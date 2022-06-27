Toys Market in Europe: Rest of Europe to Occupy 41% Market Share | Driven by Expanding Product Portfolio Influencing Product Premiumization | Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Toys Market in Europe Analysis Report by Product (activity toys and accessories, soft toys and accessories, outdoor and vehicle toys, games and puzzles, and others), Distribution Channel (specialty stores, e-retailers, hypermarkets, and department stores), and Geography (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Rest of Europe), and the Segment Forecasts, 2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/toys-market-size-analysis-in-europe-industry

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Toys Market In Europe report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which business tactics will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the market's growth potential?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Toys Market In Europe report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Toys Market In Europe: Market Dynamics

Drivers:

The key factor driving growth in the toys market in Europe is the expanding product portfolio influencing product premiumization.

is the The vendors are incorporating new technologies that are interactive and educational. New technologies such as NFC connections, holograms, augmented reality, and others are being incorporated with traditional toys and games to produce interactive toys and games.

Another technology is 3D printing, which will improve the creativity of children and help in the customization of toys. Brand-conscious customers are attracted to brands that deliver high-quality products. General consumer perception about luxury toys is that they are more durable and have multiple features. Branding is the key to attracting and retaining customers in the toy market in Europe .

. Product premiumization is critical as most vendors offer similar products that have relatively similar features. The global recognition of brand logos implies the global acceptance of a brand. Such acceptance helps the brand strengthen its market position. Therefore, the sales of the key vendors are expected to increase due to factors such as premiumization and effective brand positioning.

Challenges:

The availability of counterfeit products will be a major challenge for the toy market in Europe during the forecast period.

will be a major challenge for the toy market in during the forecast period. Counterfeit products are made of low-quality raw materials, which can be harmful to children. The advent and penetration of e-commerce have propelled the sales of counterfeit products by widening their geographic reach.

The availability of counterfeit products leads to market fragmentation and lack of price standardization, decreases the margins of branded products, reduces the brand equity of the major vendors, and results in an uneven competitive scenario and market share erosion. The low cost of counterfeit products increases the demand for such products, which adversely affects the sales and pricing strategies of the vendors. Therefore, global vendors are compelled to price their products at lower rates, which reduces their profit margins and value sales proportion.

To know about other drivers & challenges along with the market trends

Some of the key Toys in Europe Players:

The toy market in Europe is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as commencing and initiating mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to compete in the market.

Atlas Games

Clementoni Spa

Franckh Kosmos Verlags GmbH and Co. KG

Hasbro Inc.

LEGO System AS

Mattel Inc.

Ravensburger AG

The Goliath Games LLC

TOMY Co. Ltd.

VTech Holdings Ltd.

Toys Market In Europe: Segmentation Analysis

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Activity toys and accessories - size and forecast 2021-2026

Soft toys and accessories - size and forecast 2021-2026

Outdoor and vehicle toys - size and forecast 2021-2026

Games and puzzles - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Specialty stores - size and forecast 2021-2026

E-retailers - size and forecast 2021-2026

Hypermarkets - size and forecast 2021-2026

Department stores - size and forecast 2021-2026

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

UK - size, and forecast 2021-2026

France - size, and forecast 2021-2026

- size, and forecast 2021-2026 Germany - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Italy - size, and forecast 2021-2026

- size, and forecast 2021-2026 Rest of Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

To know about the market contribution of each segment

Toys Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.77% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.75 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.53 Performing market contribution Rest of Europe at 41% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Atlas Games, Clementoni Spa, Franckh Kosmos Verlags GmbH and Co. KG, Hasbro Inc., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Ravensburger AG, The Goliath Games LLC, TOMY Co. Ltd., and VTech Holdings Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Activity toys and accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Soft toys and accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Outdoor and vehicle toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Games and puzzles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

E-retailers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Department stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Italy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Atlas Games

Clementoni Spa

Franckh Kosmos Verlags GmbH and Co. KG

Hasbro Inc.

LEGO System AS

Mattel Inc.

Ravensburger AG

The Goliath Games LLC

TOMY Co. Ltd.

VTech Holdings Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

