Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Owners - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating Consumer Claims on Behalf of Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Vehicle Owners/Lessees, Toyota RAV4 Model Years 2019-2020

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential consumer class action claims on behalf of owners and lessees of Toyota RAV4 Hybrid vehicles, Model Years 2019-2020.

Owners and lessees of Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Vehicles, Model Years 2019-2020, are encouraged to contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., Michael Yarnoff, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 804, myarnoff@kehoelawfirm.com, info@kehoelawfirm.com, to learn more about the Firm's investigation or potential legal claims.

Recently, a class action lawsuit was filed against Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc. and Toyota Motor North America, Inc. for alleged sales of 2019-2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid vehicles with defective fuel tanks. Allegedly, Model year 2019 and 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid vehicles "contain a defect that prevents the gas tank from being filled to capacity." According to the lawsuit, "Toyota advertises the RAV4 Hybrid as having a 14.5 gallon tank. However, a flaw in the fuel system routinely prevents the [Model Year 2019 and 2020 Toyota RAV Hybrid vehicles] from accepting more than 10 gallons of gas, often times far less, before the pump is triggered to prematurely shut off, even when the low fuel light is illuminated . . .."

According to the class action lawsuit, "[t]he Fuel Tank Defect effectively reduces the usable tank capacity of these hybrid SUV's to 10 gallons or less, drastically reducing their driving range, a major selling point and for which customers pay a premium." According to the lawsuit, "Toyota advertises [Model year 2019 and 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid vehicles] as having a 14.5 gallon tank that averages 41/38/40 mpg," . . . and "[a] vehicle advertised as having a 14.5 gallon tank and as getting 40 mpg has a driving range of 580 miles."

Importantly, the lawsuit alleges that "[a]s a result of the Fuel Tank Defect, owners and lessees are not obtaining the fuel tank capacity or the driving range promised by Toyota, for which they pay a premium."

