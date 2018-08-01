Toyota Motor North America Reports U.S. Sales for July 2018

-- Toyota division sets light truck sales record

-- Highlander posted best-ever July

-- Lexus RX, NX Hybrid recorded best-ever July

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported July 2018 sales of 208,770 units. With one less selling day in July 2018 compared to July 2017, sales were down 2.1 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis and down 6.0 percent on volume basis. 

Toyota division posted July 2018 sales of 183,367 units, down 1.1 percent on a DSR basis and down 5.1 percent on a volume basis.   

Lexus posted July sales of 25,403 units, down 8.4 percent on a DSR basis and down 12.1 percent on a volume basis

July 2018 Highlights:

  • Toyota division posted its best-ever month for light truck sales
  • Camry recorded sales of 26,311 units
  • Corolla posted sales of 26,754 units
  • RAV4 posted sales of 41,093 units
  • Highlander sales increased by 11.3 percent, a best-ever month
  • 4Runner sales increased by 26.0 percent
  • Tacoma increased by 25.7 percent, a best-ever July since 1996
  • Tundra posted sales of 9,478 units
  • Lexus LUVs posted sales of 17,177 units
  • NX Hybrid up 205.1 percent, the seventh consecutive best-ever month
  • NX combined sales of 4,653 units
  • RXh increased by 92.8 percent, a best-ever July since launch in 2005
  • RX combined sales of increased by 1.5 percent, a best-ever July
  • GX increased by 14.4 percent
  • LS increased by 77.1 percent

*Note:  Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume

TOYOTA  U.S. SALES SUMMARY

JULY 2018

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --     

2018

2017

DSR %

VOL %

2018

2017

DSR %

VOL %

TOTAL TOYOTA

208,770

222,057

-2.1

-6.0

1,398,082

1,377,224

0.9

1.5

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV

183,367

193,155

-1.1

-5.1

1,237,679

1,214,562

1.3

1.9

TOTAL LEXUS

25,403

28,902

-8.4

-12.1

160,403

162,662

-1.9

-1.4

YARIS IA (INCL SCI IA)

2,306

3,333

-27.9

-30.8

18,051

22,081

-18.7

-18.3

YARIS LIFTBACK

162

361

-53.3

-55.1

1,033

7,217

-85.8

-85.7

TOTAL YARIS

2,468

3,694

-30.4

-33.2

19,084

29,298

-35.2

-34.9

iQ

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0.0

xD

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0.0

xB

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

0.0

tC

0

7

-100.0

-100.0

1

181

-99.5

-99.4

COROLLA IM (INCL SCI IM)

2,165

1,733

30.1

24.9

13,822

12,664

8.5

9.1

COROLLA SEDAN

24,589

26,600

-3.7

-7.6

174,394

192,196

-9.8

-9.3

TOTAL COROLLA

26,754

28,333

-1.6

-5.6

188,216

204,860

-8.6

-8.1

86 (INCL FR-S)

