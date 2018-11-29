Toyota Texas Announces New President

Voelkel went on to serve Toyota Motor North America in the dual role of vice president of One Toyota Competitiveness and group manager of production strategy. In 2018, Voelkel returned to TMMTX as senior vice president focusing on operational and long-term company initiatives.

Current president, Yoshihisa Nagatani, will transition to his new role as executive vice president with Toyota do Brasil, after four years of strong leadership at TMMTX.

Toyota's Team Texas is 7,200 team members strong and includes 23 on-site suppliers. The facility produced 267,000 Tundra and Tacoma trucks in 2017. Each year, more than 22,000 guests stop at the TMMTX visitor center to tour the plant.

Toyota (NYSE: TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 36 million cars and trucks in North America, where we operate 14 manufacturing plants (10 in the U.S.) and directly employ more than 47,000 people (more than 37,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold more than 2.7 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2017 – and about 87 percent of all Toyota vehicles sold over the past 15 years are still on the road today.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

