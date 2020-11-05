Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road Named Compact SUV of Texas

One of the newest members of the TRD family, the RAV4 TRD Off-Road offers impressive off-road capability with the comfort, style and safety RAV4 is known for in segment. With the RAV4's first-ever TRD-stamped stainless-steel front skid-plate, the 2021 model benefits from increased resistance against debris found on or off the road. Other key off-road features of the vehicle include matte-black TRD alloy wheels and TRD-tuned suspension engineered to enhance body control and small-bump isolation. The vehicle's Falken Wildpeak A/T Trail all-terrain tires use a unique tread pattern and compound developed to TRD technical requirements, and their rugged, square-shoulder design helps protect against punctures.

Additionally, the 2021 RAV4 TRD Off-Road offers drivers the ability to take more adventure equipment along, towing up to 3,500 pounds. The vehicle's interior offers striking red stitching and red trim to further enhance the TRD Off-Road model's cabin. As the fifth generation of the best-selling SUV in the U.S., the 2021 RAV4 TRD Off-Road is both a segment leader and segment disruptor.

This year's Texas Truck Rodeo brought together 27 journalists to evaluate 39 trucks and SUVs on an off-roading course in the Texas Hill Country. Vehicles from the world's top manufacturers were evaluated on interior, exterior, value, performance and personal appeal. The RAV4 TRD Off-Road ran the rugged course, leaving its competitors trailing in the competition. Additionally, Toyota's 2021 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro, the 2021 Toyota Tundra Trail Special Edition and the 2021 Toyota Tacoma Trail Special Edition were recognized as finalists in each of their categories.

TAWA is a Texas-based nonprofit association for automotive journalists promoting professionalism and quality in journalism for more than two decades. TAWA has grown to become one of the most influential and recognized automotive journalist associates in the U.S. The group produces two annual events – Texas Auto Roundup and Texas Truck Rodeo – that allow members to experience vehicles from various manufacturers in one place, at one time.

