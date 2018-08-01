Toyota Motor North America Reports U.S. Sales for July 2018

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported July 2018 sales of 208,770 units. With one less selling day in July 2018 compared to July 2017, sales were down 2.1 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis and down 6.0 percent on volume basis.

Toyota division posted July 2018 sales of 183,367 units, down 1.1 percent on a DSR basis and down 5.1 percent on a volume basis.

Lexus posted July sales of 25,403 units, down 8.4 percent on a DSR basis and down 12.1 percent on a volume basis

July 2018 Highlights:

Toyota division posted its best-ever month for light truck sales

Camry recorded sales of 26,311 units

Corolla posted sales of 26,754 units

RAV4 posted sales of 41,093 units

Highlander sales increased by 11.3 percent, a best-ever month

4Runner sales increased by 26.0 percent

Tacoma increased by 25.7 percent, a best-ever July since 1996

Tundra posted sales of 9,478 units

Lexus LUVs posted sales of 17,177 units

NX Hybrid up 205.1 percent, the seventh consecutive best-ever month

NX combined sales of 4,653 units

RXh increased by 92.8 percent, a best-ever July since launch in 2005

RX combined sales of increased by 1.5 percent, a best-ever July

GX increased by 14.4 percent

LS increased by 77.1 percent

*Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE: TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 36 million cars and trucks in North America, where we operate 14 manufacturing plants (10 in the U.S.) and directly employ more than 47,000 people (more than 37,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold more than 2.7 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2017 – and about 87 percent of all Toyota vehicles sold over the past 15 years are still on the road today.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com .

CONTACTS: Toyota Business Communications Amanda Roark Eric Booth (469) 292-2636 (469) 292-5290 Lexus Public Relations Ed Hellwig Craig Taguchi (469) 292-5103 (469) 292-4954 Media Web sites: http://www.toyotanewsroom.com http://www.lexusnewsroom.com

TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY JULY 2018 -- CURRENT MONTH -- -- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE -- 2018 2017 DSR % VOL % 2018 2017 DSR % VOL % TOTAL TOYOTA 208,770 222,057 -2.1 -6.0 1,398,082 1,377,224 0.9 1.5 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV 183,367 193,155 -1.1 -5.1 1,237,679 1,214,562 1.3 1.9 TOTAL LEXUS 25,403 28,902 -8.4 -12.1 160,403 162,662 -1.9 -1.4 YARIS IA (INCL SCI IA) 2,306 3,333 -27.9 -30.8 18,051 22,081 -18.7 -18.3 YARIS LIFTBACK 162 361 -53.3 -55.1 1,033 7,217 -85.8 -85.7 TOTAL YARIS 2,468 3,694 -30.4 -33.2 19,084 29,298 -35.2 -34.9 iQ 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 xD 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 xB 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0.0 tC 0 7 -100.0 -100.0 1 181 -99.5 -99.4 COROLLA IM (INCL SCI IM) 2,165 1,733 30.1 24.9 13,822 12,664 8.5 9.1 COROLLA SEDAN 24,589 26,600 -3.7 -7.6 174,394 192,196 -9.8 -9.3 TOTAL COROLLA 26,754 28,333 -1.6 -5.6 188,216 204,860 -8.6 -8.1 86 (INCL FR-S) 300 655 -52.3 -54.2 2,588 4,391 -41.4 -41.1 MIRAI 137 82 74.0 67.1 880 790 10.8 11.4 AVALON 2,573 2,859 -6.3 -10.0 22,068 19,594 12.0 12.6 PRIUS 7,265 9,384 -19.4 -22.6 53,436 64,485 -17.6 -17.1 CAMRY 26,311 33,827 -19.0 -22.2 205,106 210,724 -3.2 -2.7 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR 65,808 78,841 -13.1 -16.5 491,380 534,323 -8.6 -8 CT 0 442 -100 -100 4 4,368 -99.9 -99.9 IS 2,068 2,443 -11.8 -15.3 13,364 14,771 -10.0 -9.5 RC 259 522 -48.3 -50.4 2,008 3,621 -44.9 -44.5 ES 4,551 6,641 -28.6 -31.5 24,452 28,441 -14.5 -14.0 GS 470 652 -24.9 -27.9 4,158 4,205 -1.7 -1.1 LS 712 402 84.5 77.1 5,081 2,257 123.9 125.1 LC 166 313 -45 -47 1,182 1158 2 2 LFA 0 1 -100 -100 2 1 99 100 TOTAL LEXUS CAR 8,226 11,416 -24.9 -27.9 50,251 58,822 -15.1 -14.6 TOTAL TOYOTA CAR 74,034 90,257 -14.6 -18.0 541,631 593,145 -9.2 -8.7 SIENNA 6,757 11,100 -36.6 -39.1 52,761 67,258 -22.0 -21.6 C-HR 3,688 3444 12 7 29,927 8942 232.8 234.7 RAV4 41,093 41,804 2.4 -1.7 239,485 226,570 5.1 5.7 FJ CRUISER 0 1 -100 -100 1 3 -66.9 -66.7 VENZA 0 0 0 0 0 13 -100 -100 HIGHLANDER 21,159 19,017 15.9 11.3 135,413 118,992 13.2 13.8 4RUNNER 12,444 9,874 31.3 26.0 77,272 73,395 4.7 5.3 SEQUOIA 907 963 -1.9 -5.8 6,348 7,174 -12.0 -11.5 LAND CRUISER 189 193 2.0 -2.1 1,712 1,725 -1.3 -0.8 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV 79,480 75,296 10.0 5.6 490,158 436,814 11.6 12.2 TACOMA 21,844 17,372 31.0 25.7 138,110 111,969 22.7 23.3 TUNDRA 9,478 10,546 -6.4 -10.1 65,270 64,198 1.1 1.7 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP 31,322 27,918 16.9 12.2 203,380 176,167 14.8 15.4 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK 117,559 114,314 7.1 2.8 746,299 680,239 9.1 9.7 NX 4,653 5,406 -10.3 -13.9 33,325 31,429 5.4 6.0 RX 9,780 9,632 5.8 1.5 59,831 56,369 5.5 6.1 GX 2,374 2075 19.2 14.4 14,044 12,972 7.7 8.3 LX 370 373 3.3 -0.8 2,952 3,070 -4.4 -3.8 TOTAL LEXUS TRUCK 17,177 17,486 2.3 -1.8 110,152 103,840 5.5 6.1 TOTAL TOYOTA TRUCK 134736 131800 6.5 2.2 856451 784079 8.6 9.2 Selling Days 24 25 178 177 DSR = Daily Selling Rate *NA Built Vehicles TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY JULY, 2018 -- CURRENT MONTH -- -- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE -- 2018 2017 DSR % VOL % 2018 2017 DSR % VOL % COROLLA 24,589 26,600 -3.7 -7.6 174,394 192,196 -9.8 -9.3 CAMRY 25,159 31,230 -16.1 -19.4 191,869 208,127 -8.3 -7.8 AVALON 2,573 2,859 -6.3 -10.0 22,068 19,594 12.0 12.6 YARIS IA (INCL SCI IA) 2,306 3,333 -27.9 -30.8 18,051 22,081 -18.7 -18.3 RAV4 16,890 19,607 -10.3 -13.9 103,414 106,165 -3.1 -2.6 VENZA 0 0 0.0 0.0 0 13 -100.0 -100.0 HIGHLANDER 21,159 19,017 15.9 11.3 135,413 118,992 13.2 13.8 SIENNA 6,757 11,100 -36.6 -39.1 52,761 67,258 -22.0 -21.6 SEQUOIA 907 963 -1.9 -5.8 6,348 7,174 -12.0 -11.5 TACOMA 21,844 17,372 31.0 25.7 138,110 111,969 22.7 23.3 TUNDRA 9,478 10,546 -6.4 -10.1 65,270 64,198 1.1 1.7 ES 4,053 5,476 -22.9 -26.0 21,764 22,057 -1.9 -1.3 RX 7,319 9,067 -15.9 -19.3 45,671 52,632 -13.7 -13.2 TOTAL 143,034 157,170 -5.2 -9.0 975,133 992,456 -2.3 -1.7 N.A VEHICLES % OF TOTAL 68.5% 70.8% 69.7% 72.1% TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT CAR 11,181 14,819 -21.4 -24.5 84,998 92,325 -8.5 -7.9 LEXUS IMPORT CAR 4,173 5,940 -26.8 -29.7 28,487 36,765 -23.0 -22.5 TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT CARS 54,627 64,022 -11.1 -14.7 406,382 441,998 -8.6 -8.1 LEXUS NA BUILT CARS 4,053 5,476 -22.9 -26.0 21,764 22,057 -1.9 -1.3 TOTAL TOYOTA CARS 74,034 90,257 -14.6 -18.0 541,631 593,145 -9.2 -8.7 TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT TRUCK 40,524 35,709 18.2 13.5 244,983 204,470 19.1 19.8 LEXUS IMPORT TRUCK 9,858 8,419 22.0 17.1 64,481 51,208 25.2 25.9 TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT TRUCK 77,035 78,605 2.1 -2.0 501,316 475,769 4.8 5.4 LEXUS NA BUILT TRUCK 7,319 9,067 -15.9 -19.3 45,671 52,632 -13.7 -13.2 TOTAL TOYOTA TRUCK 134,736 131,800 6.5 2.2 856,451 784,079 8.6 9.2 Selling Days 24 25 178 177 TOYOTA U.S. HYBRID SALES SUMMARY JUNE, 2018 -- Current Month -- -- Calendar Year To Date -- 2018 2017 DSR % 2018 2017 DSR % Toyota Prius Sedan 4,531 6,034 -21.8% 29,871 39,146 -24.1% Toyota Prius V(only) 46 837 -94.3% 2,009 6,084 -67.2% Toyota Prius C(only) 704 868 -15.5% 5,317 7,917 -33.2% Toyota Prius PRIME(only) 1,984 1,645 25.6% 16,239 11,338 42.4% Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 4,265 4,695 -5.4% 27,478 25,465 7.3% Lexus NX Hybrid 738 252 205.1% 4,641 1,515 204.6% Lexus RX Hybrid 1,492 806 92.8% 7,291 4,486 61.6%

