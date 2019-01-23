Toyota Production in North America Nearly 2 Million in 2018
More than 38 Million Vehicles Produced in North America Since 1986
PLANO, Texas, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2018, Toyota built 1,935,230 vehicles at its North American vehicle assembly plants. Since 1986, Toyota's total vehicle production in North America has reached more than 38 million.
Toyota's philosophy is to build where we sell and buy where we build. Positive economic factors such as low fuel prices, continued stability in the overall economy and strong customer demand for trucks and SUVs were all key drivers for 2018 production.
"Every part and every vehicle that rolls off the line reflects our commitment to safety, quality, value and, above all, our passion for exceeding customer expectations," said Chris Reynolds, chief administrative officer, Manufacturing and Corporate Resources, Toyota Motor North America. "Our ongoing success is due to the hard work and dedication of team members at our 14 manufacturing plants in North America."
Toyota's 15th manufacturing plant, a joint venture with Mazda, is scheduled to open in Huntsville, Alabama, in 2021.
2018 Milestones
In 2018, five of the company's 10 U.S. manufacturing plants continued to roll out a $373.8 million hybrid powertrain investment announced in 2017. The investment also included the implementation of the company's Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Alabama, plant. Other aspects of the investment include:
- Production of hybrid transaxles at Toyota Motor Manufacturing, West Virginia
- Expansion of 2.5-liter engine capacity at Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Kentucky
- Increased production of 2.5-liter engine blocks at Bodine's Troy, Missouri, plant
- Production of hybrid transaxle cases and housing, 2.5-liter engine blocks at Bodine's Jackson, Tennessee, facility
Continuing investments also were under way at: Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Indiana, which is implementing a $600 million TNGA investment to increase production of the Highlander; and Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Kentucky, where $1.33 billion is earmarked for TNGA upgrades and an all-new paint shop.
Other achievements:
- Bodine's plant in Jackson, Tennessee, celebrated its 15th anniversary in September.
- Toyota Motor Manufacturing, San Antonio, celebrated its 15th anniversary in October.
- Ground breaking on Toyota's $1.6 billion joint venture plant with Mazda in Alabama. The plant will have a capacity of 300,000 and employ 4,000. (Toyota's investment is $800,000 with plans to build 150,000 Corolla.)
- JD Power Plant Quality Awards: Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Cambridge North, Ontario, Canada (Corolla line) received the "Gold" JD Power Plant Award for Initial Quality, along with Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Kentucky (Lexus ES line), representing TMMK's 14th JD Power Plant Quality Award. Additionally, Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Cambridge South, Ontario, Canada, (Lexus RX line) received a "Bronze" JD Power Plant Award as well as Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Indiana, for its Highlander and Sequoia line.
Toyota produces 13 models in North America including: Avalon, Camry, Corolla, Highlander, RAV4, Sequoia, Sienna, Tacoma, Tundra, Lexus RX 350, Lexus ES 350, Yaris and Yaris iA. Toyota directly employs more than 47,000 people.
|
Toyota North American Vehicle Production
|
Manufacturing Site
|
Model
|
2018
|
2017
|
Toyota Motor Manufacturing,
Kentucky, Inc. (TMMK)
|
Avalon
|
27,154
|
34,149
|
Avalon Hybrid
|
7,741
|
5,485
|
Camry
|
323,801
|
316,272
|
Camry Hybrid
|
27,848
|
22,990
|
ES 350
|
43,680
|
41,657
|
Total
|
430,224
|
420,553
|
Toyota Motor Manufacturing,
Indiana, Inc.
(TMMI)
|
Highlander
|
275,758
|
255,612
|
Highlander Hybrid
|
17,331
|
19,150
|
Sequoia
|
12,548
|
11,871
|
Sienna
|
116,757
|
125,805
|
Total
|
422,394
|
412,438
|
Toyota Motor Manufacturing,
Mississippi, Inc. (TMMMS)
|
Corolla
|
136,108
|
163,832
|
Total
|
136,108
|
163,832
|
Toyota Motor Manufacturing,
Texas, Inc. (TMMTX)
|
Tacoma
|
123,338
|
129,955
|
Tundra
|
129,551
|
136,768
|
Total
|
252,889
|
266,723
|
Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada, Inc. (TMMC)
|
Corolla
|
188,910
|
210,073
|
RX 350
|
81,829
|
104,750
|
RX 350 Hybrid
|
15,183
|
9,079
|
RAV4
|
211,432
|
247,633
|
Total
|
497,354
|
571,535
|
Toyota Motor Manufacturing de Baja California (TMMBC)
|
Tacoma
|
156,335
|
104,622
|
Total
|
156,335
|
104,622
|
Mazda Motor Manufacturing de Mexico S.A. de C.V. (MMVO)
|
Toyota Yaris / Yaris iA
|
39,926
|
44,020
|
Total
|
39,926
|
44,020
|
Total Vehicle Production
|
Grand Total
|
1,935,230
|
1,983,723
|
Toyota North American Engine Production in 2018
|
Manufacturing Site
|
Engine
|
2018
|
Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Kentucky, Inc. (TMMK)
|
4-cylinder*
|
313,367
|
V6
|
217,528
|
Total
|
530,895
|
Toyota Motor Manufacturing, West Virginia, Inc. (TMMWV)*
|
4-cylinder
|
356,681
|
V6
|
256,894
|
Total
|
613,575
|
Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Alabama, Inc. (TMMAL)
|
4-cylinder
|
208,225
|
V6
|
265,031
|
V8
|
142,307
|
TNGA
|
13,823
|
Total
|
629,386
|
Total Engine Production
|
Grand Total
|
1,773,856
|
* TMMWV's total 4- and 6- speed automatic transmission production for 2018 was 358,243.
Additional wholly owned Toyota manufacturing facilities include: Bodine Aluminum, Inc., in Tennessee and Missouri, casts aluminum engine blocks, cylinder heads, and engine brackets; Toyota Auto Body California (TABC), Inc., in Long Beach produces stamped/welded parts and steering columns; and Canadian Auto Parts Toyota, Inc. (CAPTIN) in Delta, British Columbia, makes aluminum wheels; all produce components in North America but are not included in the annual production figures.
About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE: TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 38 million cars and trucks in North America, where we operate 14 manufacturing plants (10 in the U.S.) and directly employ more than 47,000 people (more than 37,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold more than 2.7 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2018 – and about 87 percent of all Toyota vehicles sold over the past 16 years are still on the road today.
Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com
Media Inquiries:
Toyota Media Line
469-292-5100
