Toys"R"Us And TTPM Host First Ever Virtual Awards Show To Announce 5th Annual People's Play Awards

Hosted by TTPM's CEO, Jim Silver and Senior Editor, Laurie Leahey, the show will spotlight the most popular family-friendly social media influencers including to announce each of the award categories. Together, the 10 influencers participating represent an incredible 35 million+ family followers and subscribers.

"In the age of YouTube channels immense popularity, we are showcasing the top toys for 2019 in a format they demand," says Jim Silver, CEO TTPM. "The People's Play Awards on YouTube is THE entertainment event for families to watch together, not to mention the last chance to find out what your kids REALLY want for the holidays!"

"This holiday season, we're thrilled to have Toys"R"Us back as the trusted source for toys and play for families across America," added Richard Barry, Tru Kids CEO. "Bringing together an incredible roster of social media influencers to announce the awards is the perfect format for today's kids and helps capture the excitement and fun of the winning toys."

The People's Play Awards was created by TTPM in 2014 to showcase the top toys chosen by toy fans heading into the holiday season. Now celebrating five years and in partnership with Toys"R"Us comes the first time any family awards show has aired exclusively on YouTube and with the partnership of such high-caliber family-entertainment influencers to celebrate the hottest toys for the holidays.

The People's Play 11 Award Categories and the influencers presenting include:

FAVORITE COLLECTIBLES - Presented by TicTacToy

FAVORITE DOLL AND PLAYSET - Presented by WeWearCute

FAVORITE GAME - Presented by Family Fun Pack

FAVORITE ACTIVITY TOY - Presented by FAM JAM

FAVORITE PRESCHOOL TOY - Presented by Shot of The Yeagers

FAVORITE MOVIE TOY - Presented by Ellie Sparkles

FAVORITE CONSTRUCTION TOY - Presented by Gabe and Garrett

FAVORITE INFLUENCER TOY - Presented by The Stauffer Fam

FAVORITE INTERACTIVE TOY - Presented by Ava Foley

FAVORITE ACTION TOY - Presented by HobbyKidsTV

FAVORITE TOY OF THE YEAR! - Presented by TTPM CEO, Jim Silver and TTPM Senior Editor, Laurie Leahey

The show can be viewed now at: https://youtu.be/ao_HZ4DUdbo

About Tru Kids Brands™

Tru Kids is the parent of beloved brands, including Toys"R"Us®, Babies"R"Us®, and Geoffrey® the Giraffe. Established in January 2019, Tru Kids is focused on growing its family of brands through innovative partnerships that deliver kid-and-parent-focused experiences that expand beyond traditional retail concepts in the physical and digital spaces. The company delivers a wealth of services to our valued license partners around the world. Celebrating over 70 years of heritage, Tru Kids is a new company with an expert team focused on families, kids, and play. Learn more at www.trukidsbrands.com.

About TTPM:

TTPM® is a leading product review site and retail portal for toys, tots, pets and more. With more than 10 million monthly views of its comprehensive video reviews, TTPM is the number one resource for consumers seeking to find and easily buy the best toys, baby gear, pet toys, kids electronics, and sporting goods for their families. The site's expert team creates more than 5,000 independent reviews annually, each featuring the TTPM Price Check, which lists live price comparisons and one click purchasing from major retailers.

