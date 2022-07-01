Toyota Motor North America Reports U.S. Sales in June and First Half 2022

Jul 01, 2022, 11:30 ET
- Electrified vehicles including battery, fuel cell, hybrids and plug-in hybrids represent more than one-quarter of total year-to-date sales volume
- 20 electrified vehicle options between Toyota and Lexus brands, the most among any automaker
PLANO, Texas, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) reported U.S. sales in June 2022 of 170,155 vehicles, down 17.9 percent on a volume basis and down 21.1 percent on daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus June 2021. June 2022 sales of electrified vehicles totaled 39,965, representing 23.5 percent of total monthly sales.
For the first half of 2022, TMNA reported U.S. sales of 1,045,697 vehicles, down 19.1 percent on a volume basis and down 19.6 percent on a DSR basis. First half electrified vehicle sales totaled 266,413, representing 25.5 percent of total year-to-date sales.
Toyota division posted June sales of 147,495 vehicles, down 18.3 percent on a volume basis and down 21.5 percent on a DSR basis. For the first half of 2022, Toyota division reported sales of 914,609 vehicles, down 19.4 percent on a volume basis and down 19.9 percent on a DSR basis.
Lexus division posted June sales of 22,660 vehicles, down 15.2 percent on a volume basis and down 18.4 percent on a DSR basis. For the first half of 2022, Lexus division reported sales of 131,088 vehicles, down 16.9 percent on a volume basis and down 17.4 on a DSR basis.
"Despite the ongoing inventory challenges, so far this year, we launched a number of highly anticipated new products, including the Toyota battery electric bZ4X, Tundra and hybrid Tundra, and the Lexus LX, while continuing to closely focus on taking care of our customers," said Jack Hollis, executive vice president, Sales, TMNA. "Later this year, customers can expect even more electrified, refreshed and limited edition Toyota and Lexus products that fit their lifestyles, all with the safety, quality and fun-to-drive features expected from us."
June and First Half 2022 Highlights
TMNA:
- First half sales of electrified vehicles represent 25.5 percent of total sales
- 20 electrified Toyota and Lexus vehicle options
- TMNA's digital retail sales of new vehicles through its SmartPath and Monogram platforms surpassed 125,000 at nearly 230 dealers; an additional 105 dealers will go live on both platforms by the fourth quarter.
Toyota Division:
- Best ever month Corolla Cross: 4,639
- Best ever month GR86: 6,116
- Best ever first half RAV4 Hybrid: 86,673
- Best ever first half GR86: 6,116
Lexus Division:
- Best ever month NX PHV: 628
- Best ever first half RXhL: 6,116
About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through its Toyota and Lexus brands, plus its nearly 1,500 dealerships.
Toyota directly employs more than 39,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 32 million cars and trucks at its nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, a quarter of the company's 2021 U.S. sales were electrified.
To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to virtually visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more.
Media Contact:
Ed Hellwig
469.292.1165
[email protected]
|
TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
|
June 2022
|
-- CURRENT MONTH --
|
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
|
2022
|
2021
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
2022
|
2021
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
TOTAL TMNA
|
170,155
|
207,331
|
-21.1
|
-17.9
|
1,045,697
|
1,291,879
|
-19.6
|
-19.1
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV.
|
147,495
|
180,623
|
-21.5
|
-18.3
|
914,609
|
1,134,166
|
-19.9
|
-19.4
|
TOTAL LEXUS DIV.
|
22,660
|
26,708
|
-18.4
|
-15.2
|
131,088
|
157,713
|
-17.4
|
-16.9
|
COROLLA
|
19,716
|
21,356
|
-11.2
|
-7.7
|
116,832
|
155,531
|
-25.4
|
-24.9
|
SUPRA
|
563
|
787
|
-31.2
|
-28.5
|
2,684
|
4,548
|
-41.4
|
-41.0
|
GR86 (INCL FR-S)
|
1,306
|
27
|
4,551.0
|
4,737.0
|
6,177
|
1,034
|
493.5
|
497.4
|
MIRAI
|
253
|
109
|
123.2
|
132.1
|
1,358
|
1,597
|
-15.5
|
-15.0
|
AVALON
|
2,219
|
1,289
|
65.5
|
72.1
|
8,120
|
10,328
|
-21.9
|
-21.4
|
PRIUS
|
1,950
|
5,828
|
-67.8
|
-66.5
|
20,214
|
38,763
|
-48.2
|
-47.9
|
CAMRY
|
23,192
|
31,905
|
-30.1
|
-27.3
|
135,925
|
177,671
|
-24.0
|
-23.5
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR
|
49,199
|
61,310
|
-22.8
|
-19.8
|
291,310
|
389,673
|
-25.7
|
-25.2
|
IS
|
2,010
|
2,177
|
-11.2
|
-7.7
|
10,911
|
13,393
|
-19.1
|
-18.5
|
RC
|
319
|
311
|
-1.4
|
2.6
|
1150
|
1,702
|
-32.9
|
-32.4
|
ES
|
3,710
|
4,353
|
-18.0
|
-14.8
|
21,878
|
22,792
|
-4.6
|
-4.0
|
GS
|
1
|
1
|
-4
|
0
|
2
|
70
|
-97.2
|
-97.1
|
LS
|
274
|
338
|
-22.1
|
-18.9
|
1248
|
2,251
|
-44.9
|
-44.6
|
LC
|
103
|
280
|
-64.6
|
-63.2
|
833
|
1,575
|
-47.5
|
-47.1
|
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR
|
6,417
|
7,461
|
-17.3
|
-14.0
|
36,022
|
41,784
|
-14.4
|
-13.8
|
TOTAL TMNA CAR
|
55,616
|
68,771
|
-22.2
|
-19.1
|
327,332
|
431,457
|
-24.6
|
-24.1
|
C-HR
|
1,144
|
2,796
|
-60.7
|
-59.1
|
9,080
|
24,443
|
-63.1
|
-62.9
|
BZ4X
|
33
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
232
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
RAV4
|
33,200
|
36,027
|
-11.4
|
-7.8
|
200,885
|
221,195
|
-9.8
|
-9.2
|
COROLLA CROSS
|
4,646
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
22,315
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
VENZA
|
2,546
|
4,781
|
-48.8
|
-46.7
|
18,666
|
35,834
|
-48.3
|
-47.9
|
HIGHLANDER
|
15,970
|
24,036
|
-36.1
|
-33.6
|
117,403
|
144,380
|
-19.2
|
-18.7
|
4RUNNER
|
7,496
|
9,327
|
-22.7
|
-19.6
|
66,829
|
69,949
|
-5.1
|
-4.5
|
SEQUOIA
|
19
|
736
|
-97.5
|
-97.4
|
477
|
4,338
|
-89.1
|
-89.0
|
LAND CRUISER
|
0
|
240
|
-100.0
|
-100.0
|
39
|
3,550
|
-98.9
|
-98.9
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV
|
65,054
|
77,944
|
-19.7
|
-16.5
|
435,926
|
503,690
|
-14.0
|
-13.5
|
SIENNA
|
4,805
|
8,834
|
-47.7
|
-45.6
|
34,409
|
57,642
|
-40.7
|
-40.3
|
TACOMA
|
21,339
|
24,911
|
-17.6
|
-14.3
|
108,648
|
139,296
|
-22.5
|
-22.0
|
TUNDRA
|
7,098
|
7,624
|
-10.5
|
-6.9
|
44,316
|
43,865
|
0.4
|
1.0
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP
|
28,437
|
32,535
|
-16.0
|
-12.6
|
152,964
|
183,161
|
-17.0
|
-16.5
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK
|
98,296
|
119,313
|
-20.8
|
-17.6
|
623,299
|
744,493
|
-16.8
|
-16.3
|
UX
|
543
|
1,552
|
-66.4
|
-65.0
|
5,929
|
9,524
|
-38.2
|
-37.7
|
NX
|
3,737
|
5,747
|
-37.5
|
-35.0
|
19,615
|
32,066
|
-39.2
|
-38.8
|
RX
|
8,872
|
9,604
|
-11.2
|
-7.6
|
53,769
|
56,644
|
-5.7
|
-5.1
|
GX
|
2,633
|
2,150
|
17.8
|
22.5
|
13,956
|
15,406
|
-10.0
|
-9.4
|
LX
|
458
|
194
|
127.0
|
136.1
|
1,797
