Toyota's Exclusive Independent Insurance Agency Spreads Its Wings

TIMS, Toyota's exclusive independent insurance agency, was launched in April 2016 to provide Toyota customers with a seamless way to compare and buy car insurance policies online, and find their best usage-based insurance options using data-driven recommendations and a personalized purchase experience. As the full-service agency expanded to offer a variety of insurance products in addition to auto (including home, renters, recreational vehicle, and even pet insurance), the TIMS team required a larger space to support the future growth of the organization and bolster innovation.

"The opening of TIMS' first dedicated office is such an exciting landmark in our journey – one that reflects the tremendous growth we've achieved in our first five years," said Robert Spencer, VP, Finance and Administration. "There are certainly many benefits to operating like a start-up. But even as we embrace virtual work, it is also beneficial to have our own space to come together for collaboration when appropriate."

TIMS is the latest Toyota business to put down roots in Plano, which continues to attract corporations and professionals in a variety of fields. Over the past few years, the rapidly growing city has become home base for a number of Toyota entities, all of which contribute to the area's increasing job market and standing as a leading center of business within the United States.

"The City of Plano is thrilled to announce the grand opening of Toyota Insurance Management Solutions in our city," said Mayor LaRosiliere. "This marks another exciting milestone in our relationship with Toyota. It is further evidence of the deep-rooted commitment we have to help each other grow and prosper. Toyota's footprint in Plano now includes Toyota Motor North America, Toyota Financial Services, and Toyota Connected. We welcome all TIMS employees and look forward to their success in the City of Excellence."

TIMS maintains a strong focus on supporting auto dealers, and as its relationships with dealers continue to grow, the company is well positioned to continue expanding its services and transforming how people find and select insurance products.

"TIMS completes the Toyota ownership experience by providing simple, convenient ways to shop for and purchase insurance for all Toyota models, new and pre-owned, as well as coverage for other vehicles," said Will Nicklas, COO, TIMS. "Looking ahead, TIMS is expanding distribution – both digitally as well as through select dealers – and we will continue to innovate new products, providing Toyota customers with personalized auto insurance tailored to their unique needs."

About Toyota Insurance Management Solutions

Toyota Insurance Management Solutions, including its affiliates Connected Analytic Services and Advanced Connectivity (collective "TIMS"), is a joint venture between Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Services, USA (AIS), Toyota Financial Services International Corp., and Toyota Connected, USA. TIMS is an independent licensed insurance agency specializing in Property & Casualty insurance offerings, partnering with top insurance companies to allow customers to choose the best options for their needs. For information about TIMS products and licensing, please visit www.toyotaims.com.

