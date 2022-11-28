Toys and Games Market 2023-2027: A Descriptive Analysis of Parent Market, Five Forces Model, Market Dynamics, and Segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global toys and games market size is projected to grow by USD 70.12 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 31%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Toys and Games Market 2023-2027

Global Toys and Games Market - Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global toys and games market as a part of the leisure products market, which covers a variety of categories, including sports equipment, musical instruments, camping equipment, recreational vehicles, bicycles, toys, and other consumer-oriented games. This report has extensively covered external factors that will influence the parent market growth during the forecast period.

Global Toys and Games Market - Five Forces

The global toys and games market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers –

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Global Toys and Games Market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on the penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global Toys and Games Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product, distribution channel, and region.

The activity and ride-on toys segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. These toys mainly include outdoor, sport, and model vehicle toys, such as frisbees, hula hoops, and twisters. They are used for recreation, sports, fitness, and juggling. Model vehicle toys are intended for children aged two years and above. Ride-on toys help in improving the mobility of infants.

Geography Overview

By geography, the toys and games market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global toys and games market.

North America held 31% of the global toys and games market in 2022. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for premium toys, the rising spending capacity of consumers, and the presence of several prominent vendors.

Global Toys and Games Market – Market Dynamics

Key factors driving market growth

The growth of the middle-class population and the increasing disposable incomes are driving the toys and games market growth.

In recent years, rapid urbanization and increasing purchasing power have led to changes in lifestyles of consumers in countries such as Russia , China , and India .

, , and . As a result, the demand for toys and games from organized multi-brand retail stores has increased, which is helping vendors to earn higher revenues.

Recent trends influencing the market

The emergence of three-dimensional (3D) printing is a key trend in the toys and games market.

3D printers are expected to become highly affordable over the coming years.

Many licensors, such as Sesame Workshop and Hasbro, are offering licenses to 3D printing companies by providing access to specific assets.

Market players are introducing 3D printing tools for building and modifying toys at home.

Such innovations are expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The seasonal demand and the short life of merchandise and collectibles may challenge the toys and games market growth.

Retailers need to plan merchandise procurement based on demand forecasts. However, the demand is highly prone to changing consumer needs, which compels manufacturers to extend or drop product categories or lines regularly.

The merchandise manufacturing industry is highly fragmented, and retailers have a wide range of vendors, which makes merchandise procurement more challenging.

Retailers pre-stock most of the merchandise to stay ahead of competitors. However, they may end up with dead stock.

Such factors will negatively impact the revenue of the toys and games market.

What are the key data covered in this toys and games market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the toys and games market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the toys and games market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the toys and games market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of toys and games market vendors

Toys and Games Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historic Period 2017 -2021 Forecast period 2023 -2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.1% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 70.12 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.9 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors 4M Industrial Development Ltd., Atlas Games, Clementoni Spa, Elenco Electronics Inc., Franckh Kosmos Verlags GmbH & Co. KG, Goliath Games LLC, Hasbro Inc., JAKKS Pacific Inc., Kids2 Inc., Learning Resources Ltd., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., MGA Entertainment Inc., Playmates Holdings Ltd., Ravensburger AG, Simba Dickie Group GmbH, Smartivity Labs Pvt. Ltd., Spin Master Corp., TOMY Co. Ltd., and VTech Holdings Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

