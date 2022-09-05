Toys and Games Market Report by Technavio predicts USD 50.73 Bn growth -- Driven by increasing personal disposable income and rising middle-class population

Sep 05, 2022, 01:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The toys and games market has grown substantially over the years. To estimate the size of the market, Technavio has tracked the recent trends and developments in the toys and games market. The analysts at Technavio have considered various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here to get an idea of the overall scope of the full report.
The report on the toys and games market by Technavio expects the market size to increase at a CAGR of 6.70% and register an incremental growth of USD 50.73 billion between 2020 and 2025. However, the growth forecast could be missed with the market growing slower than expected if the following factors come into play: seasonal demand and short life of merchandise and collectibles and market fragmentation.
According to Technavio, the growth of the market is primarily driven by increasing personal disposable income and the rising middle-class population.
Rapid urbanization in both developed and developing countries across the globe has dramatically changed the lifestyle of consumers over the years. In addition, the purchasing power of consumers and living standards have increased exponentially due to high disposable incomes. This has led to a rise in the demand for toys and games from organized multi-brand retail stores, which, in turn, is driving the growth of the market.
"The rise in online sales and innovations in 3D printing will further accelerate the growth of the market", says an analyst at Technavio.
The global toys and games market is fragmented due to the presence of well-known toys and games manufacturers with major shares in international markets. The global toys and games market is categorized by product differentiation, price competition, relatively low brand loyalty, and low buyer switching costs. Owing to their increasing popularity, online channels are posing stiff competition to major store formats such as hypermarkets and supermarkets. Mattel Inc., Ravensburger AG, TOMY Co. Ltd., and VTech Holdings Ltd. are some of the major market participants.
Many global and regional vendors are present in the market that compete intensely with each other in terms of their product offerings. These vendors focus on investing in manufacturing innovative products to ensure product differentiation and thereby sustain themselves in the market, which increases the threat of rivalry. However, moderate regulatory control and moderate exit barrier are expected to restrain new entrants from entering the market. Therefore, the threat of rivalry was moderate in 2020, and it is expected to remain the same during the forecast period.
The report breaks down the market into the following segments:
- Product: activity and ride-on toys, infant and pre-school toys, games and puzzles, plush toys, and others
- Distribution channel: offline and online
- Geography: North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Based on the product, the activity and ride-on toys segment is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period. The rising popularity of these toys is encouraging several market players to offer premium activity and ride-on toys for toddlers.
Similarly, by distribution channel, the offline distribution channel will generate maximum revenue over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the privileges offered by offline stores such as special offers and customer loyalty programs for regular customers.
In terms of region, North America will emerge as the dominant region, occupying 31% of the global market share. The regional market is driven by the advent of new types of indoor toys and games. Also, the increasing availability of low-cost private-label toys in stores such as Walmart and Tru Kids Inc (Tru Kids) is contributing to the growth of the regional market.
The complete report on the global toys and games market offers detailed insights on the potential business segments and regions to invest in over the forecast period. Before making the purchase, we recommend reading our Sample PDF Report.
The toys and games market report answers questions such as:
- Is the market structure fragmented or concentrated?
- What was the market size in 2020 and the forecast for the toys and games market through 2025?
- Which are the best product segment areas to invest in over the forecast period?
- What is the market share of dominant and strong vendors in the toys and games market?
- What are the inhibiting factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the toys and games market growth?
- What are the latest trends and regulatory frameworks in the toys and games market?