|
2,289
|
-22.0
|
-21.5
|
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK
|
16,243
|
19,247
|
-18.9
|
-15.6
|
95,066
|
115,929
|
-18.5
|
-18.0
|
TOTAL TMNA TRUCK
|
114,539
|
138,560
|
-20.5
|
-17.3
|
718,365
|
860,422
|
-17.1
|
-16.5
|
Selling Days
|
26
|
25
|
152
|
151
|
DSR = Daily Selling Rate
|
TOYOTA U.S. ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES SUMMARY
|
June 2022
|
-- CURRENT MONTH --
|
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
|
2022
|
2021
|
DSR %
|
VOL%
|
2022
|
2021
|
DSR %
|
VOL%
|
TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID
|
1,285
|
2,741
|
-54.9
|
-53.1
|
14,861
|
19,901
|
-25.8
|
-25.3
|
TOYOTA PRIUS PRIME
|
665
|
3,087
|
-79.3
|
-78.5
|
5,353
|
18,862
|
-71.8
|
-71.6
|
TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID
|
1,950
|
2,545
|
-26.3
|
-23.4
|
18,065
|
16,675
|
7.6
|
8.3
|
TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID
|
3,650
|
4,227
|
-17.0
|
-13.7
|
20,468
|
22,107
|
-8.0
|
-7.4
|
TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID
|
518
|
657
|
-24.2
|
-21.2
|
2,460
|
4,702
|
-48.0
|
-47.7
|
TOYOTA MIRAI
|
253
|
109
|
123.2
|
132.1
|
1,358
|
1,597
|
-15.5
|
-15.0
|
TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID
|
4,805
|
8,674
|
-46.7
|
-44.6
|
34,391
|
56,804
|
-39.9
|
-39.5
|
TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID
|
2,915
|
4,877
|
-42.5
|
-40.2
|
27,809
|
34,528
|
-20.0
|
-19.5
|
TOYOTA BZ4X
|
33
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
232
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID
|
13,913
|
7,054
|
89.6
|
97.2
|
86,803
|
52,446
|
64.4
|
65.5
|
TOYOTA RAV4 PRIME
|
2,544
|
2,975
|
-17.8
|
-14.5
|
10,153
|
9,667
|
4.3
|
5
|
TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID
|
2,546
|
4,781
|
-48.8
|
-46.7
|
18,666
|
35,834
|
-48.3
|
-47.9
|
TOYOTA TUNDRA HYBRID
|
787
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1,183
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
LEXUS ES HYBRID
|
1,177
|
1,207
|
-6.2
|
-2.5
|
6,802
|
5,679
|
19
|
19.8
|
LEXUS UX HYBRID
|
202
|
952
|
-79.6
|
-78.8
|
3,297
|
6,501
|
-49.6
|
-49.3
|
LEXUS NX HYBRID
|
739
|
1,100
|
-35.4
|
-32.8
|
4,905
|
6,103
|
-20.2
|
-19.6
|
LEXUS NX PLUG-IN HYBRID
|
634
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1,716
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
LEXUS RX HYBRID
|
1,376
|
1,072
|
23.4
|
28.4
|
8,094
|
8,368
|
-3.9
|
-3.3
|
LEXUS LS HYBRID
|
3
|
13
|
-77.8
|
-76.9
|
17
|
29
|
-41.8
|
-41.4
|
LEXUS LC HYBRID
|
3
|
3
|
-3.8
|
0
|
11
|
7
|
56.1
|
57.1
|
TOTAL TMNA Electrified Vehicles
|
39,965
|
46,074
|
-16.6
|
-13.3
|
266,413
|
299,811
|
-11.7
|
-11.1
|
TOTAL TOYOTA Electrified Vehicles
|
35,831
|
41,727
|
-17.4
|
-14.1
|
241,571
|
273,123
|
-12.1
|
-11.6
|
TOTAL LEXUS Electrified Vehicles
|
4,134
|
4,347
|
-8.6
|
-4.9
|
24,842
|
26,688
|
-7.5
|
-6.9
|
TOTAL TMNA SALES RATIO
|
23.5 %
|
25.5 %
|
Selling Days
|
26
|
25
|
152
|
151
SOURCE Toyota Motor North America
Share this article