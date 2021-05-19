Toyota's 2021 Supra Comes Named Performance Vehicle of Texas at This Year's Texas Auto Roundup

Among a collection of vehicles from the world's top manufacturers, the Supra received praise for its powerful 3.0-liter, inline 6-cylinder engine and comprehensive safety features. The 2021 Toyota Supra 3.0 Premium features an 8-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters and a revised engine to take it from 0-60 in 3.9 seconds. Boasting an array of features, the Supra wows with a power boost and returned chassis continuing a tradition of an impressive ride/handling balance.

Accenting the Supra's concept car-inspired body are 19-inch forged aluminum 10-spoke wheels with Michelin Pilot super sport tires, and inside it features 14-way heated power-adjustable black leather-trimmed sport seats. At Auto Roundup, attendees experienced the vehicle's new safety and technology package with an enhanced touchpad control, a 12 speaker JBL audio system, and the Driver's Assist Safety Package featuring dynamic radar cruise control, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert and more.

This year's Texas Auto Roundup brought together 40 journalists to evaluate 35 vehicles at the Texas Motor Speedway. Vehicles from the world's top manufacturers were put to the test on this professional track and evaluated on interior, exterior, value, performance and personal appeal. Attendees that test drove the Supra took note of its speed, agility and performance combined with its electric power steering and vehicle stability control which makes it ideal for quick transitions and tight turns.

TAWA is a Texas-based nonprofit association for automotive journalists promoting professionalism and quality in journalism for more than two decades. TAWA has grown to become one of the most influential and recognized automotive journalist associates in the U.S. The group produces two annual events – Texas Auto Roundup and Texas Truck Rodeo – that allow members to experience vehicles from various manufacturers in one place, at one time.

For more information on the 2021 Supra 3.0 Premium, visit the Toyota Newsroom.

