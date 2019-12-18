Toyota Super Bowl spot to feature all-new 2020 Highlander

"We're excited to feature the all-new 2020 Highlander in our spot in the Big Game," said Ed Laukes, group vice president, Toyota Marketing, Toyota Motor North America. "The Highlander is currently the best-selling model in the midsize SUV segment, and there's no better way to kick off the marketing campaign for the fourth generation of this benchmark SUV than during the most-watched television event of the year."

Toyota has a long and successful history of leveraging the Super Bowl stage to launch landmark products. 2012 and 2015 spots featured Camry, America's best-selling passenger vehicle for the past 17 years, while the 2019 Game packed a one-two punch of the 2019 RAV4, the best-selling mid-sized SUV in the country, and the fierce return of the all-new 2020 Supra. In 2018, Toyota utilized the Big Game and the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 shortly after to launch the first-ever global marketing campaign, "Start Your Impossible," highlighting Toyota's shift to a mobility company.

The larger Highlander vehicle campaign follows the Total Toyota (T²) cross-agency model with collaboration from Saatchi & Saatchi, Burrell Communications, Conill Advertising, and Intertrend, with Zenith Media responsible for TV and Outdoor media buying.

For more information on the all-new 2020 Highlander, click here.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 38 million cars and trucks in North America, where we have 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama (10 in the U.S.), and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold 2.8 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2018.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

Media Contacts:

Leigh Anne Sessions

Toyota Motor North America

469-292-5849

leigh.sessions@toyota.com

Marissa Borjon

Toyota Motor North America

469-292-6395

Marissa.borjon@toyota.com

Kimberly Harms

Saatchi for Toyota

702-234-9517

kimberly.harms@saatchi.com

For customer inquiries, please call: 800-331-4331

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America