Toys Market in Europe: Rest of Europe to Occupy 41% Market Share | Driven by Expanding Product Portfolio Influencing Product Premiumization | Technavio

Jun 27, 2022, 21:30 ET
NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The toy market in Europe is expected to grow by USD 8.75 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 4.77% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 41% of the market's growth will originate from the Rest of Europe during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the UK and France. The growing e-commerce market will facilitate the toy market growth in the Rest of Europe over the forecast period.
- The key factor driving growth in the toys market in Europe is the expanding product portfolio influencing product premiumization.
- The vendors are incorporating new technologies that are interactive and educational. New technologies such as NFC connections, holograms, augmented reality, and others are being incorporated with traditional toys and games to produce interactive toys and games.
- Another technology is 3D printing, which will improve the creativity of children and help in the customization of toys. Brand-conscious customers are attracted to brands that deliver high-quality products. General consumer perception about luxury toys is that they are more durable and have multiple features. Branding is the key to attracting and retaining customers in the toy market in Europe.
- Product premiumization is critical as most vendors offer similar products that have relatively similar features. The global recognition of brand logos implies the global acceptance of a brand. Such acceptance helps the brand strengthen its market position. Therefore, the sales of the key vendors are expected to increase due to factors such as premiumization and effective brand positioning.
- The availability of counterfeit products will be a major challenge for the toy market in Europe during the forecast period.
- Counterfeit products are made of low-quality raw materials, which can be harmful to children. The advent and penetration of e-commerce have propelled the sales of counterfeit products by widening their geographic reach.
- The availability of counterfeit products leads to market fragmentation and lack of price standardization, decreases the margins of branded products, reduces the brand equity of the major vendors, and results in an uneven competitive scenario and market share erosion. The low cost of counterfeit products increases the demand for such products, which adversely affects the sales and pricing strategies of the vendors. Therefore, global vendors are compelled to price their products at lower rates, which reduces their profit margins and value sales proportion.
The toy market in Europe is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as commencing and initiating mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to compete in the market.
- Atlas Games
- Clementoni Spa
- Franckh Kosmos Verlags GmbH and Co. KG
- Hasbro Inc.
- LEGO System AS
- Mattel Inc.
- Ravensburger AG
- The Goliath Games LLC
- TOMY Co. Ltd.
- VTech Holdings Ltd.
- Activity toys and accessories - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Soft toys and accessories - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Outdoor and vehicle toys - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Games and puzzles - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Specialty stores - size and forecast 2021-2026
- E-retailers - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Hypermarkets - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Department stores - size and forecast 2021-2026
- UK - size, and forecast 2021-2026
- France - size, and forecast 2021-2026
- Germany - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Italy - size, and forecast 2021-2026
- Rest of Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
- The toys and games market share is expected to increase by USD 50.73 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.70%.
- The automatic baby swing market size will grow up to USD 31.61 million at a CAGR of 0.64% during 2021-2025.
Toys Market In Europe Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.77%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 8.75 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.53
Performing market contribution
Rest of Europe at 41%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Atlas Games, Clementoni Spa, Franckh Kosmos Verlags GmbH and Co. KG, Hasbro Inc., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Ravensburger AG, The Goliath Games LLC, TOMY Co. Ltd., and VTech Holdings Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Activity toys and accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Soft toys and accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Outdoor and vehicle toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Games and puzzles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- E-retailers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Department stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Italy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
