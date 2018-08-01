Toyota Motor North America Reports U.S. Sales for July 2018
-- Toyota division sets light truck sales record
-- Highlander posted best-ever July
-- Lexus RX, NX Hybrid recorded best-ever July
09:50 ET
PLANO, Texas, Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported July 2018 sales of 208,770 units. With one less selling day in July 2018 compared to July 2017, sales were down 2.1 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis and down 6.0 percent on volume basis.
Toyota division posted July 2018 sales of 183,367 units, down 1.1 percent on a DSR basis and down 5.1 percent on a volume basis.
Lexus posted July sales of 25,403 units, down 8.4 percent on a DSR basis and down 12.1 percent on a volume basis
July 2018 Highlights:
- Toyota division posted its best-ever month for light truck sales
- Camry recorded sales of 26,311 units
- Corolla posted sales of 26,754 units
- RAV4 posted sales of 41,093 units
- Highlander sales increased by 11.3 percent, a best-ever month
- 4Runner sales increased by 26.0 percent
- Tacoma increased by 25.7 percent, a best-ever July since 1996
- Tundra posted sales of 9,478 units
- Lexus LUVs posted sales of 17,177 units
- NX Hybrid up 205.1 percent, the seventh consecutive best-ever month
- NX combined sales of 4,653 units
- RXh increased by 92.8 percent, a best-ever July since launch in 2005
- RX combined sales of increased by 1.5 percent, a best-ever July
- GX increased by 14.4 percent
- LS increased by 77.1 percent
*Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume
|
TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
|
JULY 2018
|
-- CURRENT MONTH --
|
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
|
2018
|
2017
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
2018
|
2017
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
TOTAL TOYOTA
|
208,770
|
222,057
|
-2.1
|
-6.0
|
1,398,082
|
1,377,224
|
0.9
|
1.5
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV
|
183,367
|
193,155
|
-1.1
|
-5.1
|
1,237,679
|
1,214,562
|
1.3
|
1.9
|
TOTAL LEXUS
|
25,403
|
28,902
|
-8.4
|
-12.1
|
160,403
|
162,662
|
-1.9
|
-1.4
|
YARIS IA (INCL SCI IA)
|
2,306
|
3,333
|
-27.9
|
-30.8
|
18,051
|
22,081
|
-18.7
|
-18.3
|
YARIS LIFTBACK
|
162
|
361
|
-53.3
|
-55.1
|
1,033
|
7,217
|
-85.8
|
-85.7
|
TOTAL YARIS
|
2,468
|
3,694
|
-30.4
|
-33.2
|
19,084
|
29,298
|
-35.2
|
-34.9
|
iQ
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0.0
|
xD
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0.0
|
xB
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0.0
|
tC
|
0
|
7
|
-100.0
|
-100.0
|
1
|
181
|
-99.5
|
-99.4
|
COROLLA IM (INCL SCI IM)
|
2,165
|
1,733
|
30.1
|
24.9
|
13,822
|
12,664
|
8.5
|
9.1
|
COROLLA SEDAN
|
24,589
|
26,600
|
-3.7
|
-7.6
|
174,394
|
192,196
|
-9.8
|
-9.3
|
TOTAL COROLLA
|
26,754
|
28,333
|
-1.6
|
-5.6
|
188,216
|
204,860
|
-8.6
|
-8.1
|
86 (INCL FR-S)