Toys And Games Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.70%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 50.73 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.11
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 31%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, China, India, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Atlas Games, Clementoni Spa, Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH and Co. KG, Hasbro Inc., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Ravensburger AG, The Goliath Games LLC, TOMY Co. Ltd., and VTech Holdings Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 01: Parent market
Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Leisure products
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Inbound logistics
2.2.3 Operations
2.2.4 Outbound logistics
2.2.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.6 Service
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 05: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5. Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Product
Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
5.3 Activity and ride-on toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 17: Activity and ride-on toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 18: Activity and ride-on toys - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.4 Infant and pre-school toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 19: Infant and pre-school toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 20: Infant and pre-school toys - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.5 Games and puzzles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 21: Games and puzzles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 22: Games and puzzles - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.6 Plush toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 23: Plush toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 24: Plush toys - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.8 Market opportunity by Product
Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product
6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
6.1 Market segments
Exhibit 28: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
Exhibit 29: Comparison by Distribution channel
6.3 Offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 30: Offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 31: Offline distribution channel - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
6.4 Online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 32: Online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 33: Online distribution channel - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Distribution channel
7. Customer landscape
7.1 Overview
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
Exhibit 35: Customer landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
8.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison
8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 40: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 41: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 42: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 43: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 44: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 45: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 46: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 47: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.8 Key leading countries
Exhibit 48: Key leading countries
8.9 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by geography
9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.1.1 Increasing personal disposable income and rising middle-class population
9.1.2 Increasing children's TV and Internet viewership
9.1.3 Rise in online sales
9.2 Market challenges
9.2.1 Seasonal demand and short life of merchandise and collectibles
9.2.2 Market fragmentation
9.2.3 Increasing popularity of e-games
Exhibit 50: Impact of drivers and challenges
9.3 Market trends
9.3.1 Emergence of 3D printing
9.3.2 Use of licensed merchandise for marketing and branding
9.3.3 Growing market for franchise movies and shows
10. Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
Exhibit 51: Vendor landscape
10.2 Landscape disruption
The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.
Exhibit 52: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 53: Industry risks
11. Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 54: Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 55: Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Atlas Games
Exhibit 56: Atlas Games - Overview
Exhibit 57: Atlas Games - Product and service
Exhibit 58: Atlas Games - Key offerings
11.4 Clementoni Spa
Exhibit 59: Clementoni Spa - Overview
Exhibit 60: Clementoni Spa - Product and service
Exhibit 61: Clementoni Spa - Key offerings
11.5 Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH and Co. KG
Exhibit 62: Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH and Co. KG - Overview
Exhibit 63: Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH and Co. KG - Product and service
Exhibit 64: Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings
11.6 Hasbro Inc.
Exhibit 65: Hasbro Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 66: Hasbro Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 67: Hasbro Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 68: Hasbro Inc. - Segment focus
11.7 LEGO System AS
Exhibit 69: LEGO System AS - Overview
Exhibit 70: LEGO System AS - Product and service
Exhibit 71: LEGO System AS - Key news
Exhibit 72: LEGO System AS - Key offerings
11.8 Mattel Inc.
Exhibit 73: Mattel Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 74: Mattel Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 75: Mattel Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 76: Mattel Inc. - Segment focus
11.9 Ravensburger AG
Exhibit 77: Ravensburger AG - Overview
Exhibit 78: Ravensburger AG - Product and service
Exhibit 79: Ravensburger AG - Key offerings
11.10 The Goliath Games LLC
Exhibit 80: The Goliath Games LLC - Overview
Exhibit 81: The Goliath Games LLC - Product and service
Exhibit 82: The Goliath Games LLC - Key offerings
11.11 TOMY Co. Ltd.
Exhibit 83: TOMY Co. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 84: TOMY Co. Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 85: TOMY Co. Ltd.- Key news
Exhibit 86: TOMY Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 87: TOMY Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
11.12 VTech Holdings Ltd.
Exhibit 88: VTech Holdings Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 89: VTech Holdings Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 90: VTech Holdings Ltd. - Key news
Exhibit 91: VTech Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 92: VTech Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus
12. Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.1.1 Market definition
12.1.2 Objectives
12.1.3 Notes and caveats
12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 93: Currency conversion rates for US$
12.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 94: Research Methodology
Exhibit 95: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 96: Information sources
12.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 97: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/toys-and-gamesmarket
SOURCE Technavio
