Toys Market size in Europe to increase by USD 8.75 Bn | Huge Growth Opportunities in Activity Toys and Accessories Segment | Technavio

Toys Market in Europe: Facts at a glance

Pages: 120

Companies mentioned: Atlas Games, Clementoni Spa, Franckh Kosmos Verlags GmbH and Co. KG, Hasbro Inc., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Ravensburger AG, The Goliath Games LLC, TOMY Co. Ltd., and VTech Holdings Ltd.

Segments: Product (activity toys and accessories, soft toys and accessories, outdoor and vehicle toys, games and puzzles, and others) and Distribution channel (specialty stores, e-retailers, hypermarkets, and department stores)

Geographies covered: the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and the Rest of Europe

Toys Market size in Europe to grow by USD 8.75 billion

Technavio's latest market study on toys market in Europe estimates growth of USD 8.75 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market registered a year-over-year growth of 4.53% in 2021 and is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report provides detailed insights on the opportunities and challenges impacting the future growth of the market.

Download a Free Sample to understand the scope of the report.

Vendors are adopting various strategies to compete in the market

The toys market in Europe is fragmented due to the presence of various regional and international players. Vendors are mainly focusing on introducing new products to meet the growing demands of customers. In addition, vendors are commencing and initiating mergers and acquisitions as part of their growth strategy to expand their presence in the market. For instance, In June 2021, TOMY Co. Ltd. partnered with Niantic for real-world AR mobile games.

The UK to generate maximum growth in the market over the forecast period

The market will witness significant growth in the UK throughout the forecast period. The increasing purchase of toys through online platforms is the major factor driving the growth of the toys market in the UK. Construction toys, outdoor and sports toys, board games, and puzzles are some of the high-selling toys in the country. Besides, the demand for premium strategy-based toys is gaining traction, which is contributing to the growth of the regional market.

Activity toys and accessories segment to generate maximum revenue

The market is observing high demand for construction toys, activity toys, action figures, and accessories among consumers. The high demand for these toys can be attributed to their lower replacement cycles coupled with growing disposable incomes and the rising household final consumption expenditure. Besides, the demand for products such as frisbees and hula hoops is increasing in activities such as recreation, sports, fitness, and juggling. All these factors are driving significant growth opportunities in the activity toys and accessories segment.

Get highlights on vendor strategies, top revenue-generating segments, and regions in the toys market in Europe.

Request a Free Sample Now

Related Reports:

Construction Toys Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Toys and Games Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Toys Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 8.75 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.53 Regional analysis UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Rest of Europe Performing market contribution Rest of Europe at 41% Key consumer countries UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Atlas Games, Clementoni Spa, Franckh Kosmos Verlags GmbH and Co. KG, Hasbro Inc., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Ravensburger AG, The Goliath Games LLC, TOMY Co. Ltd., and VTech Holdings Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio