Toyota Production in North America Nearly 2 Million in 2018

"Every part and every vehicle that rolls off the line reflects our commitment to safety, quality, value and, above all, our passion for exceeding customer expectations," said Chris Reynolds, chief administrative officer, Manufacturing and Corporate Resources, Toyota Motor North America. "Our ongoing success is due to the hard work and dedication of team members at our 14 manufacturing plants in North America."

Toyota's 15th manufacturing plant, a joint venture with Mazda, is scheduled to open in Huntsville, Alabama, in 2021.

2018 Milestones

In 2018, five of the company's 10 U.S. manufacturing plants continued to roll out a $373.8 million hybrid powertrain investment announced in 2017. The investment also included the implementation of the company's Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Alabama, plant. Other aspects of the investment include:

Production of hybrid transaxles at Toyota Motor Manufacturing, West Virginia

Expansion of 2.5-liter engine capacity at Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Kentucky

Increased production of 2.5-liter engine blocks at Bodine's Troy, Missouri , plant

Production of hybrid transaxle cases and housing, 2.5-liter engine blocks at Bodine's Jackson, Tennessee, facility

Continuing investments also were under way at: Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Indiana, which is implementing a $600 million TNGA investment to increase production of the Highlander; and Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Kentucky, where $1.33 billion is earmarked for TNGA upgrades and an all-new paint shop.

Other achievements:

Bodine's plant in Jackson, Tennessee , celebrated its 15th anniversary in September.

Toyota Motor Manufacturing, San Antonio, celebrated its 15th anniversary in October.

Ground breaking on Toyota's $1.6 billion joint venture plant with Mazda in Alabama. The plant will have a capacity of 300,000 and employ 4,000. (Toyota's investment is $800,000 with plans to build 150,000 Corolla.)

joint venture plant with Mazda in . The plant will have a capacity of 300,000 and employ 4,000. (Toyota's investment is with plans to build 150,000 Corolla.) JD Power Plant Quality Awards: Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Cambridge North, Ontario, Canada (Corolla line) received the "Gold" JD Power Plant Award for Initial Quality, along with Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Kentucky (Lexus ES line), representing TMMK's 14th JD Power Plant Quality Award. Additionally, Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Cambridge South, Ontario, Canada , (Lexus RX line) received a "Bronze" JD Power Plant Award as well as Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Indiana , for its Highlander and Sequoia line.

Toyota produces 13 models in North America including: Avalon, Camry, Corolla, Highlander, RAV4, Sequoia, Sienna, Tacoma, Tundra, Lexus RX 350, Lexus ES 350, Yaris and Yaris iA. Toyota directly employs more than 47,000 people.

Toyota North American Vehicle Production Manufacturing Site Model 2018 2017 Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Kentucky, Inc. (TMMK) Avalon 27,154 34,149 Avalon Hybrid 7,741 5,485 Camry 323,801 316,272 Camry Hybrid 27,848 22,990 ES 350 43,680 41,657 Total 430,224 420,553 Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Indiana, Inc. (TMMI) Highlander 275,758 255,612 Highlander Hybrid 17,331 19,150 Sequoia 12,548 11,871 Sienna 116,757 125,805 Total 422,394 412,438 Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Mississippi, Inc. (TMMMS) Corolla 136,108 163,832 Total 136,108 163,832 Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Texas, Inc. (TMMTX) Tacoma 123,338 129,955 Tundra 129,551 136,768 Total 252,889 266,723 Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada, Inc. (TMMC) Corolla 188,910 210,073 RX 350 81,829 104,750 RX 350 Hybrid 15,183 9,079 RAV4 211,432 247,633 Total 497,354 571,535 Toyota Motor Manufacturing de Baja California (TMMBC) Tacoma 156,335 104,622 Total 156,335 104,622 Mazda Motor Manufacturing de Mexico S.A. de C.V. (MMVO) Toyota Yaris / Yaris iA 39,926 44,020 Total 39,926 44,020 Total Vehicle Production Grand Total 1,935,230 1,983,723

Toyota North American Engine Production in 2018 Manufacturing Site Engine 2018 Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Kentucky, Inc. (TMMK) 4-cylinder* 313,367 V6 217,528 Total 530,895 Toyota Motor Manufacturing, West Virginia, Inc. (TMMWV)* 4-cylinder 356,681 V6 256,894 Total 613,575 Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Alabama, Inc. (TMMAL) 4-cylinder 208,225 V6 265,031 V8 142,307 TNGA 13,823 Total 629,386 Total Engine Production Grand Total 1,773,856



* TMMWV's total 4- and 6- speed automatic transmission production for 2018 was 358,243.

Additional wholly owned Toyota manufacturing facilities include: Bodine Aluminum, Inc., in Tennessee and Missouri, casts aluminum engine blocks, cylinder heads, and engine brackets; Toyota Auto Body California (TABC), Inc., in Long Beach produces stamped/welded parts and steering columns; and Canadian Auto Parts Toyota, Inc. (CAPTIN) in Delta, British Columbia, makes aluminum wheels; all produce components in North America but are not included in the annual production figures.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE: TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 38 million cars and trucks in North America, where we operate 14 manufacturing plants (10 in the U.S.) and directly employ more than 47,000 people (more than 37,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold more than 2.7 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2018 – and about 87 percent of all Toyota vehicles sold over the past 16 years are still on the road today.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com