|
300
|
655
|
-52.3
|
-54.2
|
2,588
|
4,391
|
-41.4
|
-41.1
|
MIRAI
|
137
|
82
|
74.0
|
67.1
|
880
|
790
|
10.8
|
11.4
|
AVALON
|
2,573
|
2,859
|
-6.3
|
-10.0
|
22,068
|
19,594
|
12.0
|
12.6
|
PRIUS
|
7,265
|
9,384
|
-19.4
|
-22.6
|
53,436
|
64,485
|
-17.6
|
-17.1
|
CAMRY
|
26,311
|
33,827
|
-19.0
|
-22.2
|
205,106
|
210,724
|
-3.2
|
-2.7
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR
|
65,808
|
78,841
|
-13.1
|
-16.5
|
491,380
|
534,323
|
-8.6
|
-8
|
CT
|
0
|
442
|
-100
|
-100
|
4
|
4,368
|
-99.9
|
-99.9
|
IS
|
2,068
|
2,443
|
-11.8
|
-15.3
|
13,364
|
14,771
|
-10.0
|
-9.5
|
RC
|
259
|
522
|
-48.3
|
-50.4
|
2,008
|
3,621
|
-44.9
|
-44.5
|
ES
|
4,551
|
6,641
|
-28.6
|
-31.5
|
24,452
|
28,441
|
-14.5
|
-14.0
|
GS
|
470
|
652
|
-24.9
|
-27.9
|
4,158
|
4,205
|
-1.7
|
-1.1
|
LS
|
712
|
402
|
84.5
|
77.1
|
5,081
|
2,257
|
123.9
|
125.1
|
LC
|
166
|
313
|
-45
|
-47
|
1,182
|
1158
|
2
|
2
|
LFA
|
0
|
1
|
-100
|
-100
|
2
|
1
|
99
|
100
|
TOTAL LEXUS CAR
|
8,226
|
11,416
|
-24.9
|
-27.9
|
50,251
|
58,822
|
-15.1
|
-14.6
|
TOTAL TOYOTA CAR
|
74,034
|
90,257
|
-14.6
|
-18.0
|
541,631
|
593,145
|
-9.2
|
-8.7
|
SIENNA
|
6,757
|
11,100
|
-36.6
|
-39.1
|
52,761
|
67,258
|
-22.0
|
-21.6
|
C-HR
|
3,688
|
3444
|
12
|
7
|
29,927
|
8942
|
232.8
|
234.7
|
RAV4
|
41,093
|
41,804
|
2.4
|
-1.7
|
239,485
|
226,570
|
5.1
|
5.7
|
FJ CRUISER
|
0
|
1
|
-100
|
-100
|
1
|
3
|
-66.9
|
-66.7
|
VENZA
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
13
|
-100
|
-100
|
HIGHLANDER
|
21,159
|
19,017
|
15.9
|
11.3
|
135,413
|
118,992
|
13.2
|
13.8
|
4RUNNER
|
12,444
|
9,874
|
31.3
|
26.0
|
77,272
|
73,395
|
4.7
|
5.3
|
SEQUOIA
|
907
|
963
|
-1.9
|
-5.8
|
6,348
|
7,174
|
-12.0
|
-11.5
|
LAND CRUISER
|
189
|
193
|
2.0
|
-2.1
|
1,712
|
1,725
|
-1.3
|
-0.8
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV
|
79,480
|
75,296
|
10.0
|
5.6
|
490,158
|
436,814
|
11.6
|
12.2
|
TACOMA
|
21,844
|
17,372
|
31.0
|
25.7
|
138,110
|
111,969
|
22.7
|
23.3
|
TUNDRA
|
9,478
|
10,546
|
-6.4
|
-10.1
|
65,270
|
64,198
|
1.1
|
1.7
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP
|
31,322
|
27,918
|
16.9
|
12.2
|
203,380
|
176,167
|
14.8
|
15.4
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK
|
117,559
|
114,314
|
7.1
|
2.8
|
746,299
|
680,239
|
9.1
|
9.7
|
NX
|
4,653
|
5,406
|
-10.3
|
-13.9
|
33,325
|
31,429
|
5.4
|
6.0
|
RX
|
9,780
|
9,632
|
5.8
|
1.5
|
59,831
|
56,369
|
5.5
|
6.1
|
GX
|
2,374
|
2075
|
19.2
|
14.4
|
14,044
|
12,972
|
7.7
|
8.3
|
LX
|
370
|
373
|
3.3
|
-0.8
|
2,952
|
3,070
|
-4.4
|
-3.8
|
TOTAL LEXUS TRUCK
|
17,177
|
17,486
|
2.3
|
-1.8
|
110,152
|
103,840
|
5.5
|
6.1
|
TOTAL TOYOTA TRUCK
|
134736
|
131800
|
6.5
|
2.2
|
856451
|
784079
|
8.6
|
9.2
|
Selling Days
|
24
|
25
|
178
|
177
|
DSR = Daily Selling Rate
|
*NA Built Vehicles
|
TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
|
JULY, 2018
|
-- CURRENT MONTH --
|
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
|
2018
|
2017
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
