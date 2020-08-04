Toyota Selects GSM to Participate in the Toyota Parts and Service Digital Advertising Program

HOUSTON, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GSM, an automotive marketing company specializing in omnichannel, digital, and direct solutions for the automotive industry, was recently selected to participate in Toyota's Parts and Service Digital Advertising Program.

As the leader in digital fixed ops marketing, GSM serves a large base of digital customers and offers low entry prices for its competitive program. GSM specifically designed its packages and services to help Toyota dealerships defend their Primary Marketing Area against competitors and the aftermarket.

Parts & Service Digital Advertising

GSM utilizes a four-pronged approach to help Toyota dealerships Appear, Engage, Convert, and Re-engage auto consumers across paid search, Facebook, and display advertising. This approach allows participating dealerships to be present for all critical moments that influence a customer's service behavior.

GSM offers four packages that come standard with advanced features such as real-time, on-demand reporting, paid search ad extensions, a negative keyword strategy, trackable phone numbers, and more. Better yet, the program supports all vehicle models allowing dealerships to target the maximum amount of Toyota owners possible.

GSM's Digital Platform

GSM's proprietary Advanced Marketing Platform (AMP). AMP puts the customer experience first by leveraging machine learning to drive optional performance and relevancy across all digital channels.

AMP allows dealerships to utilize search ad extensions, remarketing lists for search ads, smart bidding, Google in-market audiences, and customer-match. It also comes equipped with Facebook and display ad integration to target service-ready audiences on relevant websites and social networks.

To learn more about GSM's parts & service digital advertising capabilities, interested dealers can enroll at http://www.tddsprogram.com/packages/8/51 or contact GSM at http://www.gsmarketing.com/contact.

About GSM

GSM is a full-service marketing company specializing in omnichannel solutions for our automotive partners. We have a passion for our clients' success. From customer acquisition and retention programs, to lead-generating marketing campaigns, we do whatever it takes to offer the best solutions, the most impactful results, and legendary customer service. GSM is part of The Friedkin Group, which encompasses a consortium of automotive, hospitality, entertainment, golf and adventure companies led by Chairman and CEO, Dan Friedkin.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE GSM