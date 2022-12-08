Toys market in Europe to grow by 3.5% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Expanding product portfolio influencing product premiumization will drive growth - Technavio

Dec 08, 2022, 15:30 ET
Toys market insights -
- Vendors: 15+, Including 4M Industrial Development Ltd., Clementoni Spa, Evertoys, First Celtic Toys and Learning Ltd., HABA Sales GmbH and Co. KG, Hamleys of London Ltd., Hasbro Inc., JWS Europe Ltd., Kids2 Inc., Learning Resources Ltd., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., MGA Entertainment Inc., Ravensburger AG, Simba Dickie Group, among others
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: Product and Distribution Channel
In 2017, the toys market in Europe was valued at USD 30650.00 million. The toys market size in Europe is estimated to grow by USD 8932.35 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 4.4% according to Technavio.
Toys market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
Toys Market in Europe - Vendor Insights
The toys market in Europe is fragmented due to the presence of several regional and global players that offer a range of products. Key players are focusing on introducing new products to cater to the evolving interests of consumers. In addition, a majority of vendors are commencing and initiating mergers and acquisitions (M&As) as one of their key strategies to achieve consolidation and optimize their offerings. Vendors are also investing in product innovations to ensure product differentiation and sustain themselves in the competitive market. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -
- Clementoni Spa - The company offers toys such as Digital Globe.
- Evertoys - The company offers toys such as Robo Mouse Colby.
- 12.5 First Celtic Toys and Learning Ltd. - The company offers toys such as Retro Camper Van.
Toys market in Europe - Market Dynamics
Major Drivers:
- Expanding product portfolio influencing product premiumization
- Emergence of eco-friendly toys
- Presence of toy gifting culture
Key Challenges:
- Availability of counterfeit products
- Growing popularity of digital games and e-games
- Presence of stringent government regulations
The toys market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
What are the key data covered in this toys market in Europe in regional report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period.
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the toys market in Europe and its contribution to the parent market.
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.
- Growth of the market industry across Europe.
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of toys market vendors in Europe.
|
Toys Market in Europe Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
156
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.4%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 8932.35 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
3.5
|
Key countries
|
UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
4M Industrial Development Ltd., Clementoni Spa, Evertoys, First Celtic Toys and Learning Ltd., HABA Sales GmbH and Co. KG, Hamleys of London Ltd., Hasbro Inc., JWS Europe Ltd., Kids2 Inc., Learning Resources Ltd., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., MGA Entertainment Inc., Ravensburger AG, Simba Dickie Group, Thames and Kosmos LLC, The Toy Co., Theo Klein GmbH, TOMY Co. Ltd., Goliath BV, and VTech Holdings Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
|
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Europe: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Toys market in Europe 2017 - 2017
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Toys market in Europe 2017 - 2017 ($ million)
- 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2017
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2017 ($ million)
- 4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2017
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2017 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2017
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2017 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 22: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 24: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 25: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 26: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 27: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Product
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 30: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 31: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 32: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 6.3 Activity toys and accessories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 33: Chart on Activity toys and accessories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Data Table on Activity toys and accessories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Activity toys and accessories - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Activity toys and accessories - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Soft toys and accessories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 37: Chart on Soft toys and accessories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Data Table on Soft toys and accessories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Chart on Soft toys and accessories - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 40: Data Table on Soft toys and accessories - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Outdoor and vehicle toys - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 41: Chart on Outdoor and vehicle toys - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Data Table on Outdoor and vehicle toys - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Outdoor and vehicle toys - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Outdoor and vehicle toys - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Games and puzzles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Games and puzzles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Games and puzzles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Games and puzzles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Games and puzzles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.8 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 53: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- 7.3 Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Specialty stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Specialty stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 E-retailers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 62: Chart on E-retailers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on E-retailers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on E-retailers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on E-retailers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Hypermarkets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Hypermarkets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Department stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Department stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Department stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Department stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Department stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.7 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 74: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 75: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 88: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 92: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 95: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 96: Chart on Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 97: Data Table on Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Chart on Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 99: Data Table on Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 100: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 101: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 102: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 103: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 104: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 105: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 106: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Clementoni Spa
- Exhibit 107: Clementoni Spa - Overview
- Exhibit 108: Clementoni Spa - Product / Service
- Exhibit 109: Clementoni Spa - Key offerings
- 12.4 Evertoys
- Exhibit 110: Evertoys - Overview
- Exhibit 111: Evertoys - Product / Service
- Exhibit 112: Evertoys - Key offerings
- 12.5 First Celtic Toys and Learning Ltd.
- Exhibit 113: First Celtic Toys and Learning Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 114: First Celtic Toys and Learning Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 115: First Celtic Toys and Learning Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.6 HABA Sales GmbH and Co. KG
- Exhibit 116: HABA Sales GmbH and Co. KG - Overview
- Exhibit 117: HABA Sales GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 118: HABA Sales GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings
- 12.7 Hamleys of London Ltd.
- Exhibit 119: Hamleys of London Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 120: Hamleys of London Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 121: Hamleys of London Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.8 Hasbro Inc.
- Exhibit 122: Hasbro Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 123: Hasbro Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 124: Hasbro Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 125: Hasbro Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 126: Hasbro Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.9 JWS Europe Ltd.
- Exhibit 127: JWS Europe Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 128: JWS Europe Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 129: JWS Europe Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.10 Learning Resources Ltd.
- Exhibit 130: Learning Resources Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 131: Learning Resources Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 132: Learning Resources Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.11 LEGO System AS
- Exhibit 133: LEGO System AS - Overview
- Exhibit 134: LEGO System AS - Product / Service
- Exhibit 135: LEGO System AS - Key news
- Exhibit 136: LEGO System AS - Key offerings
- 12.12 Mattel Inc.
- Exhibit 137: Mattel Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 138: Mattel Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 139: Mattel Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.13 Simba Dickie Group
- Exhibit 140: Simba Dickie Group - Overview
- Exhibit 141: Simba Dickie Group - Product / Service
- Exhibit 142: Simba Dickie Group - Key offerings
- 12.14 Thames and Kosmos LLC
- Exhibit 143: Thames and Kosmos LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 144: Thames and Kosmos LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 145: Thames and Kosmos LLC - Key offerings
- 12.15 Theo Klein GmbH
- Exhibit 146: Theo Klein GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 147: Theo Klein GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 148: Theo Klein GmbH - Key offerings
- 12.16 TOMY Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 149: TOMY Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 150: TOMY Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 151: TOMY Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 152: TOMY Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.17 Vivid Imaginations UK
- Exhibit 153: Vivid Imaginations UK - Overview
- Exhibit 154: Vivid Imaginations UK - Product / Service
- Exhibit 155: Vivid Imaginations UK - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 156: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 157: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 158: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 159: Research methodology
- Exhibit 160: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 161: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 162: List of abbreviations