2018
|
2017
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
COROLLA
|
24,589
|
26,600
|
-3.7
|
-7.6
|
174,394
|
192,196
|
-9.8
|
-9.3
|
CAMRY
|
25,159
|
31,230
|
-16.1
|
-19.4
|
191,869
|
208,127
|
-8.3
|
-7.8
|
AVALON
|
2,573
|
2,859
|
-6.3
|
-10.0
|
22,068
|
19,594
|
12.0
|
12.6
|
YARIS IA (INCL SCI IA)
|
2,306
|
3,333
|
-27.9
|
-30.8
|
18,051
|
22,081
|
-18.7
|
-18.3
|
RAV4
|
16,890
|
19,607
|
-10.3
|
-13.9
|
103,414
|
106,165
|
-3.1
|
-2.6
|
VENZA
|
0
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0
|
13
|
-100.0
|
-100.0
|
HIGHLANDER
|
21,159
|
19,017
|
15.9
|
11.3
|
135,413
|
118,992
|
13.2
|
13.8
|
SIENNA
|
6,757
|
11,100
|
-36.6
|
-39.1
|
52,761
|
67,258
|
-22.0
|
-21.6
|
SEQUOIA
|
907
|
963
|
-1.9
|
-5.8
|
6,348
|
7,174
|
-12.0
|
-11.5
|
TACOMA
|
21,844
|
17,372
|
31.0
|
25.7
|
138,110
|
111,969
|
22.7
|
23.3
|
TUNDRA
|
9,478
|
10,546
|
-6.4
|
-10.1
|
65,270
|
64,198
|
1.1
|
1.7
|
ES
|
4,053
|
5,476
|
-22.9
|
-26.0
|
21,764
|
22,057
|
-1.9
|
-1.3
|
RX
|
7,319
|
9,067
|
-15.9
|
-19.3
|
45,671
|
52,632
|
-13.7
|
-13.2
|
TOTAL
|
143,034
|
157,170
|
-5.2
|
-9.0
|
975,133
|
992,456
|
-2.3
|
-1.7
|
N.A VEHICLES % OF TOTAL
|
68.5%
|
70.8%
|
69.7%
|
72.1%
|
TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT CAR
|
11,181
|
14,819
|
-21.4
|
-24.5
|
84,998
|
92,325
|
-8.5
|
-7.9
|
LEXUS IMPORT CAR
|
4,173
|
5,940
|
-26.8
|
-29.7
|
28,487
|
36,765
|
-23.0
|
-22.5
|
TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT CARS
|
54,627
|
64,022
|
-11.1
|
-14.7
|
406,382
|
441,998
|
-8.6
|
-8.1
|
LEXUS NA BUILT CARS
|
4,053
|
5,476
|
-22.9
|
-26.0
|
21,764
|
22,057
|
-1.9
|
-1.3
|
TOTAL TOYOTA CARS
|
74,034
|
90,257
|
-14.6
|
-18.0
|
541,631
|
593,145
|
-9.2
|
-8.7
|
TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT TRUCK
|
40,524
|
35,709
|
18.2
|
13.5
|
244,983
|
204,470
|
19.1
|
19.8
|
LEXUS IMPORT TRUCK
|
9,858
|
8,419
|
22.0
|
17.1
|
64,481
|
51,208
|
25.2
|
25.9
|
TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT TRUCK
|
77,035
|
78,605
|
2.1
|
-2.0
|
501,316
|
475,769
|
4.8
|
5.4
|
LEXUS NA BUILT TRUCK
|
7,319
|
9,067
|
-15.9
|
-19.3
|
45,671
|
52,632
|
-13.7
|
-13.2
|
TOTAL TOYOTA TRUCK
|
134,736
|
131,800
|
6.5
|
2.2
|
856,451
|
784,079
|
8.6
|
9.2
|
Selling Days
|
24
|
25
|
178
|
177
|
TOYOTA U.S. HYBRID SALES SUMMARY
|
JUNE, 2018
|
-- Current Month --
|
-- Calendar Year To Date --
|
2018
|
2017
|
DSR %
|
2018
|
2017
|
DSR %
|
Toyota Prius Sedan
|
4,531
|
6,034
|
-21.8%
|
29,871
|
39,146
|
-24.1%
|
Toyota Prius V(only)
|
46
|
837
|
-94.3%
|
2,009
|
6,084
|
-67.2%
|
Toyota Prius C(only)
|
704
|
868
|
-15.5%
|
5,317
|
7,917
|
-33.2%
|
Toyota Prius PRIME(only)
|
1,984
|
1,645
|
25.6%
|
16,239
|
11,338
|
42.4%
|
Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
|
4,265
|
4,695
|
-5.4%
|
27,478
|
25,465
|
7.3%
|
Lexus NX Hybrid
|
738
|
252
|
205.1%
|
4,641
|
1,515
|
204.6%
|
Lexus RX Hybrid
|
1,492
|
806
|
92.8%
|
7,291
|
4,486
|
61.6%
SOURCE Toyota Motor North America