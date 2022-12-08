Toys market in Europe to grow by 3.5% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Expanding product portfolio influencing product premiumization will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Toys market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Europe Toys Market 2023-2027

Vendors: 15+, Including 4M Industrial Development Ltd., Clementoni Spa, Evertoys, First Celtic Toys and Learning Ltd., HABA Sales GmbH and Co. KG, Hamleys of London Ltd., Hasbro Inc., JWS Europe Ltd., Kids2 Inc., Learning Resources Ltd., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., MGA Entertainment Inc., Ravensburger AG, Simba Dickie Group, among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Product and Distribution Channel

In 2017, the toys market in Europe was valued at USD 30650.00 million. The toys market size in Europe is estimated to grow by USD 8932.35 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 4.4% according to Technavio.

Toys market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Toys Market in Europe - Vendor Insights

The toys market in Europe is fragmented due to the presence of several regional and global players that offer a range of products. Key players are focusing on introducing new products to cater to the evolving interests of consumers. In addition, a majority of vendors are commencing and initiating mergers and acquisitions (M&As) as one of their key strategies to achieve consolidation and optimize their offerings. Vendors are also investing in product innovations to ensure product differentiation and sustain themselves in the competitive market. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

Clementoni Spa - The company offers toys such as Digital Globe.

- The company offers toys such as Digital Globe. Evertoys - The company offers toys such as Robo Mouse Colby .

- The company offers toys such as . 12.5 First Celtic Toys and Learning Ltd. - The company offers toys such as Retro Camper Van.

Toys market in Europe - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers:

Expanding product portfolio influencing product premiumization

Emergence of eco-friendly toys

Presence of toy gifting culture

Key Challenges:

Availability of counterfeit products

Growing popularity of digital games and e-games

Presence of stringent government regulations

The toys market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

