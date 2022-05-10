Toyota Tundra Capstone Named WardsAuto 2022 10 Best Interiors and UX Winner

Designed, engineered and assembled in the U.S., the 2022 Tundra Capstone is the most capable, most advanced Tundra to date. A host of advanced and connected technologies found throughout Tundra Capstone are perfect for drivers seeking a premium experience with intuitive features and controls.

The large 14-inch multimedia touchscreen display comes standard on Capstone, controlling the new Toyota Audio Multimedia system that was designed and engineered by Toyota's Plano, Texas-based Connected Technologies and Toyota Connected software innovation teams. The infotainment system offers a first-class user experience thanks to quick processing, clear visuals and intuitive touch and natural voice controls.

With Intelligent Assistant available through Drive Connect*, simple phrases like "Hey Toyota" awaken the system for voice-activated commands such as directions, points of interest (POI), adjust audio controls, change cabin temperatures or even small tasks like windshield wiper cycles to clear dew from the driver's field of vision. Cloud Navigation, offered through Drive Connect, allows for real-time, over-the-air updates for mapping and POIs, and Google POI data is integrated to ensure up-to-date search capability. The new system also supports standard wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility.

The new Toyota Audio Multimedia allows for simultaneous Bluetooth connectivity for two phones. A Wi-Fi Connect subscription offers LTE connectivity for up to five devices, effectively turning Tundra into an AT&T Hotspot* as well as the ability to link your separate Apple Music® and Amazon Music subscriptions to the vehicle with Integrated Streaming. The Tundra Capstone complements the auditory experience with a 12-speaker JBL Premium Audio system.

"From the outset, the team began development of solutions that would exceed customers' needs and deliver amazing, personalized connected experiences," said Connor Hill, global user experience designer, Toyota Connected. "With this system, we are jumping into the future with our largest-ever touchscreen and are already beginning to send customers over-the-air updates based on their feedback. At the end of the day, the driver's needs and wants should always come first."

The 2022 Toyota Tundra was the first Toyota model to include this all-new Toyota Audio Multimedia system. It has started to proliferate to a handful of other models, with screen sizes ranging from 8.0 to 14.0 inches diagonally.

Helping Tundra Capstone earn its place on the "2022 Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX list" are new features and creature comforts including a power tilt/slide panoramic roof with power sunshade, heated and ventilated front and rear seats, a two-tone white-and-black interior with dark American walnut wood-grain trim, a heated steering wheel and much more. The Tundra Capstone is the first North American Toyota vehicle with semi-aniline leather, which is usually reserved for flagship luxury sedans.

"Capstone is our answer to address customers who prefer an ultra-premium, highly crafted experience in their trucks," said Kevin Hunter, president of Calty Design Research. "The interior features sophisticated materials and high-level craft, with unique to Capstone white and black select leather treatment along with custom seat perforation that is both modern and ultra-premium. The bold horizontal instrument panel beam features real open pore walnut, that contrasts, and compliments with a rich authentic wood tone."

"The luxurious Toyota Tundra Capstone makes our 2022 list by capably combining space, comfort and technology," says WardsAuto editor and judge Jim Irwin. "We loved the black-and-white interior color scheme, plus blue ambient lighting and high-tech features including a 14-inch touchscreen running Toyota's new multimedia system."

Added Christie Schweinsberg, WardsAuto editor and judge: "Our judges found the new MMI system less overwhelming to use than similar systems by other OEMs, thanks to simplified menus and large icons, both making for easy operation. The 10-inch head-up display also was a tech standout in the Tundra."

The annual Wards 10 Best Interiors and UX competition evaluates new or heavily redesigned vehicle interiors and user-experience technology, with scoring based on a variety of metrics including design and aesthetics, comfort, materials, fit-and-finish, connectivity and infotainment, displays and controls, as well as advanced driver assist systems and value.

The Toyota Tundra Capstone will be among the Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX winners featured during AutoTech: Detroit, co-located with WardsAuto Interiors & UX Conference, held June 8-9 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan.

About the All-New 2022 Toyota Tundra

The all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra was redesigned from the ground up. Designed, engineered and assembled in the U.S., the Tundra is available in a variety of grades including SR, SR5, Limited, Platinum and 1794 Edition, which are available at dealerships now. Both the TRD Pro and the new halo grade, Capstone, will arrive at dealerships this spring.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 39,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 32 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. Toyota has more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, with electrified vehicles comprising more than a quarter of our 2021 North American sales.

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to virtually visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

Contact:

Senior Manager, Communications

Toyota Connected North America, Inc.

Corey Proffitt

646-971-4522

[email protected]

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America