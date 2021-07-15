Toys Market in Europe to witness $ 8.75 Billion growth during 2021-2025 | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Atlas Games, Clementoni Spa, Franckh Kosmos Verlags GmbH and Co. KG, Hasbro Inc., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Ravensburger AG, The Goliath Games LLC, TOMY Co. Ltd., and VTech Holdings Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The emergence of eco-friendly toys will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Toys Market in Europe 2021-2025: Segmentation

Toys Market in Europe is segmented as below:

Product

Activity Toys and Accessories



Soft Toys and Accessories



Outdoor and Vehicle Toys



Games And Puzzles



Others

Distribution Channel

Specialty Stores



E-retailers



Hypermarkets



Department Stores

Geography

UK



France



Germany



Italy



Rest Of Europe

Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40573

Toys Market in Europe 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the toys market in Europe in the Leisure Products industry include Atlas Games, Clementoni Spa, Franckh Kosmos Verlags GmbH and Co. KG, Hasbro Inc., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Ravensburger AG, The Goliath Games LLC, TOMY Co. Ltd., and VTech Holdings Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Toys Market in Europe size

size Toys Market in Europe trends

trends Toys Market in Europe industry analysis

The toys market in Europe is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The emergence of eco-friendly toys will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the availability of counterfeit products will hamper market growth.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the toys market in Europe is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Smart Toys Market - Global smart toys market is segmented by technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Educational Toys Market - Global educational toys market is segmented by product (academic toys, cognitive toys, motor skills toys, and other toys), age (0-4 years, 4-8 years, and Above 8 years), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Toys Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist the toys market growth in Europe during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the toys market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the toys market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the toys market vendor in Europe

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Activity toys and accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Soft toys and accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Outdoor and vehicle toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Games and puzzles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

E-retailers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Department stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Italy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Atlas Games

Clementoni Spa

Franckh Kosmos Verlags GmbH and Co. KG

Hasbro Inc.

LEGO System AS

Mattel Inc.

Ravensburger AG

The Goliath Games LLC

TOMY Co. Ltd.

VTech Holdings Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/toys-market-analysis-in-europe-industry

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/top-drivers-for-toysmarket

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

