|
25.4%
|
23.7%
|
25.8%
|
22.9%
|
Selling Days
|
27
|
26
|
75
|
74
SOURCE Toyota Motor North America