300

655

-52.3

-54.2

2,588

4,391

-41.4

-41.1

MIRAI

137

82

74.0

67.1

880

790

10.8

11.4

AVALON

2,573

2,859

-6.3

-10.0

22,068

19,594

12.0

12.6

PRIUS

7,265

9,384

-19.4

-22.6

53,436

64,485

-17.6

-17.1

CAMRY

26,311

33,827

-19.0

-22.2

205,106

210,724

-3.2

-2.7

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR

65,808

78,841

-13.1

-16.5

491,380

534,323

-8.6

-8

CT

0

442

-100

-100

4

4,368

-99.9

-99.9

IS

2,068

2,443

-11.8

-15.3

13,364

14,771

-10.0

-9.5

RC

259

522

-48.3

-50.4

2,008

3,621

-44.9

-44.5

ES

4,551

6,641

-28.6

-31.5

24,452

28,441

-14.5

-14.0

GS

470

652

-24.9

-27.9

4,158

4,205

-1.7

-1.1

LS

712

402

84.5

77.1

5,081

2,257

123.9

125.1

LC

166

313

-45

-47

1,182

1158

2

2

LFA

0

1

-100

-100

2

1

99

100

TOTAL LEXUS CAR

8,226

11,416

-24.9

-27.9

50,251

58,822

-15.1

-14.6

TOTAL TOYOTA CAR

74,034

90,257

-14.6

-18.0

541,631

593,145

-9.2

-8.7

SIENNA

6,757

11,100

-36.6

-39.1

52,761

67,258

-22.0

-21.6

C-HR

3,688

3444

12

7

29,927

8942

232.8

234.7

RAV4

41,093

41,804

2.4

-1.7

239,485

226,570

5.1

5.7

FJ CRUISER

0

1

-100

-100

1

3

-66.9

-66.7

VENZA

0

0

0

0

0

13

-100

-100

HIGHLANDER

21,159

19,017

15.9

11.3

135,413

118,992

13.2

13.8

4RUNNER

12,444

9,874

31.3

26.0

77,272

73,395

4.7

5.3

SEQUOIA

907

963

-1.9

-5.8

6,348

7,174

-12.0

-11.5

LAND CRUISER

189

193

2.0

-2.1

1,712

1,725

-1.3

-0.8

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV

79,480

75,296

10.0

5.6

490,158

436,814

11.6

12.2

TACOMA

21,844

17,372

31.0

25.7

138,110

111,969

22.7

23.3

TUNDRA

9,478

10,546

-6.4

-10.1

65,270

64,198

1.1

1.7

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP

31,322

27,918

16.9

12.2

203,380

176,167

14.8

15.4

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK

117,559

114,314

7.1

2.8

746,299

680,239

9.1

9.7

NX

4,653

5,406

-10.3

-13.9

33,325

31,429

5.4

6.0

RX

9,780

9,632

5.8

1.5

59,831

56,369

5.5

6.1

GX

2,374

2075

19.2

14.4

14,044

12,972

7.7

8.3

LX

370

373

3.3

-0.8

2,952

3,070

-4.4

-3.8

TOTAL LEXUS TRUCK

17,177

17,486

2.3

-1.8

110,152

103,840

5.5

6.1

TOTAL TOYOTA TRUCK

134736

131800

6.5

2.2

856451

784079

8.6

9.2

Selling Days

24

25

178

177

DSR = Daily Selling Rate

*NA Built Vehicles 

TOYOTA  U.S. SALES SUMMARY

JULY, 2018

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --

2018

2017

DSR %

VOL %

2018

2017

DSR %

VOL %

COROLLA

24,589

26,600

-3.7

-7.6

174,394

192,196

-9.8

-9.3

CAMRY

25,159

31,230

-16.1

-19.4

191,869

208,127

-8.3

-7.8

AVALON

2,573

2,859

-6.3

-10.0

22,068

19,594

12.0

12.6

YARIS IA (INCL SCI IA)

2,306

3,333

-27.9

-30.8

18,051

22,081

-18.7

-18.3

RAV4

16,890

19,607

-10.3

-13.9

103,414

106,165

-3.1

-2.6

VENZA

0

0

0.0

0.0

0

13

-100.0

-100.0

HIGHLANDER

21,159

19,017

15.9

11.3

135,413

118,992

13.2

13.8

SIENNA

6,757

11,100

-36.6

-39.1

52,761

67,258

-22.0

-21.6

SEQUOIA

907

963

-1.9

-5.8

6,348

7,174

-12.0

-11.5

TACOMA

21,844

17,372

31.0

25.7

138,110

111,969

22.7

23.3

TUNDRA

9,478

10,546

-6.4

-10.1

65,270

64,198

1.1

1.7

ES

4,053

5,476

-22.9

-26.0

21,764

22,057

-1.9

-1.3

RX

7,319

9,067

-15.9

-19.3

45,671

52,632

-13.7

-13.2

TOTAL

143,034

157,170

-5.2

-9.0

975,133

992,456

-2.3

-1.7

N.A VEHICLES % OF TOTAL

68.5%

70.8%

69.7%

72.1%

TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT CAR

11,181

14,819

-21.4

-24.5

84,998

92,325

-8.5

-7.9

LEXUS IMPORT CAR

4,173

5,940

-26.8

-29.7

28,487

36,765

-23.0

-22.5

TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT CARS

54,627

64,022

-11.1

-14.7

406,382

441,998

-8.6

-8.1

LEXUS NA BUILT CARS

4,053

5,476

-22.9

-26.0

21,764

22,057

-1.9

-1.3

TOTAL TOYOTA CARS

74,034

90,257

-14.6

-18.0

541,631

593,145

-9.2

-8.7

TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT TRUCK

40,524

35,709

18.2

13.5

244,983

204,470

19.1

19.8

LEXUS IMPORT TRUCK

9,858

8,419

22.0

17.1

64,481

51,208

25.2

25.9

TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT TRUCK

77,035

78,605

2.1

-2.0

501,316

475,769

4.8

5.4

LEXUS NA BUILT TRUCK

7,319

9,067

-15.9

-19.3

45,671

52,632

-13.7

-13.2

TOTAL TOYOTA TRUCK

134,736

131,800

6.5

2.2

856,451

784,079

8.6

9.2

Selling Days

24

25

178

177

TOYOTA  U.S. HYBRID SALES SUMMARY

JUNE, 2018

-- Current Month --

-- Calendar Year To Date --  

2018

2017

DSR %

2018

2017

DSR %

Toyota Prius Sedan

4,531

6,034

-21.8%

29,871

39,146

-24.1%

Toyota Prius V(only)

46

837

-94.3%

2,009

6,084

-67.2%

Toyota Prius C(only)

704

868

-15.5%

5,317

7,917

-33.2%

Toyota Prius PRIME(only)

1,984

1,645

25.6%

16,239

11,338

42.4%

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

4,265

4,695

-5.4%

27,478

25,465

7.3%

Lexus NX Hybrid

738

252

205.1%

4,641

1,515

204.6%

Lexus RX Hybrid

1,492

806

92.8%

7,291

4,486

61.6%

