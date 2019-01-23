Toyota Production in North America Nearly 2 Million in 2018

More than 38 Million Vehicles Produced in North America Since 1986

News provided by

Toyota Motor North America

Jan 30, 2019, 11:26 ET

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2018, Toyota built 1,935,230 vehicles at its North American vehicle assembly plants. Since 1986, Toyota's total vehicle production in North America has reached more than 38 million.

Toyota's philosophy is to build where we sell and buy where we build. Positive economic factors such as low fuel prices, continued stability in the overall economy and strong customer demand for trucks and SUVs were all key drivers for 2018 production.   

Toyota built nearly 2 million vehicles in 2018, including the Camry, which is manufactured in Kentucky.
Toyota built nearly 2 million vehicles in 2018, including the Camry, which is manufactured in Kentucky.

"Every part and every vehicle that rolls off the line reflects our commitment to safety, quality, value and, above all, our passion for exceeding customer expectations," said Chris Reynolds, chief administrative officer, Manufacturing and Corporate Resources, Toyota Motor North America. "Our ongoing success is due to the hard work and dedication of team members at our 14 manufacturing plants in North America."

Toyota's 15th manufacturing plant, a joint venture with Mazda, is scheduled to open in Huntsville, Alabama, in 2021.

2018 Milestones

In 2018, five of the company's 10 U.S. manufacturing plants continued to roll out a $373.8 million hybrid powertrain investment announced in 2017. The investment also included the implementation of the company's Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Alabama, plant. Other aspects of the investment include:

  • Production of hybrid transaxles at Toyota Motor Manufacturing, West Virginia
  • Expansion of 2.5-liter engine capacity at Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Kentucky
  • Increased production of 2.5-liter engine blocks at Bodine's Troy, Missouri, plant
  • Production of hybrid transaxle cases and housing, 2.5-liter engine blocks at Bodine's Jackson, Tennessee, facility

Continuing investments also were under way at: Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Indiana, which is implementing a $600 million TNGA investment to increase production of the Highlander; and Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Kentucky, where $1.33 billion is earmarked for TNGA upgrades and an all-new paint shop.

Other achievements:

  • Bodine's plant in Jackson, Tennessee, celebrated its 15th anniversary in September.
  • Toyota Motor Manufacturing, San Antonio, celebrated its 15th anniversary in October.
  • Ground breaking on Toyota's $1.6 billion joint venture plant with Mazda in Alabama. The plant will have a capacity of 300,000 and employ 4,000. (Toyota's investment is $800,000 with plans to build 150,000 Corolla.)
  • JD Power Plant Quality Awards: Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Cambridge North, Ontario, Canada (Corolla line) received the "Gold" JD Power Plant Award for Initial Quality, along with Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Kentucky (Lexus ES line), representing TMMK's 14th JD Power Plant Quality Award. Additionally, Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Cambridge South, Ontario, Canada, (Lexus RX line) received a "Bronze" JD Power Plant Award as well as Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Indiana, for its Highlander and Sequoia line.

Toyota produces 13 models in North America including: Avalon, Camry, Corolla, Highlander, RAV4, Sequoia, Sienna, Tacoma, Tundra, Lexus RX 350, Lexus ES 350, Yaris and Yaris iA. Toyota directly employs more than 47,000 people.    

Toyota North American Vehicle Production

Manufacturing Site

Model

2018

2017

Toyota Motor Manufacturing,

Kentucky, Inc. (TMMK)

Avalon

27,154

34,149

Avalon Hybrid

7,741

5,485

Camry

323,801

316,272

Camry Hybrid

27,848

22,990

ES 350

43,680

41,657

Total

430,224

420,553

Toyota Motor Manufacturing,

Indiana, Inc.

(TMMI)

Highlander

275,758

255,612

Highlander Hybrid

17,331

19,150

Sequoia

12,548

11,871

Sienna

116,757

125,805

Total

422,394

412,438

Toyota Motor Manufacturing,

Mississippi, Inc. (TMMMS)

Corolla

136,108

163,832

Total

136,108

163,832

Toyota Motor Manufacturing,

Texas, Inc. (TMMTX)

Tacoma

123,338

129,955

Tundra

129,551

136,768

Total

252,889

266,723

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada, Inc. (TMMC)

Corolla

188,910

210,073

RX 350

81,829

104,750

RX 350 Hybrid

15,183

9,079

RAV4

211,432

247,633

Total

497,354

571,535

Toyota Motor Manufacturing de Baja California (TMMBC)

Tacoma

156,335

104,622

Total  

156,335

104,622

Mazda Motor Manufacturing de Mexico S.A. de C.V. (MMVO)

Toyota Yaris / Yaris iA

39,926

44,020

Total  

39,926

44,020

Total Vehicle Production

Grand Total

1,935,230

1,983,723

Toyota North American Engine Production in 2018

Manufacturing Site

Engine

2018

Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Kentucky, Inc. (TMMK)

4-cylinder*

313,367

V6

217,528

Total

530,895

Toyota Motor Manufacturing, West Virginia, Inc. (TMMWV)*

4-cylinder

356,681

V6

256,894

Total

613,575

Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Alabama, Inc.  (TMMAL)

4-cylinder

208,225

V6

265,031

V8

142,307

TNGA

13,823

Total

629,386

Total Engine Production

Grand Total

1,773,856

* TMMWV's total 4- and 6- speed automatic transmission production for 2018 was 358,243.

Additional wholly owned Toyota manufacturing facilities include: Bodine Aluminum, Inc., in Tennessee and Missouri, casts aluminum engine blocks, cylinder heads, and engine brackets; Toyota Auto Body California (TABC), Inc., in Long Beach produces stamped/welded parts and steering columns; and Canadian Auto Parts Toyota, Inc. (CAPTIN) in Delta, British Columbia, makes aluminum wheels; all produce components in North America but are not included in the annual production figures.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE: TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 38 million cars and trucks in North America, where we operate 14 manufacturing plants (10 in the U.S.) and directly employ more than 47,000 people (more than 37,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold more than 2.7 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2018 – and about 87 percent of all Toyota vehicles sold over the past 16 years are still on the road today.  

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com

Media Inquiries:
Toyota Media Line
469-292-5100

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America

Related Links

http://www.toyotanewsroom.com

Also from this source

Jan 23, 2019, 07:15 ET La edición Heritage del Land Cruiser de 2020 celebra más de 60...

Jan 23, 2019, 07:00 ET 2020 Land Cruiser Heritage Edition Celebrates 60+ Years as SUV...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Toyota Production in North America Nearly 2 Million in 2018

News provided by

Toyota Motor North America

Jan 30, 2019, 11:26 ET