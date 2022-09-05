Toys and Games Market Report by Technavio predicts USD 50.73 Bn growth -- Driven by increasing personal disposable income and rising middle-class population

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The toys and games market has grown substantially over the years. To estimate the size of the market, Technavio has tracked the recent trends and developments in the toys and games market. The analysts at Technavio have considered various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here to get an idea of the overall scope of the full report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Toys and Games Market 2021-2025

The report on the toys and games market by Technavio expects the market size to increase at a CAGR of 6.70% and register an incremental growth of USD 50.73 billion between 2020 and 2025. However, the growth forecast could be missed with the market growing slower than expected if the following factors come into play: seasonal demand and short life of merchandise and collectibles and market fragmentation.

According to Technavio, the growth of the market is primarily driven by increasing personal disposable income and the rising middle-class population.

Rapid urbanization in both developed and developing countries across the globe has dramatically changed the lifestyle of consumers over the years. In addition, the purchasing power of consumers and living standards have increased exponentially due to high disposable incomes. This has led to a rise in the demand for toys and games from organized multi-brand retail stores, which, in turn, is driving the growth of the market.

"The rise in online sales and innovations in 3D printing will further accelerate the growth of the market", says an analyst at Technavio.

The global toys and games market is fragmented due to the presence of well-known toys and games manufacturers with major shares in international markets. The global toys and games market is categorized by product differentiation, price competition, relatively low brand loyalty, and low buyer switching costs. Owing to their increasing popularity, online channels are posing stiff competition to major store formats such as hypermarkets and supermarkets. Mattel Inc., Ravensburger AG, TOMY Co. Ltd., and VTech Holdings Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

Many global and regional vendors are present in the market that compete intensely with each other in terms of their product offerings. These vendors focus on investing in manufacturing innovative products to ensure product differentiation and thereby sustain themselves in the market, which increases the threat of rivalry. However, moderate regulatory control and moderate exit barrier are expected to restrain new entrants from entering the market. Therefore, the threat of rivalry was moderate in 2020, and it is expected to remain the same during the forecast period.

The report breaks down the market into the following segments:

Product: activity and ride-on toys, infant and pre-school toys, games and puzzles, plush toys, and others

Distribution channel: offline and online

Geography: North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

Based on the product, the activity and ride-on toys segment is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period. The rising popularity of these toys is encouraging several market players to offer premium activity and ride-on toys for toddlers.

Similarly, by distribution channel, the offline distribution channel will generate maximum revenue over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the privileges offered by offline stores such as special offers and customer loyalty programs for regular customers.

In terms of region, North America will emerge as the dominant region, occupying 31% of the global market share. The regional market is driven by the advent of new types of indoor toys and games. Also, the increasing availability of low-cost private-label toys in stores such as Walmart and Tru Kids Inc (Tru Kids) is contributing to the growth of the regional market.

The complete report on the global toys and games market offers detailed insights on the potential business segments and regions to invest in over the forecast period.

The toys and games market report answers questions such as:

Is the market structure fragmented or concentrated?

What was the market size in 2020 and the forecast for the toys and games market through 2025?

Which are the best product segment areas to invest in over the forecast period?

What is the market share of dominant and strong vendors in the toys and games market?

What are the inhibiting factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the toys and games market growth?

What are the latest trends and regulatory frameworks in the toys and games market?

Got more queries

Toys And Games Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.70% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 50.73 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.11 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, China, India, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Atlas Games, Clementoni Spa, Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH and Co. KG, Hasbro Inc., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Ravensburger AG, The Goliath Games LLC, TOMY Co. Ltd., and VTech Holdings Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

