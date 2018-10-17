Toys for Tots and The Allstate Foundation Team-up Again to Collect Donations in Allstate Agencies Throughout the Northeast

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, hundreds of Allstate agency owners throughout the Northeast are partnering with the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. From now until Friday, December 7, select Allstate agency owners' offices in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont will serve as donation drop-off sites, collecting new, unwrapped toys for local children. Community members are encouraged to stop by participating agencies to support Toys for Tots' 2019 holiday campaign. Thanks to the volunteerism of participating agencies, Toys for Tots will receive a $30,000 grant from The Allstate Foundation Helping Hands Grant Program.

To find the participating Allstate agency closest to you, please click on your respective state:

"When I started participating in the Centre County Toys for Tots campaign 32 years ago, I dreamed of organizing a large-scale donation drive like this," said Gene Weller, Allstate agency owner in State College, PA and retired member of the U.S. Marine Corps. "We're proud to join forces with Toys for Tots for the second year in a row, opening our doors to support local families this holiday season. And, with the community's support, we can make this year's campaign bigger and better."

Over the last two months, Allstate and Toys for Tots have worked closely to organize this multi-state donation drive. Together, they are rallying communities across the Northeast to give back to families in need.

"We are very pleased to welcome The Allstate Foundation and local Allstate agencies back this year as a major National Corporate Sponsor of the Marine Toys for Tots Program," said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, vice president of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "With their generous support, we will be able to fulfill the Christmas holiday dreams of thousands of less fortunate children, who otherwise might have been forgotten."

Serving those who serve our country is part of Allstate's legacy. From hiring practices to community involvement, military initiatives have been a priority since Allstate was founded by a veteran in 1931.

"Active military, veterans and their families sacrifice so much for this country. That's why Allstate constantly strives to better serve the brave men and women of the armed forces," said Ed Norcia, Northeast Region Strategic Deployment Leader. "We honor the loyalty and dedication of military members by offering customized products and services – like a standard auto protection feature so military members won't have to pay a higher rate if their coverage lapses due to deployment or assignment outside of the United States1. An even bigger part of our commitment involves providing active military and veterans with fulfilling career opportunities."

In September, Allstate was recognized by G.I. Jobs – the premier organization for transitioning military members – as being the number two Military Friendly Employer in the country. Last year, Allstate agency owners hired 145 veterans as licensed sales producers. Our goal was to hire 300 veterans in 2018 and, through September, agency owners have hired over 315.

Allstate's Joining Forces for Good Licensing Program helps military personnel and their spouses become licensed sales professionals and work in a local Allstate agency. The program is designed to connect applicants with agency owners looking to hire veterans and spouses across the country. Through the free program, candidates undergo Property & Casualty (P&C) licensing education, take their P&C exam and have the potential for job placement with Allstate agency owners.

Once veterans and their spouses become Allstate agency employees, we make sure they're provided with the tools and resources to be successful. The Allstate Veterans Engagement Team & Supporters (AVETS) – one of Allstate's largest employee resource groups – brings together military and their advocates to share thoughts, experiences and ideas in a safe, collaborative environment.

Allstate is currently looking to hire military veterans and their spouses throughout the Northeast region. Interested candidates can learn more about Allstate's Joining Forces for Good Licensing Program by visiting www.allstateveterans.com.

1 Contact your local Allstate agent to learn more about our products and services, and if they are available in your state. Visit https://agents.allstate.com/ to find the Allstate agency closest to you.

