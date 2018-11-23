Toys-R-Us Death Reveals Gap - "We Can't Take Our Sick Kids to Amazon" - Ohr Meir Foundation

KISSIMMEE, Fla., Nov. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Toys-R-Us staff and major toy companies are uniting, helping the Ohr Meir Foundation maintain a tradition of taking children to a branch of the now-defunct toy store in Florida.

The surprise toy store visit has long been a popular highlight of the foundation's annual 4 day trip to Disney World, organized for children with cancer aged from 4 to 19.

Established by his parents Ari & Idy Friedman in 1994 in memory of 10 year old Meir Friedman's loss to leukemia, you can visit www.ohrmeir.org to see pictures from previous trips and activities.

Remember the Children?

As others talked about Black Friday, online competition and watching KB Toys fighting Family Dollar over vacant retail space, the non-profit Ohr Meir foundation was in deep despair.

In the past, the Millennia Mall branch of Toys-R-Us in Orlando always went above and beyond the call of duty, helping Ohr Meir to spring a "mind blowing" surprise-party in their store.

The awe-struck children could keep the toys they picked, in a colorful, fun-filled frenzy of music, dancing and genuine children's laughter.

This year the Millennia Toys-R-Us store, like 700 others, was bankrupt, the gray shutters pulled down and padlocked.

"Those Toys-R-Us staff and the toy-store experience were part of this dream-making magic, part of this energy. They had these kids, some in-between chemo treatments, literally dancing in the aisles. How to reproduce that? We can't exactly take our sick kids to Amazon.com" said Meir's older brother, Steven Friedman, now 36. "The toy store experience is vital to their memories, to give these kids their childhood back."

"Dreams Happen" – Entire Toys-R-Us Staff Reunited

The foundation, motto "Dreams happen" and famous for springing happy surprises on children, refused to give up – but were themselves shocked by the support they were about to receive.

Steven, who today is the spokesman for the Ohr Meir Foundation, wondered if it was possible they could somehow re-open the store, just for one day?

"It sounded like a desperate long-shot, but the second I reached out everyone was excited, everyone wanted to be part of it again." said Friedman.

18 people, the entire staff of the old store, including recent manager Victor Perez and previous manager John Locke, have all volunteered to take an off-day from their new employment to serve the children.

On Monday the 26th of November gondola shelving and furniture will be used to recreate the fantasy toy store experience in the Park Inn Hotel, just half a mile from the gates of Disney World. The store will be called, appropriately, the 'Magical Toy Store'.

A new toy store needs toys – "Practically all the popular toy companies are participating, said Ari Friedman. "I've organized dozens of these trips, but right now I'm in tears. I can't believe how big this is growing."

For a full list of this event's sponsors and participants, or further information on Ohr Meir's activities, you can contact Steven Friedman, download our Press Kit or visit www.ohrmeir.org

ABOUT OHR MEIR - The Ohr Meir Foundation, a 501(c) 3 non for profit organization is dedicated to bringing a feeling of joy and hope to sick children by giving them a break from their rigorous treatment schedules with magical trips.

SOURCE Ohr Meir Foundation Inc

