Toyota/Lexus Minority Owners Dealership Association to Sponsor National 'COVID-19 Day of Service' on May 22

BOWIE, Md., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Toyota/Lexus Minority Owners Dealership Association (TLMODA) is working with The Salvation Army to fill the pantries of families in need during the coronavirus pandemic. On May 22, 2020, TLMODA Dealers and The Salvation Army will distribute more than 4,800 packages in 24 communities throughout the country.

"The coronavirus pandemic has left many families vulnerable and in a state of economic instability," says TLMODA Board President Ed Fitzpatrick. "The COVID-19 Day of Service represents the TLMODA member's collective compassion and responsibility to give back to the community."

During TLMODA's National COVID-19 Day of Service, Toyota and Lexus dealership staff will distribute grocery boxes of non-perishable items like boxes of cereal and canned goods to help feed a family of four, for a week. Items for the grocery boxes will be packed and assembled by local Salvation Army teams in accordance with safety guidelines from local, state and federal health officials.

The Salvation Army is helping identify families in need of food and instructing them to visit one of the participating Toyota or Lexus dealerships to pick up their grocery box. In order to maintain proper social distance protocols, boxes will be placed in the trunk of each family's vehicle on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies are exhausted. All families must contact their local Salvation Army to qualify for a grocery box.

"Across the country, the economic impact of this pandemic continues to impact families, both those who were already experiencing the challenges of poverty, and some who are experiencing them for the first time," said David Hudson, National Commander of The Salvation Army. "We are extremely grateful for the support of organizations like TLMODA so we can continue to meet the evolving needs of the most vulnerable."

TLMODA COVID-19 Day of Service dealerships locations include:

Alabama

Lexus of Huntsville, Huntsville

Arizona

Sierra Toyota, Sierra

California

Coliseum Lexus of Oakland , Oakland

, Tracy Toyota , Tracy

Colorado

Lexus of Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs

Florida

South Dade Toyota, Homestead

Toyota of Fort Walton Beach , Fort Walton Beach

, Treasure Coast Toyota of Stuart , Stuart

Georgia

Chatham Parkway Toyota, Savannah

Idaho

Teton Toyota, Idaho Falls

Illinois

Advantage Toyota of River Oaks, Calumet City

Indiana

Lexus of Mishawaka, Mishawaka

Massachusetts

Lexus of Northborough, Northborough

North Carolina

Classic Toyota of Wilkesboro, North Wilkesboro

Oklahoma

Toyota of Ardmore, Ardmore

Pennsylvania

North Hills Toyota, Pittsburgh

Texas

Brownsville Toyota, Brownsville

Lost Pines Toyota, Bastrop

Mike Shaw Toyota , Corpus Christi

, Toyota of Cedar Park , Cedar Park

, Toyota of Rockwall , Rockwall

Virginia

Gloucester Toyota, Gloucester

Vermont

Faith's Toyota Ford, Westminster

Washington

Marysville Toyota, Marysville

More information on the TLMODA 'COVID-19 Day of Service' can be found at TLMODA.org/day-of-service/

TLMODA's goal is to represent the needs of minority dealers within Toyota and Lexus. Any dealership which represents a minority group, based on 51 percent or more ownership, is invited to join as a dealer member. Some of the benefits available to dealer members include networking opportunities, mentoring support, collective representation within Toyota and Lexus, community involvement support, and development opportunities, among others.

Toyota Lexus Minority Owners Dealership Association (TLMODA) is a diverse dealer association focused on the growth and sustainability of Toyota and Lexus minority customers, and ethnic minority dealers. For more information, go to www.tlmoda.org.

